Mumbai News Live Updates: FYJC admissions to begin in Maharashtra; Five held for duping customers of Rs 3.58 crore, stealing company data

Mumbai News Live Updates (July 19): In a major development in First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions, Class XI admissions will begin in all parts of Maharashtra except the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati – where a centralised online process is held.

Officials from the cyber police of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested five people, including three former employees of a share trading company, for allegedly stealing customer data and duping three of their customers of Rs 3.58 crore by selling their shares. The company alleged that the crime took place between May 25 and June 8 this year.

A barge that was being towed from Singapore to the Middle East has toppled and is drifting near Ratnagiri. Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar told The Indian Express, “This dredger barge was being towed and got separated from the tug four-five days back. It got toppled and did not sink as suspected earlier. We have alerted the Singapore flag and the owners have arranged for salvage.’’