Mumbai News Live Updates: FYJC admissions to begin in Maharashtra; Five held for duping customers of Rs 3.58 crore, stealing company data

Mumbai News Live Updates (July 19): In a major development in First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions, Class XI admissions will begin in all parts of Maharashtra except the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati – where a centralised online process is held.
Officials from the cyber police of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested five people, including three former employees of a share trading company, for allegedly stealing customer data and duping three of their customers of Rs 3.58 crore by selling their shares. The company alleged that the crime took place between May 25 and June 8 this year.
A barge that was being towed from Singapore to the Middle East has toppled and is drifting near Ratnagiri. Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar told The Indian Express, “This dredger barge was being towed and got separated from the tug four-five days back. It got toppled and did not sink as suspected earlier. We have alerted the Singapore flag and the owners have arranged for salvage.’’
Almost a month after revolt by the Shiv Sena’s Legislative Assembly members saw over two-third of them going with rebel leader Eknath Shinde, paving the way for a new alliance government with the BJP, the Sena’s Parliamentary party members are also set to switch sides.
Sena Parliamentarians and sources in the Shinde camp have confirmed that at least 12 of the 19 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament (MPs) are likely to form a separate group in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. A top source confirmed the MPs will submit a formal letter to the Lok Sabha speaker in the regard. Read more here
Hemraj Singh Rajput, DCP (Cyber) confirmed the arrests. An FIR was registered in the case on June 23 on a complaint by the company. The company alleged that the crime took place between May 25 and June 8 this year. The accused stole their customer data and called up three of their customers. While calling they used software to hoodwink the customers that the phone calls are coming from the company. Read more here
The Sakinaka police are trying to trace the location of a woman whose husband’s partially decomposed body was found recovered from their rented residence in a chawl in Sakinaka, Andheri (East) on Monday. Police suspect the man was murdered and the body was hidden in the storage box of a bed.
The deceased, Naseem Khan (23), was a tailor by profession and was married to Rubina in 2017. The couple was childless. Khan’s father told police that the couple fought frequently and he had tried to pacify them but it didn’t work out. Read more here
A Coast Guard communique to all authorities said the barge was spotted on Monday at 9.15 am and is expected to be close to JSW Jaigarh ports and Angre Port Private Limited and Sande Lavgan Port limits by July 18. Read more here
The directorate of school education, which conducts the centralised FYJC admissions, made the announcement on Monday evening. According to the circular issued by Mahesh Palkar, Director of Education (Secondary), the number of students taking admission to the state board FYJC from non-state board schools is higher in urban parts of Maharashtra. “And so, the FYJC admissions process should start in parts of Maharashtra where the process is held offline. Whereas in cities, it will begin after CBSE Class X result,” states the circular.
A 68-year-old retired BEST employee was in for a rude shock when he went to withdraw money from his bank last week and was told that Rs 22.35 lakh, including Rs 20 lakh retirement amount, had been withdrawn from his account.
He then realised that his ‘friend’, who used to borrow his mobile phone to play games had used his Gpay, a digital wallet platform, to withdraw the money and splurged it.
Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 12, said, “We have arrested the accused and an investigation is on.” Read the full report here
