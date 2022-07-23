Mumbai News Live Updates: Sena MPs had asked Thackeray to revive ties with BJP, says Shinde camp member

Mumbai News Live Updates: Shiv Sena Lok Sabha member Shrirang Barne, who has joined the rebel faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Friday said he along with other MPs had asked party president Uddhav Thackeray to revive ties with former ally BJP, PTI reported. He claimed the BJP had played a major role in his victory in the previous two general elections. The Lok Sabha member from Maval in Pune district said he and some other MPs had asked Thackeray to snap ties with the Congress and the NCP, and go back to the old ally BJP.
Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday met newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter’s office in south Mumbai. According to police sources, the actor has applied for a weapon license. While Khan said he visited the commissioner who was an “old friend” for congratulating him, the meeting came in the wake of a threat letter received by him last month, PTI reported.
With daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai hovering around 200 and hospital occupancy significantly reduced, the BMC is likely to take a call on dismantling the remaining jumbo Covid facilities in the city. At present, three jumbo facilities — BKC, Malad and Kanjurmarg — are functioning as exclusive Covid centres.
Lashing out at “traitors” from the rebel Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena in the aftermath of the June 21 split that shook the party to its core and led to the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said the intent of the “traitors” was to finish the party and isolate Uddhav Thackeray.
On the charge by rebel Sena MP Rahul Shewale that the Thackerays were keen on a patch-up with the BJP, Aaditya remained evasive. “The traitors can go on with their script,” he said. While Aaditya refused to speak on the possibility of a reconciliation with the BJP, he said that the doors are always open for the rebel MLAs.
“The doors are always open for those who want to return to the Sena family.” Read more.
The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain across the city and its suburbs today.