Saturday, July 23, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Sena MPs had asked Thackeray to revive ties with BJP, says Shinde camp member

Mumbai News Live: Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate showers in Mumbai today.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 23, 2022 10:39:05 am
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Shiv Sena Lok Sabha member Shrirang Barne, who has joined the rebel faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Friday said he along with other MPs had asked party president Uddhav Thackeray to revive ties with former ally BJP, PTI reported. He claimed the BJP had played a major role in his victory in the previous two general elections. The Lok Sabha member from Maval in Pune district said he and some other MPs had asked Thackeray to snap ties with the Congress and the NCP, and go back to the old ally BJP.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday met newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter’s office in south Mumbai. According to police sources, the actor has applied for a weapon license. While Khan said he visited the commissioner who was an “old friend” for congratulating him, the meeting came in the wake of a threat letter received by him last month, PTI reported.

With daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai hovering around 200 and hospital occupancy significantly reduced, the BMC is likely to take a call on dismantling the remaining jumbo Covid facilities in the city. At present, three jumbo facilities — BKC, Malad and Kanjurmarg — are functioning as exclusive Covid centres.

10:39 (IST)23 Jul 2022
Traitors want to finish off Shiv Sena: Aaditya Thackeray

Lashing out at “traitors” from the rebel Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena in the aftermath of the June 21 split that shook the party to its core and led to the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said the intent of the “traitors” was to finish the party and isolate Uddhav Thackeray.

On the charge by rebel Sena MP Rahul Shewale that the Thackerays were keen on a patch-up with the BJP, Aaditya remained evasive. “The traitors can go on with their script,” he said. While Aaditya refused to speak on the possibility of a reconciliation with the BJP, he said that the doors are always open for the rebel MLAs.

“The doors are always open for those who want to return to the Sena family.” Read more. 

10:36 (IST)23 Jul 2022
☔ Weather update: Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain across the city and its suburbs today. 

Weather Forecast | Monsoon Weather | Monsoon Today Mumbai residents walk amid rainfall in the city. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday held a gathering in Thane, the fief of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as part of his attempt to rally Sena cadre after the revolt by Shinde and a large section of party MLAs. This was his first major outreach programme outside Mumbai. He held meetings at Bhiwandi and Shahpur in Thane, where Shinde has a substantial support base. Calling the Shinde faction of Sena “traitors”, Aaditya said in Bhiwandi, “They are traitors and stabbed us in our back. Now also if you have even a little shame left, resign as MLAs and face elections.”

In other news, the Andheri police late Wednesday arrested a college dropout, who is alleged to have hacked WhatsApp accounts and sent obscene messages and videos to over 600 women. The man’s intention was to chat with the women and lure them to meet him, said police. Accused, Ravi Dandu (30), a resident of Dharavi, was arrested on Wednesday. He works as a data entry operator in a private bank.

