🔴Mumbai News Live Updates: AIMIM to support MVA in Rajya Sabha polls; Fadnavis to vote after negative Covid test

In other news, soon after the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday rejected their pleas seeking permission to visit Vidhan Sabha on Friday to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh approached the Bombay High Court challenging the order. After Malik’s lawyer sought an urgent hearing, the HC said it will hear the plea on Friday morning. Deshmukh’s lawyer, however, did not seek an urgent hearing.

10.50 am: The BJP heaved a sigh of relief as Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis reported that his medical report said he is Covid negative and will hence be able to vote in the Rajya Sabha polls. Last week, the former CM tested positive for the infection and was in self-quarantine at his home. Meanwhile, all NCP leaders and MLAs, lead by deputy CM Ajit Pawar, along with seniors ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Jayant Patil have reached Vidhan Bhawan for voting in Rajya Sabha polls.

10.40 am: AIMIM to support MVA in Rajya Sabha polls

In a major relief to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance in the Rajya Sabha elections today, the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen has decided to extend its support to the MVA candidates. AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Friday said that his part has decided to vote for the MVA to defeat BJP.

“Our political ideologies differ, however, we will continue with Shiv Sena, which is a partner in MVA,” Jaleel said. The AIMIM has two MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly in the form of Malegaon MLA Mufti Ismail and Dhule MLA Faruq Shah.

10.30 am: Maharashtra Mangrove Cell appoints CSIR-NIO to identify sites for restoration of corals

In a bid to record and identify stressed coral zones along the Maharashtra coastline as well as the reasons that are stressing the ecosystems, the state Mangrove Cell on Thursday appointed the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) to conduct a baseline study to identify potential sites for restoration of corals.

Corals, though exhibiting characteristics of plants, are animals and relatives of jellyfish. Coral polyps are tiny, soft-bodied organisms. Coral reefs are like underwater cities and support marine life. (Read more)

10.20 am: Voting underway in Maharashtra; close fight between Shiv Sena and BJP for sixth seat

Voting is underway for six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra at the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex in Mumbai on Friday, with a close contest being played out between the state’s ruling Shiv Sena and the opposition BJP for the sixth seat.

The polling process, which began at 9 am, will go on till 4 pm and the results will be declared in the evening. There are a total of seven candidates in the fray for six seats. While the BJP has fielded Union minister Piyush Goyal, former state minister Anil Bonde and former MP Dhananjay Mahadik, the Shiv Sena has given the opportunity to MP Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. From the NCP, Praful Patel is in the election ring, while the Congress has fielded Imran Pratapgarhi. (PTI)