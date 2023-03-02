scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Mumbai News Live Updates: Protests wash over Budget Session proceedings; counting of votes begins in Kasba, Chinchwad bypolls

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar ordered an inquiry into Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's 'army of thieves' remark.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | March 2, 2023 09:05 IST
Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar with Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs during a protest against the Maharashtra government over hike in the price of LPG cylinder and other issues during Budget Session of Maharashtra Assembly. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Protests over onion prices, LPG price hike and other issues marred proceedings of the Maharashtra Budget Session, which began on Tuesday. The Maharashtra Assembly session was adjourned for the fourth time amid sloganeering on Wednesday after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called the members of the Assembly ‘thieves’. Speaker Rahul Narwekar ordered an inquiry into the remark, that will be completed in two days, and a decision in the matter will be taken by March 8.

Meanwhile, counting of votes for the byelections to Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra’s Pune district began at 8 am amid heavy police security. The bypolls for the two seats held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took place on February 26, registering an average voter turnout of 50 per cent.

In other news, areas in two municipal wards in the eastern suburbs are set to experience a water cut along with low water pressure for 24 hours, beginning the midnight of Thursday. Check the areas that will be affected here

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Third day of Maharashtra Budget Session today; city to get warmer but rainfall likely between March 5 and 7; Follow this space for Latest Updates

09:05 (IST)02 Mar 2023
Chinchwad Assembly bypoll: BJP's Ashwini Jagtap takes lead

BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap leads by total of 676 votes against NCP's Nana Kate by the end of second round of counting in Chichwad Assembly bypoll.

Total votes after two rounds of counting:

BJP's Ashwini Jagtap - 7,996
NCP's Nana Kate - 7,249
Independent and MVA rebel  Rahul Kalate - 3,046

09:03 (IST)02 Mar 2023
Congress leads in Kasba Peth constituency

Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar is leading by 2,200 votes against BJP's Hemant Rasne in a prestigious battle for Kasba Peth Assembly constituency.

Total votes after first round of counting:

Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar - 5,844
BJP's Hemant Rasne - 2,863

09:02 (IST)02 Mar 2023
Counting of votes in Kasba, Chinchwad bypolls begins

Bypoll election results of Kasba Peth and Chinchwad assembly constituencies will be announced today.

The key candidates for Kasbapeth include Hemant Rasane (BJP) and Ravindra Dhangekar (MVA). For Chinchwad constituency, the BJP has fielded Ashwini Jagtap, wife of former MLA Laxman Jagtap and she is contesting against Nana Kate (NCP), and an independent candidate Rahul Kalate.

Opposing Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s statement where he allegedly termed the legislature as a group of thieves, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress and NCP said the remark was made in his individual capacity and was objectionable.

No Uddhav faction MLA, NCP & Cong part of privilege committee

Meanwhile, amid strict vigil against copying, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will begin on Thursday. There are a total of 15,77,256 candidates who have registered for the Maharashtra state board examination, of which 3,54,493 are from Mumbai Division alone. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has launched a new campaign this year – copy-free-exam – in a bid to curb malpractices.

In other news, Mumbai is set to get warmer all throughout the first week of March, said officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD officials said the average daily maximum temperature during the first week of this month will be around 4-5 degrees above normal. Experts, however, have ruled out the possibility of any heatwave affecting Mumbai or interior parts of Maharashtra.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 09:00 IST
