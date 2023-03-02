Mumbai News Live Updates: Protests wash over Budget Session proceedings; counting of votes begins in Kasba, Chinchwad bypolls

Opposing Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s statement where he allegedly termed the legislature as a group of thieves, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress and NCP said the remark was made in his individual capacity and was objectionable.

Meanwhile, amid strict vigil against copying, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will begin on Thursday. There are a total of 15,77,256 candidates who have registered for the Maharashtra state board examination, of which 3,54,493 are from Mumbai Division alone. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has launched a new campaign this year – copy-free-exam – in a bid to curb malpractices.

In other news, Mumbai is set to get warmer all throughout the first week of March, said officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD officials said the average daily maximum temperature during the first week of this month will be around 4-5 degrees above normal. Experts, however, have ruled out the possibility of any heatwave affecting Mumbai or interior parts of Maharashtra.