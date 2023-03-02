Mumbai News Live Updates: Protests wash over Budget Session proceedings; counting of votes begins in Kasba, Chinchwad bypolls

Mumbai News Live Updates: Protests over onion prices, LPG price hike and other issues marred proceedings of the Maharashtra Budget Session, which began on Tuesday. The Maharashtra Assembly session was adjourned for the fourth time amid sloganeering on Wednesday after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called the members of the Assembly ‘thieves’. Speaker Rahul Narwekar ordered an inquiry into the remark, that will be completed in two days, and a decision in the matter will be taken by March 8.
Meanwhile, counting of votes for the byelections to Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra’s Pune district began at 8 am amid heavy police security. The bypolls for the two seats held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took place on February 26, registering an average voter turnout of 50 per cent.
In other news, areas in two municipal wards in the eastern suburbs are set to experience a water cut along with low water pressure for 24 hours, beginning the midnight of Thursday. Check the areas that will be affected here
BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap leads by total of 676 votes against NCP's Nana Kate by the end of second round of counting in Chichwad Assembly bypoll.
Total votes after two rounds of counting:
BJP's Ashwini Jagtap - 7,996
NCP's Nana Kate - 7,249
Independent and MVA rebel Rahul Kalate - 3,046
Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar is leading by 2,200 votes against BJP's Hemant Rasne in a prestigious battle for Kasba Peth Assembly constituency.
Total votes after first round of counting:
Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar - 5,844
BJP's Hemant Rasne - 2,863
Bypoll election results of Kasba Peth and Chinchwad assembly constituencies will be announced today.
The key candidates for Kasbapeth include Hemant Rasane (BJP) and Ravindra Dhangekar (MVA). For Chinchwad constituency, the BJP has fielded Ashwini Jagtap, wife of former MLA Laxman Jagtap and she is contesting against Nana Kate (NCP), and an independent candidate Rahul Kalate.