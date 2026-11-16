Mumbai News Live Updates: Prince William and Princess Catherine arrive in Mumbai

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. (REUTERS)

Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived in Mumbai on Monday, November 16, for their three-day visit to India. The royal couple will attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which will also feature several prominent guests, including cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Alia Bhatt. William and Catherine are expected to travel to New Delhi, where they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The India trip is also the royal couple’s first overseas trip together since Catherine was diagnosed with cancer.

The Indian Express will bring you the latest breaking news from Mumbai in this ‘Mumbai News Live Updates’ blog, stay tuned for all the developments.

Story continues below this ad Their three-day trip has kicked off with a game of gully cricket in South Mumbai, where they were joined by Sachin Tendulkar. After this, the royal couple is expected to travel on Mumbai’s newest metro line (Aqua Line). Later in the day, Prince William is scheduled to attend the impact Assembly session in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), where new initiatives in the areas of ocean and nature conservation, air quality, waste reduction and climate change will be announced. Meanwhile, the accused in the Tiger Shroff case shall be produced before the court for extension of their remand. The attack took place on October 18, around 7 pm near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, just as Tiger Shroff was returning from a football match in his car. While the actor escaped unhurt, his driver and a bystander suffered bullet injuries. In other news coming from Mumbai, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to a developer in an ED case related to the illegal construction of 41 residential and commercial buildings in the Vasai-Virar area. The bench observed that the developer was a “man of means having several properties,” and therefore, he would not run away. Residents of Panvel city of Mumbai, adjoining villages and several areas under the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will face a 36-hour water shutdown from Tuesday, November 17, as the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) undertakes maintenance and repair work on its water supply network. Live Updates

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