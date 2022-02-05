scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Mumbai News Live: Covid-19 to reach endemic stage by March, says Tope; over 13,000 new cases in state

Mumbai News Live Updates: The state's covid-19 tally reached 77.82 lakh, while the death toll increased to 1.42 lakh.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi |
February 5, 2022 9:52:33 am
Rajesh Tope, COVID-19, Omicron, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsHealth Minister Rajesh Tope (File)

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday that the as Covid-19 cases continue to decline, the infection is likely to reach an endemic stage by March. The third wave might get over by the second or third week of March, he added.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 13,840 fresh novel coronavirus cases — a drop of 1,412 from a day ago — and 81 related fatalities. With this, the state’s cumulative tally reached 77.82 lakh, while the death toll increased to 1.42 lakh. Mumbai recorded 846 new cases and 7 deaths.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra from February 10 to 13 and inaugurate the renovated Darbar Hall at the Raj Bhavan on February 11. The inauguration was scheduled for December 8 but was postponed due to the death of General Bipin Rawa.

Live Blog

Covid-19 third wave to get over by March, says Maharashtra health minister; state records 13,840 new cases, 81 deaths; Mumbai sees 846 fresh cases; President Kovind to visit state on February 10; Follow this space for latest updates:

With the gradual drop, the active cases which were 2,44,344 on January 29 fell to 1,44,011 on February 4.

Spread of Omicron variant lowers Covid CFR to 0.1%

Despite the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the third wave of the pandemic, the case fatality rate (CFR) – proportion of deaths among all infected individuals – was only 0.1 per cent last month, which is substantially lower than the previous two waves.

As per an analysis by the state health department, in 2020, which is marked as the first wave, 19,44,789 patients contracted Covid-19. Among them, 53,422 succumbed, which comes to a CFR of 2.75 per cent. In 2021, due to the spread of Delta variants that are more deadly, the state witnessed the second wave, in which 47,51,341 people contracted Covid-19. Among them, 85,984 died at a CFR of 1.81 per cent. Last month, with the advent of Omicron, which dominated over the Delta variant, the third wave struck Maharashtra. In all, 9,95,474 people contracted Covid-19. Among them, 950 died and the CFR stood at 0.1 per cent.

