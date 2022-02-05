Mumbai News Live: Covid-19 to reach endemic stage by March, says Tope; over 13,000 new cases in state

With the gradual drop, the active cases which were 2,44,344 on January 29 fell to 1,44,011 on February 4.

Despite the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the third wave of the pandemic, the case fatality rate (CFR) – proportion of deaths among all infected individuals – was only 0.1 per cent last month, which is substantially lower than the previous two waves.