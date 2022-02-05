Mumbai News Live: Covid-19 to reach endemic stage by March, says Tope; over 13,000 new cases in state

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday that the as Covid-19 cases continue to decline, the infection is likely to reach an endemic stage by March. The third wave might get over by the second or third week of March, he added.
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 13,840 fresh novel coronavirus cases — a drop of 1,412 from a day ago — and 81 related fatalities. With this, the state’s cumulative tally reached 77.82 lakh, while the death toll increased to 1.42 lakh. Mumbai recorded 846 new cases and 7 deaths.
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra from February 10 to 13 and inaugurate the renovated Darbar Hall at the Raj Bhavan on February 11. The inauguration was scheduled for December 8 but was postponed due to the death of General Bipin Rawa.