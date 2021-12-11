Mumbai News Live: Amid Omicron scare, Mumbai bans large gatherings for 2 days

Mumbai Live News: On a day when Maharashtra reported seven new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant that took the state’s tally to 17 and India’s to 32, the police in Mumbai ordered a two-day ban on large gatherings, news agency PTI reported.
The restrictions were imposed within the commissionerate limits of Mumbai, prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days, an official told PTI. The order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in effect for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday, he said.
Four of the seven patients with Omicron are fully vaccinated, said state Health Department officials. Of the remaining three patients, one has received a single vaccine dose, one is not vaccinated and the third patient is three-and-a-half years old, hence not eligible for the vaccine yet. Four patients are asymptomatic while three have mild symptoms.
The state on Friday recorded 695 new coronavirus cases and 12 related deaths. The Mumbai division, which comprises the city and satellite townships, reported 327 cases and five deaths. The Pune division reported 214 new cases, Nashik division 68, Kolhapur 16, Akola four, Nagpur 10, Latur 33 and the Aurangabad division 23 new cases.
In the backdrop of new Covid-19 variant Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is planning to procure 20 lakh Rapid Antigen Covid testing kits. Civic officials said the idea of procuring these kits is to ramp up testing across the city, especially in public places. Rapid Antigen testing kits are used for quick results, within half an hour, against the RT-PCR which takes at least 24 hours. However, RT-PCR is considered as the gold standard of Covid-19 test. The BMC will pay Rs 9 for one antigen test kit. A proposal to buy 20 lakh testing kits will be tabled before the Standing Committee for approval next week. Read More
The police on Friday imposed section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai commissionerate limits prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days, an official said. The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday, he said.
"It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded," he said.