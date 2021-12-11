Mumbai News Live: Amid Omicron scare, Mumbai bans large gatherings for 2 days

Mumbai Live News: On a day when Maharashtra reported seven new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant that took the state’s tally to 17 and India’s to 32, the police in Mumbai ordered a two-day ban on large gatherings, news agency PTI reported.

The restrictions were imposed within the commissionerate limits of Mumbai, prohibiting rallies and protest marches involving people and vehicles over the next two days, an official told PTI. The order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will be in effect for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

Four of the seven patients with Omicron are fully vaccinated, said state Health Department officials. Of the remaining three patients, one has received a single vaccine dose, one is not vaccinated and the third patient is three-and-a-half years old, hence not eligible for the vaccine yet. Four patients are asymptomatic while three have mild symptoms.

The state on Friday recorded 695 new coronavirus cases and 12 related deaths. The Mumbai division, which comprises the city and satellite townships, reported 327 cases and five deaths. The Pune division reported 214 new cases, Nashik division 68, Kolhapur 16, Akola four, Nagpur 10, Latur 33 and the Aurangabad division 23 new cases.