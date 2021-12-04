Mumbai News Live: Amid Omicron fear, rains slow down vaccination drive

Mumbai Live News: As the fear of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant spreads across the country, the unseasonal rain has slowed down the mass immunisation programme again. The rural areas that are already lagging behind are the worst hit in the downpour.

This comes at a time when Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the swab samples of 28 persons, who returned to the state from high-risk countries last month with nine of them already testing Covid-19 positive, have been sent for genome sequencing amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of the virus, PTI reported.

“The international travellers who arrived in Mumbai from the high-risk countries have been identified and the swab samples of 28 such persons have been sent for genome sequencing. Out of them, nine persons have already tested Covid-19 positive. However, we are yet to establish whether they are carrying the new Omicron variant,” he said.

Maharashtra, on Friday, recorded 664 new coronavirus infections and 16 fatalities. Mumbai reported the highest 193 infections, followed by 84 cases in Pune city. Presently, the highest number of 1,886 active cases are in two Mumbai districts.