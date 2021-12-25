scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 25, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Mumbai News Live: Amid Omicron scare, New Year celebrations banned in city

Mumbai Covid-19, Latest News, Christmas, New Year Celebrations Curbs: The orders come in the backdrop of a spike in Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra on Friday registered 1,410 cases, an increase of 20 per cent over Thursday's count. The rise was highest in almost two months.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
December 25, 2021 8:12:39 am
People visit a park decorated on the eve of Christmas, at Bandra in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

In view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant and the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on Friday imposed fresh restrictions, including prohibitory orders banning the assembly of more than five persons in a group from 9 am to 6 pm in public places.

Also, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a circular issued late Friday, banned New Year celebrations in Mumbai — both in closed and open spaces. The order will come into force from midnight on December 25. The order issued by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, said, “…No New Year celebration programme/function/gathering/party/activity or happening in any closed or open space shall be allowed in municipal limits of Greater Mumbai.”

The orders come in the backdrop of a spike in Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra on Friday registered 1,410 cases, an increase of 20 per cent over the 1,179 cases reported on Thursday. The rise was highest in almost two months. The state also reported 12 deaths, taking the total toll to 1,41,404.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, BMC has also made seven days’ home quarantine mandatory for passengers arriving from Dubai. According to the guidelines, all arriving passengers from Dubai, who are Mumbai residents, will compulsorily undergo seven days of home quarantine. There will, however, be no need for RT-PCR test on arrival if they are fully vaccinated.

Live Blog

Mumbai news Live Updates: Mumbai records 1,410 Covid-19 cases, the highest in almost two months; 7-day home quarantine for those arriving from Dubai; Follow this space for latest updates:

People pose for photographs on the eve of Christmas at Bandra, Mumbai, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

73% Omicron patients in Mumbai hospital vaccinated with 2 doses

Even as Maharashtra continues to log the highest number of Omicron cases in the country, 22 of the 30 patients infected with the variant admitted at the BMC-run Seven Hills hospital till Wednesday were fully vaccinated.

“Till Wednesday, we had 30 Omicron patients. Twenty two of those were fully vaccinated while the remaining eight were partially immunised,” said Dr Balkrishna Adsul, the dean of Seven Hills Hospital which is the primary designated hospital to treat Omicron patients from Mumbai. Most of these patients are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. Over half of these live outside Mumbai.

This again highlights the fact that Omicron, with 37 mutations in its spike protein, can evade vaccines leading to more reinfections and breakthrough infections, where a patient contracts Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated against SARS-Cov-2.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd