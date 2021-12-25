Mumbai News Live: Amid Omicron scare, New Year celebrations banned in city

People visit a park decorated on the eve of Christmas, at Bandra in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

In view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant and the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on Friday imposed fresh restrictions, including prohibitory orders banning the assembly of more than five persons in a group from 9 am to 6 pm in public places.

Also, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a circular issued late Friday, banned New Year celebrations in Mumbai — both in closed and open spaces. The order will come into force from midnight on December 25. The order issued by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, said, “…No New Year celebration programme/function/gathering/party/activity or happening in any closed or open space shall be allowed in municipal limits of Greater Mumbai.”

The orders come in the backdrop of a spike in Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra on Friday registered 1,410 cases, an increase of 20 per cent over the 1,179 cases reported on Thursday. The rise was highest in almost two months. The state also reported 12 deaths, taking the total toll to 1,41,404.

Meanwhile, BMC has also made seven days’ home quarantine mandatory for passengers arriving from Dubai. According to the guidelines, all arriving passengers from Dubai, who are Mumbai residents, will compulsorily undergo seven days of home quarantine. There will, however, be no need for RT-PCR test on arrival if they are fully vaccinated.