Mumbai news Live: Passenger from South Africa tests positive; amid Omicron fears, spurt in vaccination

Mumbai news Live: A 32-year-old resident of Dombivli in Mumbai, who arrived from South Africa via Delhi on November 24, tested positive upon arrival, though health officials are yet to ascertain if he is infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Officials of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said they have alerted the airport authorities and efforts are on to locate the man’s co-passengers.
Amid rising worries over the Omicron variant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun contacting 466 passengers who arrived in the city over the last 15 days from the “countries of concern”, including South Africa, and will take swab samples from them for RT-PCR tests. Officials said that 97 of the 466 passengers who arrived in Mumbai are residents of the city. The civic body is individually contacting all passengers for their health updates.
The Indian Express has learnt that the state government is likely to make seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers flying into the city from — or transiting through — countries of concern. For domestic passengers, the government is likely to bring back the rule on mandatorily carrying a negative RT-PCR test for entering the state, sources said.
“The passenger travelled from Cape Town to Delhi via Dubai. He gave a sample in Delhi and was allowed to board the connecting flight to Mumbai. On arrival in Mumbai, he was found to be positive. He is asymptomatic and had home quarantined himself. Later, the corporation quarantined him in an institution,” said Pratibha Panpatil, Chief Medical Officer of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).
KDMC health officials said they have alerted the airport authorities and efforts are on to locate the man’s co-passengers.