Mumbai news Live: Passenger from South Africa tests positive; amid Omicron fears, spurt in vaccination

A health worker vaccinates a beneficiary at an urban primary health center in Nerul, Navi Mumbai (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra: Over 1.6 lakh people took jab after ‘No vaccine, no entry’ order in Beed

A week after the District Collector of Beed started a ‘No vaccine, no entry’ policy, over 40,000 more people took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine than the previous week.

As per the orders, all government departments, private organisations, companies, traders, hawkers, vendors, educational institutions including private classes and all religious places must ensure their employees or visitors have received at least one dose of the vaccine, failing which they should not be allowed to enter the workplace or any government office.

Four BMC staffers facing bribery enquiries get executive postings

Four staffers in the BMC’s License Department have been given executive postings even though they are facing enquiries into allegations that they took bribes.

A Review Committee headed by the municipal commissioner had directed the concerned department to reinstate these staffers only on non-executive posts until the enquiry against them was concluded, according to the BMC’s internal records.

On November 5, 2020, the Review Committee held a meeting under the chairmanship of Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal to decide on the reinstatement of about 50 officials who had been caught by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) over the years.