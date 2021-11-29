scorecardresearch
Monday, November 29, 2021
Mumbai news Live: Passenger from South Africa tests positive; amid Omicron fears, spurt in vaccination

🔴 Mumbai news Live: Amid rising worries over the Omicron variant, the BMC has begun contacting 466 passengers who arrived in the city over the last 15 days from the “countries of concern” and will take swab samples from them for RT-PCR tests.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: November 29, 2021 9:09:40 am
Crowd at Marine Drive in Mumbai (Express photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai news Live: A 32-year-old resident of Dombivli in Mumbai, who arrived from South Africa via Delhi on November 24, tested positive upon arrival, though health officials are yet to ascertain if he is infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Officials of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said they have alerted the airport authorities and efforts are on to locate the man’s co-passengers.

Amid rising worries over the Omicron variant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun contacting 466 passengers who arrived in the city over the last 15 days from the “countries of concern”, including South Africa, and will take swab samples from them for RT-PCR tests. Officials said that 97 of the 466 passengers who arrived in Mumbai are residents of the city. The civic body is individually contacting all passengers for their health updates.

The Indian Express has learnt that the state government is likely to make seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for passengers flying into the city from — or transiting through — countries of concern. For domestic passengers, the government is likely to bring back the rule on mandatorily carrying a negative RT-PCR test for entering the state, sources said.

Mumbai news Live: Amid Omicron fears, spurt in vaccination across Maharashtra; Passenger from S Africa lands in Mumbai via Delhi, tests positive; MSRTC: 20 per cent staffers reported for duty in Maharashtra; Uddhav Thackeray's MVA government completes two years. Follow the latest news from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane

09:09 (IST)29 Nov 2021
Passenger from S Africa lands in Mumbai via Delhi, tests positive

A 32-year-old resident of Dombivli in Mumbai, who arrived from South Africa via Delhi on November 24, tested positive upon arrival, though health officials are yet to ascertain if he is infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“The passenger travelled from Cape Town to Delhi via Dubai. He gave a sample in Delhi and was allowed to board the connecting flight to Mumbai. On arrival in Mumbai, he was found to be positive. He is asymptomatic and had home quarantined himself. Later, the corporation quarantined him in an institution,” said Pratibha Panpatil, Chief Medical Officer of  the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

KDMC health officials said they have alerted the airport authorities and efforts are on to locate the man’s co-passengers.

A health worker vaccinates a beneficiary at an urban primary health center in Nerul, Navi Mumbai (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra: Over 1.6 lakh people took jab after ‘No vaccine, no entry’ order in Beed

A week after the District Collector of Beed started a ‘No vaccine, no entry’ policy, over 40,000 more people took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine than the previous week.

As per the orders, all government departments, private organisations, companies, traders, hawkers, vendors, educational institutions including private classes and all religious places must ensure their employees or visitors have received at least one dose of the vaccine, failing which they should not be allowed to enter the workplace or any government office.

Four BMC staffers facing bribery enquiries get executive postings

Four staffers in the BMC’s License Department have been given executive postings even though they are facing enquiries into allegations that they took bribes.

A Review Committee headed by the municipal commissioner had directed the concerned department to reinstate these staffers only on non-executive posts until the enquiry against them was concluded, according to the BMC’s internal records.

On November 5, 2020, the Review Committee held a meeting under the chairmanship of Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal to decide on the reinstatement of about 50 officials who had been caught by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) over the years.

