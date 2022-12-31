Mumbai News Live Updates: Coastal Road Phase 2 to take off, 24.29-km stretch to cost Rs 9,980 crores

scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: December 31, 2022 10:08:04 am
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data says that nearly 70 per cent of works under Phase 1 have been completed. (File)

Mumbai News Live Updates, December 31 2022: In 2023, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to take the final step towards initiating the second phase of its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) to connect Versova to Dahisar. Currently, work on Phase 1 of the project is on and the BMC is eyeing a November 2023 deadline.

In other news, the Sir J J School of Art is set to soon become a deemed university under the ‘De Novo’ category. The state government has dissolved a committee set up to convert the art school into a state-level university, a decision taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime. ‘De Novo’ category refers to an institution devoted to innovations in teaching and research in unique and “emerging areas of knowledge”.

In the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, Mumbai is witnessing around 1,500 daily vaccinations. Against the anticipation, there hasn’t been any sudden rise in demand for vaccination. When The Indian Express visited the KEM Hospital, as of Friday afternoon, no one came for vaccination. At Bhagwati Hospital, Borivali, only 20 people were vaccinated on Friday. Doctors have advised vulnerable people with severe co-morbidities to take the booster shot as a preventive measure.

Live Blog

10:08 (IST)31 Dec 2022
Western Railway to run 8 special local trains today

Western Railways in Mumbai shall run eight special train today on the occassion of New Year today. Western Railways official handle has tweeted , "For the benefit of commuters on the occasion of #NewYear2023 , WR will run 8 special local train services during midnight of 31st December, 2022 and 1st January, 2023 which includes 4 in DOWN direction, from Churchgate to Virar and 4 in UP direction, from Virar to Churchgate." 

Real estate sector shines in 2022: A Juhu property in Mumbai bought for Rs 333 crore the most expensive deal

The year 2022 made the real estate sector in Mumbai stand on firm ground. With robust inflows through transactions and property registrations the year heralded sunshine days for the industry. In December the city earned revenue of Rs 823.05 crore from 9,206 properties conveyance (sale) deeds; whereas entire Maharashtra made a revenue of Rs 2,526 crore through stamp duty fees and recorded 12,5645 conveyance as per the Department of Registration and Stamps Government of Maharashtra data for December 2022.

A year that saw the mighty Sena split down the middle

On January 23, 2022, the Shiv Sena celebrated the birth anniversary of its founder Bal Thackeray with a promise to consolidate its organisation across Maharashtra. With Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray steering the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the three-party alliance of the Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Shiv Sena displayed greater zeal to fight and finish its political ally turned rival – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

But as the party, marking its foundation day on June 19, renewed its pledge to show the BJP its place, little did it know that the power dynamics within its own organisation had altered and it was just a matter of time before it would collapse because of a revolt led by its old-timer Eknath Shinde.

Covid impact study: 417 children of migrants studying in Mumbai schools, 723 shifted out of city

In a special drive to trace children of migrants in Mumbai schools in the aftermath of Covid, the office of Deputy Director of Education has found that 417 are currently studying in various schools in Mumbai. A total of 723 children have migrated out of the city either to different districts of Maharashtra or to other states in India.

Out of a total of 723 children who migrated out of Mumbai, around 120 have shifted base within the state in different districts of Maharashtra such as Jalgaon, Satara, Latur, Parbhani and Palghar. However, over 550 of them have moved to different states in India with the highest number (338) recorded in Uttar Pradesh followed by 102 in Bihar.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 09:34 IST
