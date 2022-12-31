Mumbai News Live Updates: Coastal Road Phase 2 to take off, 24.29-km stretch to cost Rs 9,980 crores

Real estate sector shines in 2022: A Juhu property in Mumbai bought for Rs 333 crore the most expensive deal

The year 2022 made the real estate sector in Mumbai stand on firm ground. With robust inflows through transactions and property registrations the year heralded sunshine days for the industry. In December the city earned revenue of Rs 823.05 crore from 9,206 properties conveyance (sale) deeds; whereas entire Maharashtra made a revenue of Rs 2,526 crore through stamp duty fees and recorded 12,5645 conveyance as per the Department of Registration and Stamps Government of Maharashtra data for December 2022.

A year that saw the mighty Sena split down the middle

On January 23, 2022, the Shiv Sena celebrated the birth anniversary of its founder Bal Thackeray with a promise to consolidate its organisation across Maharashtra. With Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray steering the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the three-party alliance of the Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Shiv Sena displayed greater zeal to fight and finish its political ally turned rival – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

But as the party, marking its foundation day on June 19, renewed its pledge to show the BJP its place, little did it know that the power dynamics within its own organisation had altered and it was just a matter of time before it would collapse because of a revolt led by its old-timer Eknath Shinde.

Covid impact study: 417 children of migrants studying in Mumbai schools, 723 shifted out of city

In a special drive to trace children of migrants in Mumbai schools in the aftermath of Covid, the office of Deputy Director of Education has found that 417 are currently studying in various schools in Mumbai. A total of 723 children have migrated out of the city either to different districts of Maharashtra or to other states in India.

Out of a total of 723 children who migrated out of Mumbai, around 120 have shifted base within the state in different districts of Maharashtra such as Jalgaon, Satara, Latur, Parbhani and Palghar. However, over 550 of them have moved to different states in India with the highest number (338) recorded in Uttar Pradesh followed by 102 in Bihar.