Mumbai News Live Updates: Coastal Road Phase 2 to take off, 24.29-km stretch to cost Rs 9,980 crores

Mumbai News Live Updates, December 31 2022: In 2023, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to take the final step towards initiating the second phase of its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) to connect Versova to Dahisar. Currently, work on Phase 1 of the project is on and the BMC is eyeing a November 2023 deadline.
In other news, the Sir J J School of Art is set to soon become a deemed university under the ‘De Novo’ category. The state government has dissolved a committee set up to convert the art school into a state-level university, a decision taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime. ‘De Novo’ category refers to an institution devoted to innovations in teaching and research in unique and “emerging areas of knowledge”.
In the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, Mumbai is witnessing around 1,500 daily vaccinations. Against the anticipation, there hasn’t been any sudden rise in demand for vaccination. When The Indian Express visited the KEM Hospital, as of Friday afternoon, no one came for vaccination. At Bhagwati Hospital, Borivali, only 20 people were vaccinated on Friday. Doctors have advised vulnerable people with severe co-morbidities to take the booster shot as a preventive measure.
Western Railways in Mumbai shall run eight special train today on the occassion of New Year today. Western Railways official handle has tweeted , "For the benefit of commuters on the occasion of #NewYear2023 , WR will run 8 special local train services during midnight of 31st December, 2022 and 1st January, 2023 which includes 4 in DOWN direction, from Churchgate to Virar and 4 in UP direction, from Virar to Churchgate."