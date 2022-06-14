Mumbai News Live: Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray set to share stage as PM arrives in Mumbai today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to Mumbai today.

Mumbai News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city today and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has earlier skipped attending events of the PM, is expected to share the dais with him. As per protocol, the CM of a state receives the PM whenever he is on a visit to the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Saint Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune and the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Thereafter, at around 6pm, the Prime Minister will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, ANI reported.