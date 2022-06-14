Mumbai News Live: Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray set to share stage as PM arrives in Mumbai today

Mumbai News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city today and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has earlier skipped attending events of the PM, is expected to share the dais with him. As per protocol, the CM of a state receives the PM whenever he is on a visit to the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Saint Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune and the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Thereafter, at around 6pm, the Prime Minister will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, Bombay High Court pulls up Maharashtra govt over the arrest of students for alleged defamatory posts against NCP president Sharad Pawar, asked if govt would take cognizance of every tweet it deems offensive, PTI tweeted.
In other news, Omicron sub-variant BA.4 and BA.5 have been found in patients with coronavirus infection in Mumbai.
A group of men aggrieved with their wives held an agitation here in Maharashtra, demanding laws against “injustice” they face at home, and took 108 anti-clockwise rounds around a peepal tree, praying not to get the same life partner again.
Some men not happy with their spouses formed a ‘patni peedit’ ashram in Aurangabad a few years back to raise their grievances. They staged a demonstration here on Monday. Read more.
The Thane city police commissionerate's website was allegedly hacked on Tuesday, with a message appearing on it apparently directed towards the Indian government and demanding an apology to 'Muslims all over the world'.
A senior police official here confirmed that the website has been hacked. 'We have contacted the agencies concerned for necessary action. Thane cyber crime team is working on it,' he said. Read more.
One man and the brother of another were assaulted by a mob in Bhiwandi area of Thane city over social media posts in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The two men who made the posts were later arrested by the police.
In the first case, 20-year-old Saad Ashfaq Ansari, a resident of Bhiwandi, was assaulted by a mob on Sunday after his social media post supporting Nupur Sharma went viral. Read more.
Maharashtra ATS arrests 4th suspected terrorist namely Yusuf from Jammu & Kashmir for allegedly transferring funds to accused Junaid Mohammad, ANI tweeted. Accused Yusuf to be presented in Pune court today: Maharashtra ATS.
Yesterday, Maharashtra ATS arrested a suspected terrorist namely Inamul from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. He is allegedly a partner of Junaid Mohammad who was arrested by ATS from Pune: Maharashtra ATS