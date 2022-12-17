Mumbai News Live Updates: MVA convenes rally from Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus today

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has convened a rally from Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on Saturday. Ostensibly to protest the “insult” meted out by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and some BJP leaders to Marathi icon Chhatrapati Shivaji, the rally is an attempt to project a united opposition front in Maharashtra, especially ahead of the Winter Session of the state Assembly, which commences on December 19 in Nagpur. Owing to the protest march called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi parties, the vehicular movement shall be closed from Richardson’s Cudas Mill to Times of India Building in CST.

Meanwhile, a five-month-old boy from the eastern suburb of Govandi has died of measles, taking the number of confirmed deaths from the infection in Mumbai to nine, a civic official said on Friday. The detection of three new cases took the tally to 475, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added, according to news agency PTI.

In other news, for the first time ever, a woman astronaut will be part of NASA’s space programme that is set to put a human on the surface of the Moon. Scheduled for launch in 2025, the ‘Artemis III’ mission will have a woman in the team of two Americans, said Kathryn Lueders, Associate Administrator of NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate, at IIT-Bombay’s three-day Techfest 2022, which commenced on Friday.