Saturday, Dec 17, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: MVA convenes rally from Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus today

Mumbai news live updates: In other news, the mercury level showed a significant rise on Friday, as Mumbai recorded the highest day temperature across Maharashtra

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 17, 2022 9:39:02 am
Mumbai news live: Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders Ajit Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Prithviraj Chavan and others during a press conference (PTI)

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has convened a rally from Byculla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on Saturday. Ostensibly to protest the “insult” meted out by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and some BJP leaders to Marathi icon Chhatrapati Shivaji, the rally is an attempt to project a united opposition front in Maharashtra, especially ahead of the Winter Session of the state Assembly, which commences on December 19 in Nagpur. Owing to the protest march called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi parties, the vehicular movement shall be closed from Richardson’s Cudas Mill to Times of India Building in CST.

Meanwhile, a five-month-old boy from the eastern suburb of Govandi has died of measles, taking the number of confirmed deaths from the infection in Mumbai to nine, a civic official said on Friday. The detection of three new cases took the tally to 475, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added, according to news agency PTI.

In other news, for the first time ever, a woman astronaut will be part of NASA’s space programme that is set to put a human on the surface of the Moon. Scheduled for launch in 2025, the ‘Artemis III’ mission will have a woman in the team of two Americans, said Kathryn Lueders, Associate Administrator of NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate, at IIT-Bombay’s three-day Techfest 2022, which commenced on Friday.

Live Blog

09:39 (IST)17 Dec 2022
Excursion to Kanheri Caves organised for G20 delegates

An excursion to the Kanheri Caves in Sanjay Gandhi National Park was orgainsed for the G20 delegates.

09:03 (IST)17 Dec 2022
Shraddha’s father meets MBVV top cop

The family members of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed and chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, met the newly-appointed Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey on Friday. Read more here

08:47 (IST)17 Dec 2022
BMC gets 15 bids to concretise 397 km of roads

The BMC has received 15 bids for its Rs 6,079-crore tender floated on November 24 to concretise 397 km of roads in Mumbai.

This is the second tender that the BMC has issued to concretise roads this year. In August, it had floated a Rs 5,500-crore tender. Know more here

Man held, family booked after woman kills self

A man was arrested on Friday and four members of his family booked on charges of abetment to suicide, extortion and conspiracy after a 28-year-old woman from Andheri allegedly ended her life by hanging herself on Thursday.

The police said that a suicide note has been recovered from the woman’s residence, which claims she faced mental torture and physical harassment at the hands of a man – whom she was supposed to marry – and his family members.

The police said the woman, who stayed in Sakinaka, met the man when they were in college. They started seeing each other in 2012 and informed their parents about their relationship four years ago. Subsequently, their families met to fix the marriage.

Bombay HC allows Johnson & Johnson to continue manufacturing baby powder but disallows sale till further orders

The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed Johnson & Johnson to continue manufacturing its baby powder product despite its license expiring on December 15.

A division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and Milind Sathaye is hearing petitions challenging two orders of the Maharashtra government, one of September 15 cancelling the license and the second of September 20 ordering an immediate stop to manufacture and sale of the company’s baby powder product.

As the matter was called out on Friday, advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for the company, submitted the license of the company has expired and that they needed limited protection between today and Monday.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 08:33:28 am
