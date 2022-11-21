Mumbai News Live Updates: Muslim outfits condemn Shraddha Walkar’s murder, ask media to stop ‘polarising’ case

Mumbai News Live Updates, November 21, 2022: The Federation of Maharashtra Muslims (FMM), an umbrella body of outfits from the Muslim community, came together in Jalna on Sunday to condemn the killing of Shraddha Walkar (27) allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. The FMM also said the media must desist from communalising the Shraddha Walkar murder case.
In other news, with the Central Railway dismantling the century-old Carnac Bridge ahead of the 27-hour deadline, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that a newly reconstructed bridge will be completed within 19 months from the day of final demolition. Civic officials said that the new bridge will be 70 metres long and 26.5 metres wide. P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) said that the cost of reconstruction of this bridge would be around Rs 49 crore. A prefabricated structure is manufactured off-site or away from the location where it will be set up. The bridge will be brought to the location when it is ready for final installation.
The coming together of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar, in the meantime, on Sunday fuelled talks about a new political realignment in Maharashtra. Although both sides stuck to their stated position that there was nothing political about the event, Thackeray and Ambedkar hit out at the BJP, terming it a threat to Indian democracy. Both were seen sharing the dais at Shivaji Mandir at an event to relaunch a website on Prabodhankar Thackeray.
The state DGP office recently submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra government seeking the suspension of 2006-batch IPS officer and former Nashik (Rural) SP Sachin Patil, based on findings of a probe against him.
The inquiry found that in August, Patil as SP Nashik (rural), had misbehaved with the staff of the Pimalgaon Baswant toll plaza — run by only women personnel — on National Highway 3 in Nashik. Patil is currently posted in Aurangabad as SP, Crime Investigation Department (CID). Read more.
The Maharashtra government has informed the Bombay High Court that it is taking efforts to construct 14 more jails with the capacity to accommodate 15,000 inmates “keeping in mind the future needs of at least 20-30 years.” Most of the prisons in the state are facing overcrowding with 36 prisons housing over 42,000 prisoners against their capacity of 23,217.
Six more prisons, which will increase the capacity of inmates by at least 6,000, are proposed to be constructed in Turbhe (Mumbai), Alibaug, Satara, Sangli, Nanded and Beed. However, lands are yet to be made available for the same. Read the full report by Omkar Gokhale here.
Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) president Raju Shetti on Sunday threatened a state-wide ‘chakka jam andolan’ on November 25 to highlight the alleged exploitation of sugarcane farmers in Maharashtra. He said that the ruling BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena government was turning a blind eye to the farmer’s woes. The farmer leader added that the SSS would not backtrack from its demand of making the one-time payment of fair price remuneration (FRP) to farmers compulsory. Read more here.
The first underground Mumbai Metro Line-3, passing through Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, has the longest station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which is almost half a kilometre long (474 m) and 32.5-m wide. It is bigger than any other station on Line-3 — a standard station on the line is 250-m long and 25-m wide. “This station will be a mid-terminal of underground Metro Line-3, allowing services from Colaba to terminate at BKC and vice-versa. Additional platform will facilitate that, as unlike other Metro-3 stations, BKC has three tracks,” an official of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is implementing the project said. Read here.
The Tribal Development Department has chalked out five major grey areas with mental health topping the list. The focus would be on dental habits, regular eye checkup, skin diseases and implementation of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK)—which are often being ignored.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the healthcare of the 2.5-lakh tribal students in Maharashtra took a backseat as the schools and hostels closed down. Rupsa Chakraborty reports.
