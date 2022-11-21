Mumbai News Live Updates: Muslim outfits condemn Shraddha Walkar’s murder, ask media to stop ‘polarising’ case

Mumbai News Live Updates, November 21, 2022: The Federation of Maharashtra Muslims (FMM), an umbrella body of outfits from the Muslim community, came together in Jalna on Sunday to condemn the killing of Shraddha Walkar (27) allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. The FMM also said the media must desist from communalising the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

In other news, with the Central Railway dismantling the century-old Carnac Bridge ahead of the 27-hour deadline, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that a newly reconstructed bridge will be completed within 19 months from the day of final demolition. Civic officials said that the new bridge will be 70 metres long and 26.5 metres wide. P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) said that the cost of reconstruction of this bridge would be around Rs 49 crore. A prefabricated structure is manufactured off-site or away from the location where it will be set up. The bridge will be brought to the location when it is ready for final installation.

The coming together of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar, in the meantime, on Sunday fuelled talks about a new political realignment in Maharashtra. Although both sides stuck to their stated position that there was nothing political about the event, Thackeray and Ambedkar hit out at the BJP, terming it a threat to Indian democracy. Both were seen sharing the dais at Shivaji Mandir at an event to relaunch a website on Prabodhankar Thackeray.