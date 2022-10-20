Mumbai Live Updates: Maharashtra ATS arrests 4 PFI activists from Raigad district

The PFI activists arrested include a local member of the banned outfit's state expansion committee, a local unit secretary and two other workers.

Mumbai Live Updates, 20 October: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested four activists of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) from Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district, an official told PTI on Thursday. Those arrested include a local member of the banned outfit’s state expansion committee, a local unit secretary and two other workers. The ATS had specific information about a meeting of two functionaries of the PFI and few workers in Panvel, even as the organisation has been banned by the Government of India, the official said.

Maharashtra Congress leadership on Wednesday welcomed the selection of Mallikarjun Kharge as the party’s all-India president, saying it reaffirms the party’s belief in democratic values. “Mallikarjun Kharge has successfully fulfilled every responsibility bestowed upon him in the past. As a Leader of Opposition, he was leading the attack on the Centre and now, as the Congress president, he will take along everybody to fight against the Narendra Modi government,” said Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday on the first day of his three-day visit to India. Speaking on the occasion, news agency ANI reported, Guterres said: “Fighting terrorism must be a global priority for every country on earth and fighting terrorism is a central priority for the United Nations.” Guterres landed in Mumbai on Wednesday shortly after midnight via a commercial flight from London. He was greeted by senior Maharashtra government officials on arrival.