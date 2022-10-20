scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Mumbai Live Updates: Maharashtra ATS arrests 4 PFI activists from Raigad district

Mumbai Live Updates, 20 October: Maharashtra Congress leadership on Wednesday welcomed the selection of Mallikarjun Kharge as the party’s all-India president, saying it reaffirms the party’s belief in democratic values.

By: Express News Service
Mumbai | Updated: October 20, 2022 9:47:11 am
The PFI activists arrested include a local member of the banned outfit's state expansion committee, a local unit secretary and two other workers.

Mumbai Live Updates, 20 October: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested four activists of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) from Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district, an official told PTI on Thursday. Those arrested include a local member of the banned outfit’s state expansion committee, a local unit secretary and two other workers. The ATS had specific information about a meeting of two functionaries of the PFI and few workers in Panvel, even as the organisation has been banned by the Government of India, the official said.

Maharashtra Congress leadership on Wednesday welcomed the selection of Mallikarjun Kharge as the party’s all-India president, saying it reaffirms the party’s belief in democratic values. “Mallikarjun Kharge has successfully fulfilled every responsibility bestowed upon him in the past. As a Leader of Opposition, he was leading the attack on the Centre and now, as the Congress president, he will take along everybody to fight against the Narendra Modi government,” said Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday on the first day of his three-day visit to India. Speaking on the occasion, news agency ANI reported, Guterres said: “Fighting terrorism must be a global priority for every country on earth and fighting terrorism is a central priority for the United Nations.” Guterres landed in Mumbai on Wednesday shortly after midnight via a commercial flight from London. He was greeted by senior Maharashtra government officials on arrival.

Mumbai Live Updates: Maharashtra ATS arrests 4 PFI activists from Raigad district

09:47 (IST)20 Oct 2022
Court allows ED to confiscate Rhythm House, 38 other properties of Nirav Modi

A SPECIAL court on Wednesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to confiscate 39 properties belonging to fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. A similar order was first passed in 2020. The Act has provisions to act against those evading the process of law by fleeing from the country.

Under the Act, the court can declare a person a fugitive economic offender and subsequently also order confiscation of his properties. The properties include Rhythm House at Kala Ghoda, valuables seized from Modi’s bungalow in Alibaug and 22 cars. The ED had sought to confiscate 48 properties valued at Rs 929 crore. Read more. 

09:44 (IST)20 Oct 2022
3 killed in blast at RCF plant’s Thal unit near Alibaug

Three persons, including an apprentice of the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF), were killed in a blast at the RCF plant’s Thal unit on Wednesday evening.

Thal is located along the coast of Alibaug. According to a press note issued by Pramod Deshmukh, senior manager of the RCF, the work of plant maintenance was given to Arizo Global. The personnel were installing a new AC unit when the blast took place at around 4.45 pm. The injured were shifted to the RCF hospital in Kurul village nearby. Read more. 

09:41 (IST)20 Oct 2022
Welcome to our live blog!

Good morning and welcome to our Mumbai live blog. Follow this space for the latest updates from your city. 

Ashok Gehlot, Congress presidential election, Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan crisis, Rajasthan Congress, indian express Mumbai Congress workers celebrate the victory of new party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday. Ganesh Shirsekar

BMC begins reconstruction of 135-yr-old Malabar Hill water reservoir

To augment water supply in entire south Mumbai area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up reconstruction work of a 135-year-old water reservoir at Malabar Hill.

Built in 1887, the Malabar Hill water reservoir is one of the first artificial water reservoirs that was built to meet the day-to-day water needs of the city. The reservoir is located at a hillock just beneath the surface of the Hanging Gardens. The current capacity of the tank is around 150 Million Litres per Day (MLD). The BMC plans to increase it to 190 MLD.

The decision to reconstruct the tank was taken up following a structural audit that was carried out two years ago.

Angadia extortion case: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi

A sessions court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Saurabh Tripathi, who was booked eight months ago in the Angadia extortion case and has been on the run since then.

After his previous pre-arrest bail plea was rejected in March this year, Tripathi approached the sessions court again last week after other accused, including his brother-in-law, were granted bail. In the fresh bail plea, Tripathi had said that there was a change in circumstances from his previous plea. He argued that the chargesheet had been filed in the case already. It was submitted that according to the chargesheet, the key witnesses did not identify the other accused and there was no evidence against him. He also said in the plea that other accused were granted bail in the case, and that his custodial interrogation was not required for the probe. Police had opposed his plea, stating that the investigators did not have the opportunity to interrogate him as he had not made himself available since the offence was registered.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 09:26:36 am
