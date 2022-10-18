Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai airport runway to be shut for 6 hours today for repair work

In other updates from the state, the driving licence of people fined more than five to six times for violating traffic norms will now be suspended for a few months, warned Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. During a meeting on road safety measures on Monday, state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis also decided to set up a special squad to monitor vehicles involved in lane jumping along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The said squad will “chase down the vehicle drivers” and fine them for jumping lanes, which often leads to road accidents.

THE POWAI-GHATKOPAR water supply tunnel, which was stalled for two years after a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) that was used for the digging work got stuck midway in 2020, has received a major fillip with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deciding to resume work on the project.

In order to augment water supply in the eastern and western suburbs, the BMC had decided to set up a water supply tunnel from Veravalli reservoir to Ghatkopar in the eastern suburbs. This project was originally conceived back in 2012. The 2.2-km long Veravalli-Powai tunnel has been completed, while the 4.4-km long tunnel between Powai and Ghatkopar is yet to be completed.