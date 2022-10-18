scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai airport runway to be shut for 6 hours today for repair work

Maharashtra News Today, Mumbai News Live Updates, October 18, 2022: ‘MSCB fraud’ case linked to Ajit Pawar to be probed by EOW again

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: October 18, 2022 7:52:13 am
The runway will be shut as part of the airport's post-monsoon preventive maintenance. (File Photo)

Mumbai News Live Updates Today, October 18:  The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will shut its runway on October 18 for repair and maintenance. A press note from the Mumbai International airport limited said the runway — 14/32 and 9/27 — will be closed from 11 am to 5 pm. As part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights), among other tasks will be undertaken during this maintenance work.

In other news, following requests by leaders from across the political spectrum, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday withdrew its candidate Murji Patel from the Andheri East by-poll, giving a major advantage to Rutuja Latke, the candidate fielded by the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. Monday was the last day for nominees to withdraw their candidature. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray had, on Sunday, publicly appealed to the BJP to pull of the contest, considering the sudden demise of Rutuja’s husband, Ramesh Latke, who was the Andheri East MLA.

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the environmental authorities to inform the owner of a land plot in Dapoli — earlier owned by former Cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab — to issue a notice if ‘Sai Resorts NX’ would face any adverse action (read demolition). The court has asked the authorities to inform petitioner Sadanand Gangaram Kadam, when the “illegal structure” is planned to be demolished, so that the appropriate forum could be moved in time.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai airport runway to be shut for 6 hours today for repair work; Follow for latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Maharashtra

07:50 (IST)18 Oct 2022
Welcome to today's live!

Good morning, Welcome to today's live. We bring to you all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Maharashtra.

In other updates from the state, the driving licence of people fined more than five to six times for violating traffic norms will now be suspended for a few months, warned Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. During a meeting on road safety measures on Monday, state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis also decided to set up a special squad to monitor vehicles involved in lane jumping along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The said squad will “chase down the vehicle drivers” and fine them for jumping lanes, which often leads to road accidents.

THE POWAI-GHATKOPAR water supply tunnel, which was stalled for two years after a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) that was used for the digging work got stuck midway in 2020, has received a major fillip with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deciding to resume work on the project.

In order to augment water supply in the eastern and western suburbs, the BMC had decided to set up a water supply tunnel from Veravalli reservoir to Ghatkopar in the eastern suburbs. This project was originally conceived back in 2012. The 2.2-km long Veravalli-Powai tunnel has been completed, while the 4.4-km long tunnel between Powai and Ghatkopar is yet to be completed.

Bombay High Court seeks state, Centre reply to plea challenging UAPA, sedition law validity

Students who are residents of hostels run by the Social Welfare department of Maharashtra government have complained that they have not received their stipend for nearly three years. However, officials of the department said the stipend has been delayed only for the past five months whereas the stipend for the past two years of the pandemic is disputed as the hostels were closed and this stipend is issued to students in hostels, away from home.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 07:49:01 am
