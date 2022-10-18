Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai airport runway to be shut for 6 hours today for repair work

Mumbai News Live Updates Today, October 18: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will shut its runway on October 18 for repair and maintenance. A press note from the Mumbai International airport limited said the runway — 14/32 and 9/27 — will be closed from 11 am to 5 pm. As part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights), among other tasks will be undertaken during this maintenance work.
In other news, following requests by leaders from across the political spectrum, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday withdrew its candidate Murji Patel from the Andheri East by-poll, giving a major advantage to Rutuja Latke, the candidate fielded by the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. Monday was the last day for nominees to withdraw their candidature. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray had, on Sunday, publicly appealed to the BJP to pull of the contest, considering the sudden demise of Rutuja’s husband, Ramesh Latke, who was the Andheri East MLA.
The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the environmental authorities to inform the owner of a land plot in Dapoli — earlier owned by former Cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab — to issue a notice if ‘Sai Resorts NX’ would face any adverse action (read demolition). The court has asked the authorities to inform petitioner Sadanand Gangaram Kadam, when the “illegal structure” is planned to be demolished, so that the appropriate forum could be moved in time.
