Mumbai News Live Updates: SC not stopping us from cabinet expansion, says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai News Live Updates (August 8): Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the delay in cabinet expansion has nothing to do with the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court. While reiterating that the cabinet expansion will be done soon, Fadnavis said, “The court has not put any restrictions on us against carrying our cabinet expansion. It has not stopped us from carrying out our cabinet expansion. Therefore, it is incorrect to link it with hearing in court.”
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday emphasised reforms for ushering in greater transparency and accountability in functioning in urban local bodies. Under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the state government will launch an integrated web portal as a single delivery platform for all notified micro-municipal services of the urban local bodies on August 15. Speaking at the Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde also highlighted the steps taken by the state for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and said that his government was fully committed to the effective rollout of the policy.
In other news, the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) recently asked the state government to come up within six months with a ‘clear policy’ on provision of jobs for transgender persons. The panel also asked the departments concerned in the state to file affidavits on the steps are taken by it in implementing the 2014 Supreme Court judgement asking it to take steps to treat transgender persons as Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) of citizens and extend all kinds of reservations for admission in educational institutes and for public appointments.
Hi!
Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest news from Mumbai.