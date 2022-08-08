scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: SC not stopping us from cabinet expansion, says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai news today: CM Eknath Shinde highlights reforms in local bodies and education in NITI Aayog meet; Maharashtra government asked to come up with a 'clear policy' on jobs for transgender persons.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 8, 2022 10:02:26 am
fadnavisMaharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Mumbai News Live Updates (August 8):  Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the delay in cabinet expansion has nothing to do with the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court. While reiterating that the cabinet expansion will be done soon, Fadnavis said, “The court has not put any restrictions on us against carrying our cabinet expansion. It has not stopped us from carrying out our cabinet expansion. Therefore, it is incorrect to link it with hearing in court.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday emphasised reforms for ushering in greater transparency and accountability in functioning in urban local bodies. Under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the state government will launch an integrated web portal as a single delivery platform for all notified micro-municipal services of the urban local bodies on August 15. Speaking at the Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde also highlighted the steps taken by the state for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and said that his government was fully committed to the effective rollout of the policy.

In other news, the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) recently asked the state government to come up within six months with a ‘clear policy’ on provision of jobs for transgender persons. The panel also asked the departments concerned in the state to file affidavits on the steps are taken by it in implementing the 2014 Supreme Court judgement asking it to take steps to treat transgender persons as Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) of citizens and extend all kinds of reservations for admission in educational institutes and for public appointments.

Live Blog

Mumbai news live: SC not stopping us from cabinet expansion, says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis; CM Eknath Shinde highlights reforms in local bodies and education in NITI Aayog meet; Maharashtra government asked to come up with a 'clear policy' on jobs for transgender persons. Follow this space for more updates.

10:02 (IST)08 Aug 2022
Mumbai news live updates

Hi!

Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest news from Mumbai.

Mumbai missing girls case, Missing girl traced, Mumbai missing girls, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News, Girl No. 166 The girl with her mother in Mumbai. Mohamed Thaver

Kidnapped Mumbai girl reunited with kin after 9 years: ‘They were good to me initially… later, beat me with a belt’

On Saturday, the Gilbert Hill residence of the 16-year-old girl who was reunited with her family after nine years, was swarming with activity as mediapersons, local residents and relatives made a beeline to the Karnataka Milan Welfare society to catch a glimpse of “Girl no. 166”.

Such was the crowd that the girl’s family had whisked her away to an unknown location fearing that she may be harmed or injured. Her paternal uncle told The Sunday Express, “There was so much crowd that our lawyer told us to ensure that she was protected. We then moved her away to another location and will produce her whenever the police want to talk to her.” This was a day after the girl, just seven when she went missing on January 22, 2013, was reunited with her family. The 16-year-old was found living 500 m from her home in Andheri (West). Harry Joseph D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza had reportedly kidnapped her as they were desperate for a child. While Harry has been arrested, Soni has been called for questioning.

On Saturday, recounting the day of her kidnapping, the girl said the incident took place when her brother, who was walking ahead of her, had entered the school. “I was lured by (Harry) D’Souza on the pretext of getting an ice-cream. While he did buy me an ice-cream, he took me to Haji Malang in Kalyan. I kept crying, so he threatened to throw me off the hill. Initially they were good to me, but after they had a daughter in 2015, they would beat me up with a belt, rolling pin etc,” the girl said.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 10:00:02 am