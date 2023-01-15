Mumbai News Live Updates: Several roads to be closed for Tata Mumbai Marathon today

The VP road police in Mumbai booked three persons for allegedly duping a 63-year-old woman of Rs 43.97 lakh under various pretexts, including that of facilitating a job for her physically impaired daughter at an educational institute.

The case was registered on Friday, and the police said they are yet to arrest anyone.

The complainant, a resident of Girgaon, lives with her senior citizen husband and their daughter who is physically impaired. A police officer privy to the investigation said one of the three named in the FIR is a nephew of the complainant.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, along with four others, were on Saturday booked by the Nirmal Nagar police in the city for allegedly cheating the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).