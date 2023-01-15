Mumbai News Live Updates: Several roads to be closed for Tata Mumbai Marathon today

Mumbai News Live Updates: Issuing an advisory on the Tata Mumbai marathon, which is slated to take place today, the traffic department said that several roads across the city will remain closed between 3 AM and 2 PM. It also released a list of roads where parking will be prohibited during the marathon. There are seven different categories in the marathon — full marathon, half marathon, 10K run, full marathon elite, champion with disability run, senior citizens run and dream run. The route will cover part of south and Central Mumbai from MRA, Azad Maidan, Kalbadevi, D.B. Marg, Malbar Hill, Worli, Bandra, Dadar and Mahim traffic Division.
Meanwhile, reality TV personality Uorfi Javed was questioned by the Amboli police on Saturday in connection with a complaint lodged by state BJP vice-president Chitra Wagh. On January 1, Wagh met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to submit a complaint against Javed for wearing a revealing outfit.
In other news, the second phase of the two Mumbai Metro lines — 2A (Dahisar East-DN Nagar (Andheri west)) and Line 7 (Andheri east-Dahisar east) will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19, almost nine months after the first phase of the corridor was commissioned by the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. After the inauguration by PM Modi, the Metro system will be opened for commuters from 4 pm on January 20.