Sunday, Jan 15, 2023
Mumbai News Live Updates: Several roads to be closed for Tata Mumbai Marathon today

Mumbai News Live updates today: There are seven different categories in the marathon — full marathon, half marathon, 10K run, full marathon elite, champion with disability run, senior citizens run and dream run.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: January 15, 2023 8:13:30 am
Mumbai news live: The marathon starts at CSMT today (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Issuing an advisory on the Tata Mumbai marathon, which is slated to take place today, the traffic department said that several roads across the city will remain closed between 3 AM and 2 PM. It also released a list of roads where parking will be prohibited during the marathon. There are seven different categories in the marathon — full marathon, half marathon, 10K run, full marathon elite, champion with disability run, senior citizens run and dream run. The route will cover part of south and Central Mumbai from MRA, Azad Maidan, Kalbadevi, D.B. Marg, Malbar Hill, Worli, Bandra, Dadar and Mahim traffic Division.

Meanwhile, reality TV personality Uorfi Javed was questioned by the Amboli police on Saturday in connection with a complaint lodged by state BJP vice-president Chitra Wagh. On January 1, Wagh met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to submit a complaint against Javed for wearing a revealing outfit.

In other news, the second phase of the two Mumbai Metro lines — 2A (Dahisar East-DN Nagar (Andheri west)) and Line 7 (Andheri east-Dahisar east) will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19, almost nine months after the first phase of the corridor was commissioned by the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. After the inauguration by PM Modi, the Metro system will be opened for commuters from 4 pm on January 20.

Live Blog

Mumbai news live updates: HC permits Hiranandani Developers to proceed with construction; former Mumbai mayor booked for cheating; second arrest made in missing MBBS student case; follow this space for latest live updates from Mumbai

08:13 (IST)15 Jan 2023
In Pics | Mumbai Marathon off to a start today

63-year-old duped of Rs 43.97L on pretext of facilitating job for daughter, 3 booked

The VP road police in Mumbai booked three persons for allegedly duping a 63-year-old woman of Rs 43.97 lakh under various pretexts, including that of facilitating a job for her physically impaired daughter at an educational institute.

The case was registered on Friday, and the police said they are yet to arrest anyone.

The complainant, a resident of Girgaon, lives with her senior citizen husband and their daughter who is physically impaired. A police officer privy to the investigation said one of the three named in the FIR is a nephew of the complainant.

Former Mumbai mayor, four others, booked for cheating

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, along with four others, were on Saturday booked by the Nirmal Nagar police in the city for allegedly cheating the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

The police said the case was registered on a complaint filed by an official from the SRA, alleging that Pednekar, who was never allotted any unit at the Gomata Janata SRA project in Worli, flouted norms and rented out three units from the project in a 10-year period, which was against norms.

When contacted, Pednekar she said she came to know about the FIR late in the evening. “Everyone is aware what is happening here and we will fight against it,” she added.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 08:09 IST
