Mumbai News Live Updates: Sachin Waze gets bail in ED case, to stay in jail

Mumbai News Live Updates, November 19, 2022: A special court on Friday granted bail to dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case in which he has been accused of collecting bribes from restaurants and bars on instructions of former state home minister Anil Deshmukh. Waze, however, will continue to remain in jail, as he is an accused in the Antilia terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case. In his bail plea, Waze had said that he was not arrested by the ED during its investigation and his custody in the case was not required.
In other news, Shraddha Walkar, the 26-year-old call centre worker who was murdered and chopped into 35 pieces by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, was admitted to a Nalasopara hospital for three days for suspected internal injuries in December 2020. During this time, Shraddha had sent a message to a colleague, stating that she has been assaulted. Interestingly, Aaftab had introduced himself as Shraddha’s husband at the hospital when she was undergoing treatment. Dr Shivprasad Shinde from Nalasopara’s Ozone Multispeciality Hospital, told mediapersons on Friday that Shraddha had gotten herself admitted to the hospital on December 3, 2020.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MP Sanjay Raut said on Friday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments against Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar could cause rifts in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra. At an event earlier this week in Washim district during the Maharashtra leg of the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul had taken aim at the BJP and RSS saying that they idolise Savarkar.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday launched a fresh attack on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for scrapping Rs 5,000 crore worth of tender for concretising roads in Mumbai to make them free of potholes.
The MLA said that the CM and the administrator of the civic body would be held responsible if Mumbaikars faced trouble during monsoon next year owing to pothole-riddled and bad roads. Targeting Shinde, Aaditya said that since the new government has come to the state, the development in the city has stalled and there is a dictatorship in the BMC.
Two children got drowned in sea while three more were pulled out by locals and taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident took place at Vikas Gully, near Worli Koliwada, on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Kartick Choudhary (8) and Savita Pal (12). The three injured are identified as