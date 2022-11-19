Mumbai News Live Updates: Sachin Waze gets bail in ED case, to stay in jail

A two-member Delhi Police team probing the murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, on Friday questioned Laxman Nadar, believed to be a close friend of the deceased, for over three hours at Manikpur police station in Vasai.

The police said Nadar could become one of the crucial witnesses in the case, as he was one of the first persons who informed Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar that she was not responding to his calls and messages. Following this, a missing person report was filed at Manikpur police station.

The team from Delhi Police also questioned one of the landlords of Shraddha and her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, who has been arrested for murdering and chopping her into 35 pieces in Delhi in May.