Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Mumbai News Live Updates: Not involved in talks between Uddhav and Prakash Ambedkar, says NCP leader Pawar

Mumbai News Live Updates: The move was seen as an attempt by Thackeray to consolidate support among Dalits in the state.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | March 6, 2023 11:22 IST
Mumbai News Live: Uddhav Thackeray (Express)

Mumbai News Live Updates:  Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has said he was not involved in any kind of talks between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar. On January 23 this year, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and VBA announced an alliance ahead of civic polls in several cities in Maharashtra, news agency PTI reports.

Meanwhile, addressing his first public rally since losing the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and symbol ‘bow and arrow’, Thackeray on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and termed it “most corrupt” and “opportunist”. He said the leading national party had earlier stolen Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from Gujarat and Subhas Chandra Bose from West Bengal, and now it was stealing his father Bal Thackeray from Maharashtra. Thackeray was in Khed taluka of Ratnagiri district as part of his outreach programme.

In a recent survey, the World Resources Institute (WRI) has identified five open spaces along the bank of Mithi river between Powai and Marol, which could be transformed into open urban spaces, bringing a solution towards flood mitigation in Mumbai. The WRI is set to submit the survey report to the BMC, said WRI officials.

Live Blog

Mumbai news live updates: CR Mumbai div saves Rs 200 cr per year by buying electricity from open market; follow this space for live updates from Mumbai, Maharashtra

11:22 (IST)06 Mar 2023
Need to take stand against BJP's 'corruption washing machine' as country witnessing chaos under authoritarian regime: Shiv Sena (UBT)

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena on Monday said the time has come to stand up to the Bharatiya Janata Party's "corruption washing machine" to save the country and cited the letter written by Opposition leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the "authoritarian regime".

In an editorial published in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena said harassing the Opposition and staying in power doesn't augur well for democracy. (PTI)

11:12 (IST)06 Mar 2023
Mumbai student got leaked paper from student in Ahmednagar: Crime branch

THE HSC mathematics paper, that was found with a student at a Dadar college on Friday, was sent to him from another student in Ahmednagar, as per the Mumbai Police crime branch probe. An FIR was registered on Saturday after the Dadar college student appearing for HSC exams on Friday was found to have the question paper on his phone nearly 30 minutes before the exam. Read more here

10:43 (IST)06 Mar 2023
Parts of Mumbai sees light rainfall

Parts of Mumbai saw light rainfall late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted that Mumbai may experience light to moderate spells of pre-monsoon showers in the first half of this week.

"There is a possibility of the city experiencing light to moderate rainfall during the evening anytime between March 6-7. This will happen when the dry and moist winds interact with each other as a pre-monsoon phenomenon. This kind of weather phenomenon is absolutely normal and will not last for more than couple of days," said Sushma Nair, scientist from IMD.

10:24 (IST)06 Mar 2023
Sharad Pawar conveniently ignoring Northeast poll outcome and projecting Kasba bypoll result in Maharashtra as indicator of change: CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said NCP president Sharad Pawar is conveniently ignoring the poll outcome in three North-eastern states but is projecting the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll result as an indicator of change.

Pawar had said the Bharatiya Janata Party's defeat in its bastion of Kasba Peth in Pune city by the Congress in the recently-held bypoll indicated that winds of change were blowing across the country. (PTI)

09:56 (IST)06 Mar 2023
Biker acquitted as police fails to prove Twitter photo as electronic evidence

EVEN AS city residents use Twitter to post photographs and alert the Mumbai police about errant motorists and traffic violations, in one of the first such cases, a motorist was acquitted for wrong side driving as the police could not prove a photograph of the violation as electronic evidence in court. Read more here

09:39 (IST)06 Mar 2023
Stockbroker arrested a year after he made away with Rs 2.73 crore from employer

THE PROPERTY cell of the Mumbai crime branch arrested a 36-year-old stock broker almost a year after he fled with Rs 2.73 crores he stole from his employer. Read the story here

WRI identifies 5 open spaces along Mithi river to help mitigate floods (File)

Role of data crucial for taking country’s economy to 5 trillion dollars & state’s to 1 trillion dollar: Fadnavis

Statistics is an important tool to identify the direction and methodology of planning, said Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also looks after the state finance and planning departments. He was speaking at the unveiling of Loksatta District Index.

“Digitisation leads to the collection of ample data which can be analysed by experts and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The process, if based on statistics, gives us useful and objective results,” said Fadnavis. He added that districts with good index should be congratulated but policy needs to be fixed for those which lag behind. “The Centre has created the concept of aspirational districts where developmental programmes have been planned on factors such as nutrition, health and education which are lacking. We have now identified tehsil as a unit. But at the same time if decentralisation of resources does not take place, then the aim of development cannot be achieved,” he said.

He said that the national census might take place next year as it could not be held earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The accuracy of data is also important. Presently, all government schemes are based on 2011 surveys which have major faults in state-related statistics. It is impossible to achieve the aim with such mistakes,” he said, adding that data is of extreme importance at a time when the aim is to take the country’s economy to five trillion dollars and state’s to one trillion dollar. “As we will be getting new data from upcoming census and other surveys, the analysis of that data will help in undertaking policy decisions for development and the state government has formed MITRA on the lines of Niti Aayog for the same,” he said.

Slide in onion prices: Upset farmer activists try to throw onions on Fadnavis’ convoy at Amravati

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) activists on Sunday tried to throw onions on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ vehicle at Amravati.

A group of SSS activists tried to hurl onions at Fadnavis’ vehicle during his visit to Amravati to attend a conclave on millet. The activists raised anti-government slogans and demanded higher remuneration for farm produce. Police intervened and took the protesters into custody.

Farmers are unhappy after a sharp drop in prices of onions. “A group of activists tried to throw onions on Fadnavis. But they could not reach him or his car. Police caught and took them away. They were demanding higher prices for onions and cotton among others.”

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 09:35 IST
