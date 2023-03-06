Mumbai News Live Updates: Not involved in talks between Uddhav and Prakash Ambedkar, says NCP leader Pawar

WRI identifies 5 open spaces along Mithi river to help mitigate floods (File)

Statistics is an important tool to identify the direction and methodology of planning, said Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also looks after the state finance and planning departments. He was speaking at the unveiling of Loksatta District Index.

“Digitisation leads to the collection of ample data which can be analysed by experts and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The process, if based on statistics, gives us useful and objective results,” said Fadnavis. He added that districts with good index should be congratulated but policy needs to be fixed for those which lag behind. “The Centre has created the concept of aspirational districts where developmental programmes have been planned on factors such as nutrition, health and education which are lacking. We have now identified tehsil as a unit. But at the same time if decentralisation of resources does not take place, then the aim of development cannot be achieved,” he said.

He said that the national census might take place next year as it could not be held earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The accuracy of data is also important. Presently, all government schemes are based on 2011 surveys which have major faults in state-related statistics. It is impossible to achieve the aim with such mistakes,” he said, adding that data is of extreme importance at a time when the aim is to take the country’s economy to five trillion dollars and state’s to one trillion dollar. “As we will be getting new data from upcoming census and other surveys, the analysis of that data will help in undertaking policy decisions for development and the state government has formed MITRA on the lines of Niti Aayog for the same,” he said.

