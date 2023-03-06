Mumbai News Live Updates: Not involved in talks between Uddhav and Prakash Ambedkar, says NCP leader Pawar

Mumbai News Live Updates: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has said he was not involved in any kind of talks between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar. On January 23 this year, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and VBA announced an alliance ahead of civic polls in several cities in Maharashtra, news agency PTI reports.
Meanwhile, addressing his first public rally since losing the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and symbol ‘bow and arrow’, Thackeray on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and termed it “most corrupt” and “opportunist”. He said the leading national party had earlier stolen Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from Gujarat and Subhas Chandra Bose from West Bengal, and now it was stealing his father Bal Thackeray from Maharashtra. Thackeray was in Khed taluka of Ratnagiri district as part of his outreach programme.
In a recent survey, the World Resources Institute (WRI) has identified five open spaces along the bank of Mithi river between Powai and Marol, which could be transformed into open urban spaces, bringing a solution towards flood mitigation in Mumbai. The WRI is set to submit the survey report to the BMC, said WRI officials.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena on Monday said the time has come to stand up to the Bharatiya Janata Party's "corruption washing machine" to save the country and cited the letter written by Opposition leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the "authoritarian regime".
In an editorial published in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena said harassing the Opposition and staying in power doesn't augur well for democracy. (PTI)
THE HSC mathematics paper, that was found with a student at a Dadar college on Friday, was sent to him from another student in Ahmednagar, as per the Mumbai Police crime branch probe. An FIR was registered on Saturday after the Dadar college student appearing for HSC exams on Friday was found to have the question paper on his phone nearly 30 minutes before the exam. Read more here
Parts of Mumbai saw light rainfall late Sunday night and early Monday morning.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted that Mumbai may experience light to moderate spells of pre-monsoon showers in the first half of this week.
"There is a possibility of the city experiencing light to moderate rainfall during the evening anytime between March 6-7. This will happen when the dry and moist winds interact with each other as a pre-monsoon phenomenon. This kind of weather phenomenon is absolutely normal and will not last for more than couple of days," said Sushma Nair, scientist from IMD.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said NCP president Sharad Pawar is conveniently ignoring the poll outcome in three North-eastern states but is projecting the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll result as an indicator of change.
Pawar had said the Bharatiya Janata Party's defeat in its bastion of Kasba Peth in Pune city by the Congress in the recently-held bypoll indicated that winds of change were blowing across the country. (PTI)
EVEN AS city residents use Twitter to post photographs and alert the Mumbai police about errant motorists and traffic violations, in one of the first such cases, a motorist was acquitted for wrong side driving as the police could not prove a photograph of the violation as electronic evidence in court. Read more here
THE PROPERTY cell of the Mumbai crime branch arrested a 36-year-old stock broker almost a year after he fled with Rs 2.73 crores he stole from his employer. Read the story here