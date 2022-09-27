Mumbai News Live Updates: Metro 3 trial run till Sahar once crossover track is ready

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Today Live Updates: The Mumbai Metro 3 trial run will extend till Sahar station once the crossover track is ready. Executive Director, Planning, MMRC, R Ramana said, “By November, the crossover track work is most likely to be completed. With the availability of crossover, the Metro rakes will be able to change from one track to another.” Meanwhile, the second rake from Sri city of Andhra Pradesh will arrive soon, he added.
A special court Monday sent five accused to the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) till October 3 in connection with their alleged links to the Popular Front of India (PFI). The ATS also arrested another accused Monday, Mohammed Abed Ali Mohammead Mehboob Ali. He is the 21st arrest in the case in the state. On Monday, the ATS told the court that it wants to probe whether the accused have links to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State. It also said that in the past five days, it had taken copies of the accused’s social media and electronic devices for an analysis.
A special court, in its detailed order rejecting the application of Telugu poet and Elgaar Parishad accused Varavara Rao to travel and stay in his hometown Hyderabad, has said that if he is allowed to go, the framing of charges in the case would get prolonged. The court had last week rejected Rao’s plea seeking permission to travel and stay in his hometown for three months to undergo cataract surgery.
The Anti Extortion Cell of the Mumbai police Monday arrested businessman Riyaz Bhati in connection with an extortion case.
Bhati, who is alleged to have links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was wanted in the extortion case registered at the Versova Police Station, an officer said. Read more
