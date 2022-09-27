Mumbai News Live Updates: Metro 3 trial run till Sahar once crossover track is ready

Members of WatchDog Foundation paint potholes to protest over the condition of roads through celebration of 'Navratri' festival, in Mumbai, Sept. 26, 2022. (PTI)

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, part of the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday said that Narayan Rane should accept the Supreme Court order regarding demolition of the unauthorised constructions in his eight-storey Juhu bungalow. She said, “The decision given by the judiciary should be respected especially by Rane, as he is a Union minister and former chief minister of Maharashtra.” Pednekar said Rane should now demolish all unauthorised portions in his residence.

Ten Shiv Sena members from the Uddhav Thackeray faction were arrested by Anjangaon police in Amravati on Monday for allegedly attacking the vehicle of MLA Santosh Bangar, who is part of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction. The incident took place Sunday when Hingoli MLA Bangar, along with his wife and sister, went to visit Shri Devnath Maharaj Math in Anjangaon. He was leaving the area when a few Shiv Sena members allegedly started hitting his car even as on-duty police officers tried to stop them.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a government servant and duping several people. The police said the accused would either pose as a BMC or a Navy officer and under the pretext of facilitating flats or mobile phones at a cheaper rate, would take money and escape. According to police officials, the accused, identified as Shamik Mangle, who originally hails from Wardha, is a frequent visitor of dance bars while he is also addicted to gambling and would splash all the money earned by conning people over there.