scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: Metro 3 trial run till Sahar once crossover track is ready

Mumbai News Today Live Updates: Anti-Terrorism Squad gets 8 more days’ custody of five held for alleged PFI links; court denies Varavara plea to travel to Hyderabad.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: September 27, 2022 8:50:05 am
Mumbai News Live Updates: On the Metro 3 corridor, one crossover track is planned after every five stations. (File, representational)

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Today Live Updates: The Mumbai Metro 3 trial run will extend till Sahar station once the crossover track is ready. Executive Director, Planning, MMRC, R Ramana said, “By November, the crossover track work is most likely to be completed. With the availability of crossover, the Metro rakes will be able to change from one track to another.” Meanwhile, the second rake from Sri city of Andhra Pradesh will arrive soon, he added.

A special court Monday sent five accused to the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) till October 3 in connection with their alleged links to the Popular Front of India (PFI). The ATS also arrested another accused Monday, Mohammed Abed Ali Mohammead Mehboob Ali. He is the 21st arrest in the case in the state. On Monday, the ATS told the court that it wants to probe whether the accused have links to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State. It also said that in the past five days, it had taken copies of the accused’s social media and electronic devices for an analysis.

A special court, in its detailed order rejecting the application of Telugu poet and Elgaar Parishad accused Varavara Rao to travel and stay in his hometown Hyderabad, has said that if he is allowed to go, the framing of charges in the case would get prolonged. The court had last week rejected Rao’s plea seeking permission to travel and stay in his hometown for three months to undergo cataract surgery.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Bombay HC asks petitioner seeking speedy trial in POCSO cases to approach ad-hoc committee. Follow this space for the latest news updates from Maharashtra.

08:50 (IST)27 Sep 2022
Riyaz Bhati arrested in extortion case

The Anti Extortion Cell of the Mumbai police Monday arrested businessman Riyaz Bhati in connection with an extortion case.

Bhati, who is alleged to have links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was wanted in the extortion case registered at the Versova Police Station, an officer said. Read more

08:49 (IST)27 Sep 2022
Good Morning Mumbai!

Welcome to today's Live blog. Follow this space as we bring the latest news from across Maharashtra.

Members of WatchDog Foundation paint potholes to protest over the condition of roads through celebration of 'Navratri' festival, in Mumbai, Sept. 26, 2022. (PTI)

Narayan Rane should accept SC order regarding demolitions in Juhu bungalow: Pednekar

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, part of the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday said that Narayan Rane should accept the Supreme Court order regarding demolition of the unauthorised constructions in his eight-storey Juhu bungalow. She said, “The decision given by the judiciary should be respected especially by Rane, as he is a Union minister and former chief minister of Maharashtra.” Pednekar said Rane should now demolish all unauthorised portions in his residence.

Sena MLA’s car ‘attacked’, 10 Shiv Sainiks arrested

Ten Shiv Sena members from the Uddhav Thackeray faction were arrested by Anjangaon police in Amravati on Monday for allegedly attacking the vehicle of MLA Santosh Bangar, who is part of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction. The incident took place Sunday when Hingoli MLA Bangar, along with his wife and sister, went to visit Shri Devnath Maharaj Math in Anjangaon. He was leaving the area when a few Shiv Sena members allegedly started hitting his car even as on-duty police officers tried to stop them.

Man dupes many by posing as govt official, held

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a government servant and duping several people. The police said the accused would either pose as a BMC or a Navy officer and under the pretext of facilitating flats or mobile phones at a cheaper rate, would take money and escape. According to police officials, the accused, identified as Shamik Mangle, who originally hails from Wardha, is a frequent visitor of dance bars while he is also addicted to gambling and would splash all the money earned by conning people over there.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 08:48:18 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments