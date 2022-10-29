Mumbai news live updates: Maharashtra: security cover of 25 MVA leaders removed

Mumbai news live updates, 29 October 2022: The Maharashtra government has removed `categorised’ security cover of 25 leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, an official said on Friday. It means these leaders would not have permanent police security outside their houses or escort. The decision was taken after a fresh assessment of their security perception, the official said. Those who lost security cover includes several former cabinet ministers. The security cover of Uddhav Thackeray, the previous chief minister, and his family has been retained.

The Opposition on Friday cornered the Maharashtra government over the Tata-Airbus C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing project, which will come up in Gujarat’s Vadodara. Maharashtra was also one of the contenders for the project. “We have been hearing contradictory statements from a minister (Industries Minister Uday Samant) on the project. Either he does not know the details or he is making misleading statements. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should clear the air,” said NCP’s Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

Three police officers arrested in the angadia extortion case, in which absconding IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi has also been named, have been reinstated by the Mumbai Police. The three officers — police inspector Om Vangate, assistant police inspector Nitin Kadam and police sub-inspector Samadhan Jamdade — were arrested by the city crime branch after being named in a complaint that they along with Tripathi had extorted money from ‘angadias’.