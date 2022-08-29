Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra tourism department rolls out Ganesh Darshan for senior citizens in Mumbai

Mumbai News Live Updates: (August 29): The state tourism department along with the municipal corporations in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nagpur has planned a special drive to take senior citizens to see important Ganesh pandals in their respective areas. The 10-day festival will commence on August 31. With a large number of people taking to the streets during the festival time, the tourism department led by minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has decided to plan a Ganesh Darshan tour for senior citizens. All citizens above 60 years of age are eligible to avail the tour.
In other news, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana Sunday questioned whether felicitation of rapists is a part of Hindu culture, referring to the recent incident wherein 11 convicted rapists of Bilkis Bano in Gujarat were released under the remission policy and later felicitated upon their release. “Who is Bilkis Bano? Just because she is a Muslim that does not mean that atrocities against her, rape and murder of her child are pardonable,” asked Saamana article “Rokhthok”, a weekly column of Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.
Also, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti, in conversation with Shubhangi Khapre said, “Both ruling and opposition parties failed in bringing farmers’ plight to focus’’. The onset of festivals ushers in the promises of prosperity and hope in rural Maharashtra during the monsoon. But this year, heavy rain and floods have wreaked havoc on the farmers with their plight showing no signs of abating.
(PTI Photos)
The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), in a recent order, directed the state government to issue orders of appointment of two candidates for the post of sub-inspectors under the category reserved for orphans.
The state government’s Women and Child Development (WCD) department, through a Government Resolution issued in 2018, had directed provision of one per cent reservation for orphans.
In 2019, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had issued an advertisement for the post of 505 sub-inspectors. A total of 121 candidates appeared for the examination under the reservation for orphans category. But among those, only four held valid orphan certificate. Read More.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with likely spells of rain in the city and suburbs.
The maximum and the minimum temperature would be around 31.4 to 24.4 degree Celsius respectively.
One of the richest Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, GSB Seva mandal at Kings Circle, will have the highest ever insurance cover of Rs 316.40 crore this year. This includes Rs 31.97 crore cover for gold, silver and jewelleries, while the personal accident insurance cover for volunteers, priests, cooks, chappal stall workers, valet parking persons and security guards is worth Rs 263 crore.
A further Rs 1 crore standard fire and special peril policy with earthquake risk covers items such as furniture, fixtures and fittings and installations such as computers, CCTV cameras, scanners, utensils, grocery, fruits and vegetables.
"While this is the highest ever insurance cover (for a Ganesh mandal), we are also offering a digital Ganeshotsav this year,” Amit D Pai, trustee and spokesperson for the mandal, said. Read More.
The Thane police on Sunday arrested three persons, including a 20-year-old, for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl. The girl had met the 20-year-old main accused through Instagram and the former invited her to a friend’s place where he along with two of his friends allegedly raped her.
The three accused are Thane residents and worked at an event management company. Read More.
Application for the Aadhar card helped to reunite 16 missing people from Nagpur with their families. Files of the 16 others are being processed by Nagpur’s Aadhar Kendra to reunite them with their families as well.
The 16, including children, senior citizens, disabled children and adults, were separated from their families and went missing over the years with some of them going missing as far as over a decade. They were rehabilitated by NGOs or adopted by new families. Read More.