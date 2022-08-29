Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra tourism department rolls out Ganesh Darshan for senior citizens in Mumbai

Mumbai news today: Air-conditioned busses with medical assistance on board, food and guides will be provided as part of the tour, which will be organised on September 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7. (Getty image/Indianexpress.com)

Mumbai News Live Updates: (August 29): The state tourism department along with the municipal corporations in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nagpur has planned a special drive to take senior citizens to see important Ganesh pandals in their respective areas. The 10-day festival will commence on August 31. With a large number of people taking to the streets during the festival time, the tourism department led by minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has decided to plan a Ganesh Darshan tour for senior citizens. All citizens above 60 years of age are eligible to avail the tour.