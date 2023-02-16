scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra political crisis a tough constitutional issue, says SC; hearing to continue today

Mumbai News Live Updates: The petitions filed by the two Sena factions are over disqualification, powers of the speaker and governor and judicial review

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | February 16, 2023 11:35 IST
uddhav Thackeray eknath shinde Maharashtra political crisis supreme courtThe top court will be hearing the case around Maharashtra political crisis today again.

Mumbai News Live Updates, February 16 2023: The Supreme Court, which is currently hearing petitions related to the Maharashtra political crisis triggered by the differences in the Shiv Sena, said on Wednesday that the situation had “tough” constitutional questions to decide as they have “very serious” ramifications for the polity. The top court will be hearing the case today again. The petitions filed by the two Sena factions are over disqualification, powers of the speaker and governor and judicial review.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is learnt to have warned his Cabinet colleagues of the possibility of a drought-like situation in the state this year due to El Nino event developing in the Pacific Ocean this year. The Indian Express has learned that Fadnavis’ comment was in the context of preparing the state in terms of availability of water as well as to reduce possible negative impact on agriculture. An official from the state’s Relief and Rehabilitation department, while acknowledging that it was too early to say anything about monsoon rains, said it is normally seen that El Nino years result in lower amounts of rainfall.

In other news, details regarding the murder of Megha Torvi (40) showed that she was allegedly murdered in a fit of rage last Saturday by Hardik Shah (27), her live-in partner of three years, who then hid the remains inside the bed storage box in his rented Nallasopra (East) residence. The local police took help of the Railway Protection Force that detained Shah from the Nagda railway junction in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday as he was fleeing Mumbai after selling all furniture and utensils he owned for Rs 4,500 on Sunday which he used to purchase a rail ticket to Rajasthan.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: No early distribution of question papers, but Maharashtra State board to give 10 mins at end of exam; Drought-like conditions likely, Fadnavis tells Maharashtra Cabinet; Follow this space for more updates

11:35 (IST)16 Feb 2023
Gadkari, Shinde and Fadnavis to campaign for by-elections in Pune

Apart from CM Eknath Shinde,  Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Fadnavis will campaign for two by-elections. BJP has fielded Hemant Rasne in Kasbapeth seat and Ashwini Jagtap in Pimpri-Chinchwad seat. The seats fell vacant after the demise of ex-Mayor of Pune, Mukta Tilak and demise of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap. 

11:31 (IST)16 Feb 2023
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visits Laxman Jagtap's residence in Pimpri Chinchwad

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited late BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap's residence at Pimpri-Chinchwad. Ahead of February 26 by polls in Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Deputy CM held a seven-hour-long meeting later in Pune. He also visited ailing BJP (MP) Girish Bapat at his residence in Pune. The by-elections for two seats Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad will see a fight between BJP and MVA.

In Kasbapeth Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar will fight against BJPs Hemant Rasne. In Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP candidate Nana Kate will contest against BJPs Ashwini Jagtap. The by-elections were necessitated following deaths of sitting BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak in Kasbapeth and Laxan Jagtap in Pimpri-Chinchwad

11:17 (IST)16 Feb 2023
Attempt to murder case against NCP's Awhad, others over attack on Assistant Municipal Commissioner

The Thane city police late on Wednesday night registered a case of alleged attempt to murder against NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad and seven others following a brutal attack on an Assistant Municipal Commissioner.

Four of the accused had already been arrested, said a police official without disclosing their names.

A case was registered against them under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), he added.

Nationalist Congress Party activists attacked assistance municipal commissioner Mahesh Aher, in-charge of the anti-encroachment cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, near the TMC headquarters around 6.45 pm and threatened him, the police official said. (PTI)

11:04 (IST)16 Feb 2023
Shiv Jayanti to be celebrated at ‘Diwan-e-Aam’ in Agra Fort

For the first time, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be celebrated at ‘Diwan-e-Aam’ in the iconic Agra Fort on February 19, the state government said on Wednesday.

Officials said some social organisations had requested the Union government for permission to organise Shiv Jayanti at the ‘Diwan-e-Aam’ hall of Agra Fort to mark celebration of 393rd birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj. Read more

Caste discrimination drove him to suicide: IIT-B student’s family

The family of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki, the first-year student at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay who died allegedly by suicide on February 12, on Wednesday alleged that caste discrimination drove him to take the extreme step.

Rameshbhai Solanki (47), Darshan’s father, told The Indian Express that Darshan had spoken to his elder sister Jahnvi and aunt Divyaben about the caste discrimination he faced at the institute.

‘First, our investments; now, our temples’: Maharashtra Opposition hits out at BJP over sixth Jyotirlinga claim

A historical pilgrimage centre in Maharashtra has become embroiled in a controversy with an Assam government advertisement allegedly laying claim to it, sparking a war of words between the BJP and the Opposition in the state.

It all began with an ad by the Assam government’s tourism department exhorting devotees to visit the sixth Jyotirlinga site in the state on February 18 on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. “Welcome to Dakini Parbet, Kamrup, the sixth Jyotirlinga site in Assam,” the ad reads.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 10:43 IST
