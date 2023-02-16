Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra political crisis a tough constitutional issue, says SC; hearing to continue today

Mumbai News Live Updates, February 16 2023: The Supreme Court, which is currently hearing petitions related to the Maharashtra political crisis triggered by the differences in the Shiv Sena, said on Wednesday that the situation had “tough” constitutional questions to decide as they have “very serious” ramifications for the polity. The top court will be hearing the case today again. The petitions filed by the two Sena factions are over disqualification, powers of the speaker and governor and judicial review.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is learnt to have warned his Cabinet colleagues of the possibility of a drought-like situation in the state this year due to El Nino event developing in the Pacific Ocean this year. The Indian Express has learned that Fadnavis’ comment was in the context of preparing the state in terms of availability of water as well as to reduce possible negative impact on agriculture. An official from the state’s Relief and Rehabilitation department, while acknowledging that it was too early to say anything about monsoon rains, said it is normally seen that El Nino years result in lower amounts of rainfall.

In other news, details regarding the murder of Megha Torvi (40) showed that she was allegedly murdered in a fit of rage last Saturday by Hardik Shah (27), her live-in partner of three years, who then hid the remains inside the bed storage box in his rented Nallasopra (East) residence. The local police took help of the Railway Protection Force that detained Shah from the Nagda railway junction in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday as he was fleeing Mumbai after selling all furniture and utensils he owned for Rs 4,500 on Sunday which he used to purchase a rail ticket to Rajasthan.