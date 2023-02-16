Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra political crisis a tough constitutional issue, says SC; hearing to continue today

Mumbai News Live Updates, February 16 2023: The Supreme Court, which is currently hearing petitions related to the Maharashtra political crisis triggered by the differences in the Shiv Sena, said on Wednesday that the situation had “tough” constitutional questions to decide as they have “very serious” ramifications for the polity. The top court will be hearing the case today again. The petitions filed by the two Sena factions are over disqualification, powers of the speaker and governor and judicial review.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is learnt to have warned his Cabinet colleagues of the possibility of a drought-like situation in the state this year due to El Nino event developing in the Pacific Ocean this year. The Indian Express has learned that Fadnavis’ comment was in the context of preparing the state in terms of availability of water as well as to reduce possible negative impact on agriculture. An official from the state’s Relief and Rehabilitation department, while acknowledging that it was too early to say anything about monsoon rains, said it is normally seen that El Nino years result in lower amounts of rainfall.
In other news, details regarding the murder of Megha Torvi (40) showed that she was allegedly murdered in a fit of rage last Saturday by Hardik Shah (27), her live-in partner of three years, who then hid the remains inside the bed storage box in his rented Nallasopra (East) residence. The local police took help of the Railway Protection Force that detained Shah from the Nagda railway junction in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday as he was fleeing Mumbai after selling all furniture and utensils he owned for Rs 4,500 on Sunday which he used to purchase a rail ticket to Rajasthan.
Apart from CM Eknath Shinde, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Fadnavis will campaign for two by-elections. BJP has fielded Hemant Rasne in Kasbapeth seat and Ashwini Jagtap in Pimpri-Chinchwad seat. The seats fell vacant after the demise of ex-Mayor of Pune, Mukta Tilak and demise of BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap.
Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited late BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap's residence at Pimpri-Chinchwad. Ahead of February 26 by polls in Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Deputy CM held a seven-hour-long meeting later in Pune. He also visited ailing BJP (MP) Girish Bapat at his residence in Pune. The by-elections for two seats Kasbapeth and Pimpri-Chinchwad will see a fight between BJP and MVA.
In Kasbapeth Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar will fight against BJPs Hemant Rasne. In Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP candidate Nana Kate will contest against BJPs Ashwini Jagtap. The by-elections were necessitated following deaths of sitting BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak in Kasbapeth and Laxan Jagtap in Pimpri-Chinchwad
The Thane city police late on Wednesday night registered a case of alleged attempt to murder against NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad and seven others following a brutal attack on an Assistant Municipal Commissioner.
Four of the accused had already been arrested, said a police official without disclosing their names.
A case was registered against them under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), he added.
Nationalist Congress Party activists attacked assistance municipal commissioner Mahesh Aher, in-charge of the anti-encroachment cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, near the TMC headquarters around 6.45 pm and threatened him, the police official said. (PTI)
For the first time, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be celebrated at ‘Diwan-e-Aam’ in the iconic Agra Fort on February 19, the state government said on Wednesday.
Officials said some social organisations had requested the Union government for permission to organise Shiv Jayanti at the ‘Diwan-e-Aam’ hall of Agra Fort to mark celebration of 393rd birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj. Read more