Mumbai News Live Updates: BJP succeeded in winning independents supporting NCP, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai receives first pre-monsoon showers

Mumbai on Friday night received it's first widespread and heaviest pre-monsoon showers of the season. In the 24 hours the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz East received 41.3 mm rain, which is categorised as 'Rather Heavy' rainfall, in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday.

The pre-monsoon showers will continue in Mumbai till June15-16, according to the IMD. According to the seven-day forecast, Mumbai will receive thundershowers starting towards evening till June 14. The official date of onset of Monsoon over Mumbai is 11 June.

Areas of South Mumbai received moderate to heavy rain in Friday night coupled with lightning that continued it early Saturday morning. IMD's Colaba observatory representative of South Mumbai recorded 61.8 mm rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday.

Cloudy sky amd light rain were recorded throughout the city in Saturday morning as well.

The pre-monsoon showers also brought down the minimum temperature. The night temperature recorded on Saturday was two degrees below normal at 25.2 degrees Celsius.