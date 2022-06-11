Mumbai News Live Updates: BJP succeeded in winning independents supporting NCP, says Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar reacting to the BJP’s win with all three of its candidates winning the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, said, “The BJP succeeded in winning over some of the independents who were supporting us. This is the reason for the difference in votes. The MVA has received the support of all its MLAs. This miracle that has happened we need to accept this. This has happened largely due to Devendra Fadnavis’s ability to win over people with all the measures at his disposal.”
In Covid news, of the 3,081 new Covid-19 cases witnessed across Maharashtra on Friday, 1,956 infections were from Mumbai alone. For the first time since January 23, Mumbai recorded Covid-19 cases as high as 1,956 on Friday. This is a 15 per cent surge, as the city had reported 1,702 cases a day before. The test positivity rate (TPR) – the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted – reached 12.74 per cent in the city on Friday.
In another development, Protests were held across 14 districts in Maharashtra by members of the Muslim community demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and party leader Naveen Jindal, who had made objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammad last month. According to the police, protests were held after Friday prayers in 117 locations in 14 districts, including Thane, Solapur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Bhandara, Pune, Nagpur, Satara, Raigad and Chandrapur.
Mumbai on Friday night received it's first widespread and heaviest pre-monsoon showers of the season. In the 24 hours the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz East received 41.3 mm rain, which is categorised as 'Rather Heavy' rainfall, in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday.
The pre-monsoon showers will continue in Mumbai till June15-16, according to the IMD. According to the seven-day forecast, Mumbai will receive thundershowers starting towards evening till June 14. The official date of onset of Monsoon over Mumbai is 11 June.
Areas of South Mumbai received moderate to heavy rain in Friday night coupled with lightning that continued it early Saturday morning. IMD's Colaba observatory representative of South Mumbai recorded 61.8 mm rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday.
Cloudy sky amd light rain were recorded throughout the city in Saturday morning as well.
The pre-monsoon showers also brought down the minimum temperature. The night temperature recorded on Saturday was two degrees below normal at 25.2 degrees Celsius.
After Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar lost the Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra to BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik, party leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that the BJP put pressure on the Election Commission to get his party's one vote disqualified.
Talking to reporters, Raut, who himself managed to win a seat, said the BJP's victory was not as huge as it was being made out to be, and added that the Sena's second candidate secured more first preference votes.
"I don't think the BJP's candidate has won. The first preference votes of 33 were secured by Pawar," Raut said, adding that BJP's Mahadik bagged 27 votes as first preference.
"He won on the basis of the second preference vote," Raut said. (PTI)