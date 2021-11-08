Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra records 892 fresh Covid-19 cases, 16 related deaths; NCB SIT summons Aryan Khan

Passengers being screened at a station in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra, on Sunday, recorded 892 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 related fatalities. With this, the cumulative case count of the state has gone up to 66,17,654. There are currently 14,526 active cases in Maharashtra. Of these, 252 positive cases were recorded in Mumbai. The city currently has 2,927 active cases.

Meanwhile, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and IPS officer Rashmi Shukla are expected to appear before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry today.

In other news, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that took over the Cordelia drug bust case, in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested, began their probe by recording statements of the accused in the case. On Sunday, the SIT recorded the statement of Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant, who is also an accused in the case. Sources said that Aryan has been summoned by the SIT and asked to be present before it within the next couple of days.

Also, the Bombay High Court vacation bench has set aside a special holiday court order that had refused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) further custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deskhmukh and remanded him to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case. The high court has now sent Deshmukh to ED custody till November 12.