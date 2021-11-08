scorecardresearch
Monday, November 08, 2021
Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra records 892 fresh Covid-19 cases, 16 related deaths; NCB SIT summons Aryan Khan

Mumbai Air Quality Today Latest Updates, Mumbai Covid-19 Cases Live: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and IPS officer Rashmi Shukla are expected to appear before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry today.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
November 8, 2021 9:08:19 am
Passengers being screened at a station in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live: Maharashtra, on Sunday, recorded 892 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 related fatalities. With this, the cumulative case count of the state has gone up to 66,17,654. There are currently 14,526 active cases in Maharashtra. Of these, 252 positive cases were recorded in Mumbai. The city currently has 2,927 active cases.

Meanwhile, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and IPS officer Rashmi Shukla are expected to appear before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry today.

In other news, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that took over the Cordelia drug bust case, in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested, began their probe by recording statements of the accused in the case. On Sunday, the SIT recorded the statement of Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant, who is also an accused in the case. Sources said that Aryan has been summoned by the SIT and asked to be present before it within the next couple of days.

Also, the Bombay High Court vacation bench has set aside a special holiday court order that had refused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) further custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deskhmukh and remanded him to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case. The high court has now sent Deshmukh to ED custody till November 12.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh to appear before Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry today; Mumbai records 252 new Covid-19 cases; Follow this space for latest updates:

People enjoy at the Juhu beach, in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Ahmednagar hospital fire: Tope clean chit to own department

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Sunday denied the charge that no fire safety audit had been conducted at the District Government Hospital in Ahmednagar, where 11 people died in a blaze on Saturday, while hinting that there was delay on the part of the PWD to provide technical sanction for safety works.

“The Health Department carried out the fire safety audit,” Tope said at a press conference, adding, “In June, the department sought technical sanction from the Public Works Department so that we could initiate necessary safety measures at the hospital. The building was constructed by the PWD and they fix the electric system… The Health Department as well as the hospital administration were pursuing the matter with the PWD.”

