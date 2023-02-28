scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Mumbai News Live Updates: Shinde, Fadnavis to address Sena-BJP meet at Vidhan Bhawan today

Mumbai News Live Updates: The objective of the joint meeting is to ensure better coordination amongst members of BJP and Shinde faction on the floor of the House.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | February 28, 2023 10:09 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (R) with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (L). (PTI Photo)

Mumbai News Live Updates, February 27, 2022: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address MLAs and MLCs in a joint meeting of BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) at the Vidhan Bhawan today. The objective of the joint meeting is to ensure better coordination amongst members of the BJP and Shinde faction on the floor of the House during the ongoing Budget session.

In other news, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers marched from Churchgate station to the nearby BJP headquarters yesterday and staged a protest against the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. AAP Mumbai Chief Preeti Sharma Menon said, “We were born on the streets of India protesting against corruption and injustice. If one Manish Sisodia is arrested, crores of Manish Sisodias will emerge.”

On Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray attacked the Election Commission for declaring the party faction led by Shinde the real Shiv Sena and allotting it the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. “The Election Commission is bogus. It should be called the Election Chuna Lagao Aayog. We have lost trust in it,” Thackeray said at a party event on the occasion of Marathi Language Day.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Will urge PM Modi for classical language status to Marathi, says Eknath Shinde; 24-hr water supply cut announced for parts of Mumbai from March 2 midnight; Follow this space to get the latest news from your city

10:09 (IST)28 Feb 2023
Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Boring work for 2nd underground tunnel likely to end by March

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to finish the final boring work for the second underground tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) by March-end, said officials, adding that the 10.58-km-long MCRP is set to connect Nariman Point in south Mumbai with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) through a series of arterial roads and underground tunnels.

As part of the project, BMC has been constructing two twin tunnels that would connect Girgaon Chowpatty with Priyadarshini Park (PDP) in Malabar Hill, while using a tunnel boring machine (TBM). The boring work for the first tunnel began from PDP in January 2021, and was completed in January 2022, after the machine was pulled out from Girgaon Chowpatty.  (Read More)

10:07 (IST)28 Feb 2023
Maha CM Shinde seeks appointment of new chief whip of Shiv Sena in Legislative Council

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has written a letter to the state Legislative Council's deputy chairperson seeking that Viplove Bajoria be made the Shiv Sena's chief whip in the Upper House, a move apparently aimed at further cornering the faction led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Currently, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLC Anil Parab is the party's chief whip in the House.

Shinde has given the letter to state Legislative Council's deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, who is part of the Thackeray camp. The Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature began on Monday. (PTI)

10:06 (IST)28 Feb 2023
At Gateway of India, light and sound show to be inaugurated on February 28

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Sunday announced that a light and sound show would be organised at Gateway of India in Mumbai Tuesday as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, celebrating 75 years of Independence.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will jointly inaugurate the show, organised by the state tourism department, Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Indian Oil Corporation Limited. (Read More)

Maharashtra govt presents supplementary demands worth Rs 6,383 cr; thrust on rural areas

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra on Monday presented supplementary demands worth Rs 6,383.97 crore on the first day of the Budget session of the state legislature. Out of these demands, Rs 2,224.72 crore is for the payment of pending electric bill dues of street lights in village panchayats to the Mahavitaran company.

The government has also made an additional provision of Rs 1,014 crore for the incentive benefit scheme under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farmer loan waiver scheme, while Rs 267.73 crore will be provided as part of financial assistance for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Revitalising post-Covid economy is the first priority: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais

Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais on Monday said the state government’s “first priority is to revitalise the post-Covid economy and provide jobs to the youth” and that it had already started recruiting 75,000 employees on the occasion of 75 years of Independence.

“My government is organising 600 job fairs in the financial year 2022-23. MoUs were signed with 45 companies to create 1.25 lakh jobs. Twenty-four project proposals that amount to an investment of Rs 87,774 crore with 61,000 jobs have been approved,” said Bais addressing the joint session of the legislature on the first day of its budget session.

Eknath Shinde: MVA had plans to arrest Fadnavis, but I toppled govt before that

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the state government is contemplating setting up an inquiry to probe the allegations that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government hatched a plot to arrest Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was then the leader of opposition, and BJP minister Girish Mahajan.

“I was witness to the conspiracy hatched to arrest Fadnavis and Mahajan to put the BJP on the backfoot. However, I toppled the government before they could do it,” he claimed.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 09:53 IST
