Mumbai News Live Updates: Shinde, Fadnavis to address Sena-BJP meet at Vidhan Bhawan today

Mumbai News Live Updates, February 27, 2022: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address MLAs and MLCs in a joint meeting of BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) at the Vidhan Bhawan today. The objective of the joint meeting is to ensure better coordination amongst members of the BJP and Shinde faction on the floor of the House during the ongoing Budget session.

In other news, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers marched from Churchgate station to the nearby BJP headquarters yesterday and staged a protest against the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. AAP Mumbai Chief Preeti Sharma Menon said, “We were born on the streets of India protesting against corruption and injustice. If one Manish Sisodia is arrested, crores of Manish Sisodias will emerge.”

On Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray attacked the Election Commission for declaring the party faction led by Shinde the real Shiv Sena and allotting it the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. “The Election Commission is bogus. It should be called the Election Chuna Lagao Aayog. We have lost trust in it,” Thackeray said at a party event on the occasion of Marathi Language Day.