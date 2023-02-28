Mumbai News Live Updates: Shinde, Fadnavis to address Sena-BJP meet at Vidhan Bhawan today

Mumbai News Live Updates, February 27, 2022: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address MLAs and MLCs in a joint meeting of BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) at the Vidhan Bhawan today. The objective of the joint meeting is to ensure better coordination amongst members of the BJP and Shinde faction on the floor of the House during the ongoing Budget session.
In other news, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers marched from Churchgate station to the nearby BJP headquarters yesterday and staged a protest against the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. AAP Mumbai Chief Preeti Sharma Menon said, “We were born on the streets of India protesting against corruption and injustice. If one Manish Sisodia is arrested, crores of Manish Sisodias will emerge.”
On Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray attacked the Election Commission for declaring the party faction led by Shinde the real Shiv Sena and allotting it the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. “The Election Commission is bogus. It should be called the Election Chuna Lagao Aayog. We have lost trust in it,” Thackeray said at a party event on the occasion of Marathi Language Day.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to finish the final boring work for the second underground tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) by March-end, said officials, adding that the 10.58-km-long MCRP is set to connect Nariman Point in south Mumbai with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) through a series of arterial roads and underground tunnels.
As part of the project, BMC has been constructing two twin tunnels that would connect Girgaon Chowpatty with Priyadarshini Park (PDP) in Malabar Hill, while using a tunnel boring machine (TBM). The boring work for the first tunnel began from PDP in January 2021, and was completed in January 2022, after the machine was pulled out from Girgaon Chowpatty. (Read More)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has written a letter to the state Legislative Council's deputy chairperson seeking that Viplove Bajoria be made the Shiv Sena's chief whip in the Upper House, a move apparently aimed at further cornering the faction led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Currently, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLC Anil Parab is the party's chief whip in the House.
Shinde has given the letter to state Legislative Council's deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, who is part of the Thackeray camp. The Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature began on Monday. (PTI)
Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Sunday announced that a light and sound show would be organised at Gateway of India in Mumbai Tuesday as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, celebrating 75 years of Independence.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will jointly inaugurate the show, organised by the state tourism department, Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Indian Oil Corporation Limited. (Read More)