Mumbai News Live Updates: Border row, Governor’s remarks on Shivaji to hot up Maharashtra winter session starting today

Mumbai News Live Updates: The winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature will begin from today in Nagpur at a time when the Eknath Shinde-led government has been on the receiving end over the border dispute with Karnataka and the BJP has been dealing with Governor Koshyari’s ‘derogatory’ remarks on Shivaji. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the session could not be held in Nagpur for the past two years.

While Opposition parties in the state continue to raise the demand for the resignation of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and target the government for losing large industrial projects to Gujarat, they also plan to corner the ruling side by highlighting the prominence given to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde “at the expense of the rest of the state”. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would also be attending the winter assembly session, Ajit Pawar had informed yesterday. Interestingly, after announcing his decision to quit as the chief minister in June this year, Thackeray said he would also resign as a member of the Upper House of the state legislature.

In other news, indigenous stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Mormugao was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday. It’s the second of four ‘Visakhapatnam-class’ destroyers indigenously designed by the navy’s in-house Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL). Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Singh said, “INS Mormugao is one of the world’s most technologically advanced warships. With over 75 per cent indigenous content, it’s a testimony to India’s excellence in design and development of warships and a shining example of our growing indigenous defence production capabilities.”