scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: Border row, Governor’s remarks on Shivaji to hot up Maharashtra winter session starting today

Mumbai News Live Updates: The Opposition will corner the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over agrarian distress and the state losing investment projects in the winter session of the legislature, opposition leader Ajit Pawar said.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: December 19, 2022 10:56:10 am
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (left) and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar (right). (File Photos)

Mumbai News Live Updates: The winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature will begin from today in Nagpur at a time when the Eknath Shinde-led government has been on the receiving end over the border dispute with Karnataka and the BJP has been dealing with Governor Koshyari’s ‘derogatory’ remarks on Shivaji. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the session could not be held in Nagpur for the past two years.

While Opposition parties in the state continue to raise the demand for the resignation of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and target the government for losing large industrial projects to Gujarat, they also plan to corner the ruling side by highlighting the prominence given to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde “at the expense of the rest of the state”. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would also be attending the winter assembly session, Ajit Pawar had informed yesterday. Interestingly, after announcing his decision to quit as the chief minister in June this year, Thackeray said he would also resign as a member of the Upper House of the state legislature.

In other news, indigenous stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Mormugao was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday. It’s the second of four ‘Visakhapatnam-class’ destroyers indigenously designed by the navy’s in-house Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL). Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Singh said, “INS Mormugao is one of the world’s most technologically advanced warships. With over 75 per cent indigenous content, it’s a testimony to India’s excellence in design and development of warships and a shining example of our growing indigenous defence production capabilities.”

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Commuters can reach Gateway of India from Belapur in one hour for just Rs 300; MVA puts up united front against govt, seeks Governor’s removal; Follow this space to get the latest updates from your city

10:56 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Opposition protests outside Maharashtra Assembly as winter session begins in Nagpur

10:46 (IST)19 Dec 2022
One person killed, 10 injured as container hits bus on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A bus driver was killed and 10 other passengers received injuries after a container truck hit their vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday morning, a police official said.

The accident took place when 35 passengers of the private bus were on way to Shahpur from Sindhudurg after attending a wedding function, the Raigad police official said.

The container hit the bus from its rear side. Due to the impact, the bus driver fell down from the vehicle. He came under the wheels of the container and died on the spot, the official said.

Ten other passengers were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said. The container driver was detained and an investigation was on into the incident, the official added. (PTI)

10:43 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Here is a picture showing celebration in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after Argentina's victory in FIFA World Cup Final

10:35 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Mumbai records 'moderate' air quality on Monday; AQI at 166

On Monday morning, the IMD's Santacruze observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degree Celsius, which is 3 degrees above normal and minimum temperature is 22 degrees which is also 4 degrees above normal. 

The weather experts have   attributed this to a depression that has been  formed at Arabian Sea and stated that the mercury may drop from later this week. 

Meanwhile, the city's AQI on Monday morning showed 166, which is considered to be 'Moderate'.

10:33 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Mumbai Confidential: Bone Of Contention

The IPS transfers announced last week had become a bone of contention between CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for almost a month. The CM stood firm and did not allow the deputy CM’s confidant, presently posted in DGP’s office, to be appointed as Thane police commissioner. The disagreement between the two was sorted after intervention from Delhi bosses and the list was finally modified.

Getting Along Well

Former Maharashtra Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni is an unique example of an official getting along well with all political parties. Even during MVA’s tenure, when the government was facing successive setbacks in courts, his very close ties with an NCP minister ensured that critical voices did not rise beyond a level. The NCP minister, who was even asked about the government’s court defeats, had kept quiet. (Read More)

09:40 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Redevelopment of dangerous buildings in Ulhasnagar approved, says CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the cabinet has approved redevelopment of dangerous buildings in Ulhasnagar, a satellite town of Mumbai.

Ulhasnagar is a municipal corporation in Thane district and is home to several lakh people, many of who came there post Partition from Sindh. The township has also been in the news over the years for rampant illegal construction.

"The cabinet has today taken a decision about Ulhasnagar where lakhs of people were living in dangerous conditions. The cabinet has decided for redevelopment of Ulhasnagar,” Shinde added.

The move has paved the way for redevelopment of thousands of dangerous illegal buildings. Shinde was also the guardian minister of Thane in the Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray governments between 2014 and 2022. (PTI)

09:39 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Demand by some villages seeking to join neighbouring states part of design as per intelligence report: Fadnavis

Intelligence report suggests the demands made by some villages on Maharashtra's border for a merger with neighbouring states was part of a design and office-bearers of certain political parties were involved, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature here, Fadnavis said these office-bearers have been resorting to "lowly politics" by holding meetings and putting forth proposals before the border villages for merging with neighbouring states.

Fadnavis' revelation came amidst a charged political atmosphere in the state over the festering border row with Karnataka. In the last few weeks, demands were raised by some villages situated in border areas to merge with Karnataka, Gujarat and other states.

Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said it is made to appear the border dispute has arisen only after the Shinde-led government came to power (in June this year). (PTI)

09:38 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Maha legislature winter session to begin in Nagpur; Fadnavis says state to have Lokayukta law to bring CM, ministers under its ambit

Maharashtra will have a Lokayukta law on the lines of the Centre's Lokpal legislation which will also bring the chief minister and ministers under its ambit, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday ahead of the winter session of the state legislature beginning Monday, Fadnavis said a bill in this regard will be introduced.

The new (to be amended) law is important in terms of bringing “complete transparency” in the state, he said. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the decision was taken in the interest of the people of the state.

“The draft to prepare the new Lokayukta law was passed by the Cabinet and we will be tabling it before the legislature. For the first time, the chief minister and a council of ministers have been brought under the ambit of Lokayukta,” he said. Fadnavis said the existing Lokayukta law did not include the Anti-Corruption Act.

"So the Anti-Corruption Act has been made part of this Act (new law)," he added. Fadnavis said social activist Anna Hazare had been demanding Maharashtra have a law on the lines of Lokpal. (PTI)

More from Cities
G20 programmes: Ahmedabad to host Urban 20 City Sherpas cycle Feb 9 to 10
G20 programmes: Ahmedabad to host Urban 20 City Sherpas cycle Feb 9 to 10
Overcrowding in jails top task as Amitabh Gupta takes charge as ADG, Prison
Overcrowding in jails top task as Amitabh Gupta takes charge as ADG, Prison
Book on Malegaon blast accused Purohit released amid heavy police presence
Book on Malegaon blast accused Purohit released amid heavy police presence
Centre talks of bringing PoK in our fold but turns blind eye to Belgavi: ...
Centre talks of bringing PoK in our fold but turns blind eye to Belgavi: ...
BJP chief pitches for Fadnavis as CM, Shinde camp rushes to damage control
BJP chief pitches for Fadnavis as CM, Shinde camp rushes to damage control
More from Cities >>
09:35 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Day before Maharashtra Assembly session, Opposition slams govt over ‘selective development’

With a day to go for the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature, the Opposition is set to corner the Shinde-Fadnavis government on the issue of pushing development only in selective regions of the state.

While Opposition parties in the state continue to raise the demand for the resignation of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and target the government for losing large industrial projects to Gujarat, they also plan to corner the ruling side by highlighting the prominence given to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde “at the expense of the rest of the state”. (Read More)

09:28 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Uddhav Thackeray to attend Maharashtra winter session: Opposition leader Ajit Pawar

Former Maharashtra chief minister and MLC Uddhav Thackeray will attend the winter session of the state legislature beginning here on Monday, opposition leader Ajit Pawar said.

Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, had not attended the monsoon session of the state legislature held in Mumbai.

“Uddhav Thackeray will be present for the winter session (of the Maharashtra legislature),” Pawar said while responding to a query from reporters. (Read More)

09:26 (IST)19 Dec 2022
Welcome to today's live blog

Hello Readers, 

Welcome to today's Mumbai Live Blog. Follow this space to get the latest updates from your city.

Day before Maharashtra Assembly session, Opposition slams govt over ‘selective development’

With a day to go for the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature, the Opposition is set to corner the Shinde-Fadnavis government on the issue of pushing development only in selective regions of the state.

While Opposition parties in the state continue to raise the demand for the resignation of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and target the government for losing large industrial projects to Gujarat, they also plan to corner the ruling side by highlighting the prominence given to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde “at the expense of the rest of the state”.

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and why it remains unresolved

What is the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute?

The Maharashtra and Karnataka boundary dispute has its origins in the reorganisation of states along linguistic lines via the State Reorganisation Act, 1956. Since its creation on May 1, 1960, Maharashtra has claimed that 865 villages, including Belagavi (then Belgaum), Carvar and Nipani, should be merged into Maharashtra. Karnataka, however, has refused to part with its territory.

On October 25, 1966, the Centre constituted the Mahajan Commission headed by the then Supreme Court Chief Justice Meher Chand Mahajan, at the insistence of Maharashtra. While rejecting Maharashtra’s claim over Belagavi (then Belgaum), the commission recommended 247 villages/places, including Jatt, Akkalkote and Solapur, to be made part of Karnataka. It also declared 264 villages /places, including Nippani, Khanapur and Nandagad, to be made part of Maharashtra.

Art Street: A glittering tribute to Mumbai’s dabbawalas

mumbai art street

Mumbai’s famed dabbawalas have been operating for over a century, a world-renowned and unique lunchbox delivery system that supplies hot lunches from homes and restaurants to the city’s working class.

The complex-yet-efficient supply chain model of dabbawalas was praised by the then Prince of Wales and now King of the United Kingdom, Charles III, and became a case study for top management institutes in India and abroad. For many migrants who moved to the coastal megapolis, dabbawalas have been delivering homemade food making them feel at home.

As a tribute to thousands of such ubiquitous dabbawalas who manoeuvre through traffic jams on their cycles and swiftly make their way through crowded local trains and station areas to deliver tiffin on time every day, a nearly 14-feet-high shiny and glittery sculpture created by artist Valay Shende was put up at Haji Ali traffic junction in Mumbai in 2017.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 09:21:08 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close