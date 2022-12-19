Mumbai News Live Updates: Border row, Governor’s remarks on Shivaji to hot up Maharashtra winter session starting today

Mumbai News Live Updates: The winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature will begin from today in Nagpur at a time when the Eknath Shinde-led government has been on the receiving end over the border dispute with Karnataka and the BJP has been dealing with Governor Koshyari’s ‘derogatory’ remarks on Shivaji. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the session could not be held in Nagpur for the past two years.
While Opposition parties in the state continue to raise the demand for the resignation of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and target the government for losing large industrial projects to Gujarat, they also plan to corner the ruling side by highlighting the prominence given to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde "at the expense of the rest of the state". Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would also be attending the winter assembly session, Ajit Pawar had informed yesterday. Interestingly, after announcing his decision to quit as the chief minister in June this year, Thackeray said he would also resign as a member of the Upper House of the state legislature.
In other news, indigenous stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Mormugao was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday. It’s the second of four ‘Visakhapatnam-class’ destroyers indigenously designed by the navy’s in-house Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL). Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Singh said, “INS Mormugao is one of the world’s most technologically advanced warships. With over 75 per cent indigenous content, it’s a testimony to India’s excellence in design and development of warships and a shining example of our growing indigenous defence production capabilities.”
A bus driver was killed and 10 other passengers received injuries after a container truck hit their vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday morning, a police official said.
The accident took place when 35 passengers of the private bus were on way to Shahpur from Sindhudurg after attending a wedding function, the Raigad police official said.
The container hit the bus from its rear side. Due to the impact, the bus driver fell down from the vehicle. He came under the wheels of the container and died on the spot, the official said.
Ten other passengers were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said. The container driver was detained and an investigation was on into the incident, the official added. (PTI)
On Monday morning, the IMD's Santacruze observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degree Celsius, which is 3 degrees above normal and minimum temperature is 22 degrees which is also 4 degrees above normal.
The weather experts have attributed this to a depression that has been formed at Arabian Sea and stated that the mercury may drop from later this week.
Meanwhile, the city's AQI on Monday morning showed 166, which is considered to be 'Moderate'.
The IPS transfers announced last week had become a bone of contention between CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for almost a month. The CM stood firm and did not allow the deputy CM’s confidant, presently posted in DGP’s office, to be appointed as Thane police commissioner. The disagreement between the two was sorted after intervention from Delhi bosses and the list was finally modified.
Getting Along Well
Former Maharashtra Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni is an unique example of an official getting along well with all political parties. Even during MVA’s tenure, when the government was facing successive setbacks in courts, his very close ties with an NCP minister ensured that critical voices did not rise beyond a level. The NCP minister, who was even asked about the government’s court defeats, had kept quiet. (Read More)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the cabinet has approved redevelopment of dangerous buildings in Ulhasnagar, a satellite town of Mumbai.
Ulhasnagar is a municipal corporation in Thane district and is home to several lakh people, many of who came there post Partition from Sindh. The township has also been in the news over the years for rampant illegal construction.
"The cabinet has today taken a decision about Ulhasnagar where lakhs of people were living in dangerous conditions. The cabinet has decided for redevelopment of Ulhasnagar,” Shinde added.
The move has paved the way for redevelopment of thousands of dangerous illegal buildings. Shinde was also the guardian minister of Thane in the Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray governments between 2014 and 2022. (PTI)
Intelligence report suggests the demands made by some villages on Maharashtra's border for a merger with neighbouring states was part of a design and office-bearers of certain political parties were involved, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.
Addressing a press conference on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature here, Fadnavis said these office-bearers have been resorting to "lowly politics" by holding meetings and putting forth proposals before the border villages for merging with neighbouring states.
Fadnavis' revelation came amidst a charged political atmosphere in the state over the festering border row with Karnataka. In the last few weeks, demands were raised by some villages situated in border areas to merge with Karnataka, Gujarat and other states.
Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said it is made to appear the border dispute has arisen only after the Shinde-led government came to power (in June this year). (PTI)
Maharashtra will have a Lokayukta law on the lines of the Centre's Lokpal legislation which will also bring the chief minister and ministers under its ambit, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.
Addressing a press conference on Sunday ahead of the winter session of the state legislature beginning Monday, Fadnavis said a bill in this regard will be introduced.
The new (to be amended) law is important in terms of bringing “complete transparency” in the state, he said. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the decision was taken in the interest of the people of the state.
“The draft to prepare the new Lokayukta law was passed by the Cabinet and we will be tabling it before the legislature. For the first time, the chief minister and a council of ministers have been brought under the ambit of Lokayukta,” he said. Fadnavis said the existing Lokayukta law did not include the Anti-Corruption Act.
"So the Anti-Corruption Act has been made part of this Act (new law)," he added. Fadnavis said social activist Anna Hazare had been demanding Maharashtra have a law on the lines of Lokpal. (PTI)
With a day to go for the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature, the Opposition is set to corner the Shinde-Fadnavis government on the issue of pushing development only in selective regions of the state.
While Opposition parties in the state continue to raise the demand for the resignation of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and target the government for losing large industrial projects to Gujarat, they also plan to corner the ruling side by highlighting the prominence given to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde “at the expense of the rest of the state”. (Read More)
Former Maharashtra chief minister and MLC Uddhav Thackeray will attend the winter session of the state legislature beginning here on Monday, opposition leader Ajit Pawar said.
Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, had not attended the monsoon session of the state legislature held in Mumbai.
“Uddhav Thackeray will be present for the winter session (of the Maharashtra legislature),” Pawar said while responding to a query from reporters. (Read More)
