Mumbai News Live Updates: Oppn continues protest outside state Assembly; Congress alleges scam in road repairs

Mumbai News Today Live (August 25): Protests by the Opposition continued outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai during the first Maharashtra Assembly since the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government came into power. On Wednesday, legislators of both ruling and Opposition sides had come to blows on the staircase of Maharashtra legislature. While NCP MLC Amol Mitkari alleged MLA Mahesh Shinde attacked him, chief whip of Eknath Shinde faction and Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale added fat to fire by claiming they were the ones to have manhandled Opposition members.
Meanwhile, the Congress has continued with its attack against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the tenure of its Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partner, Shiv Sena. Congress leader Milind Deora demanded a CBI probe into BMC’s expenditure on the roads department in the past five years.
In other news, the Maharashtra government is receiving a lot of flak from the education sector for its recent decision to provide midday meals only to students with Aadhaar cards even as it has given until the year-end for schools to complete the process.