Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Oppn continues protest outside state Assembly; Congress alleges scam in road repairs

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: On Wednesday, legislators of both ruling and Opposition sides had come to blows on the staircase of Maharashtra legislature.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | August 25, 2022 12:36:07 pm
MLAs protest outside the Maharashtra legislative Assembly in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai News Today Live (August 25): Protests by the Opposition continued outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai during the first Maharashtra Assembly since the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government came into power. On Wednesday, legislators of both ruling and Opposition sides had come to blows on the staircase of Maharashtra legislature. While NCP MLC Amol Mitkari alleged MLA Mahesh Shinde attacked him, chief whip of Eknath Shinde faction and Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale added fat to fire by claiming they were the ones to have manhandled Opposition members.

Meanwhile, the Congress has continued with its attack against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the tenure of its Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partner, Shiv Sena. Congress leader Milind Deora demanded a CBI probe into BMC’s expenditure on the roads department in the past five years.

In other news, the Maharashtra government is receiving a lot of flak from the education sector for its recent decision to provide midday meals only to students with Aadhaar cards even as it has given until the year-end for schools to complete the process.

Mumbai News Live Updates: Oppn protests outside Maharashtra Assembly continues; soon, no mid-day meal in Maharashtra without Aadhaar card; Follow this space for Latest Updates

The Central Railway (CR) of Mumbai Division announced the cancellation of 10 AC services introduced just last week from August 19 after opposition and protests from the passengers against the AC trains. On August 19, the Central Railway started operating 10 more AC local trains on CSMT-Thane, Kalyan and Badlapur routes by replacing the existing non-AC local trains.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Eknath Shinde faction have begun the process of shortlisting candidates for the governor’s nomination in the state legislative council. Of the 12 MLAs, BJP is making a hard bargain to retain eight and leave four for the Shinde faction.

In other news, the Bombay High Court, while dismissing an appeal of a man convicted for sexual assault of a five-year-old girl in 2013, recently said that as per the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, even touching the private parts with sexual intent is sufficient to construe it as sexual assault.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 12:36:07 pm