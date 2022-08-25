Mumbai News Live Updates: Oppn continues protest outside state Assembly; Congress alleges scam in road repairs

The Central Railway (CR) of Mumbai Division announced the cancellation of 10 AC services introduced just last week from August 19 after opposition and protests from the passengers against the AC trains. On August 19, the Central Railway started operating 10 more AC local trains on CSMT-Thane, Kalyan and Badlapur routes by replacing the existing non-AC local trains.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Eknath Shinde faction have begun the process of shortlisting candidates for the governor’s nomination in the state legislative council. Of the 12 MLAs, BJP is making a hard bargain to retain eight and leave four for the Shinde faction.

In other news, the Bombay High Court, while dismissing an appeal of a man convicted for sexual assault of a five-year-old girl in 2013, recently said that as per the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, even touching the private parts with sexual intent is sufficient to construe it as sexual assault.