Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Mumbai news Live Updates: Five-hour ‘jumbo block’ between Santacruz and Goregaon local stations today

Mumbai News Live Updates, September 25: JJ hospital set to be thrown open for BMC's heritage walks. It will showcase the hospital’s rich history – spanning 177 years – which is as old as the Indian Railways

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | September 25, 2022 7:41:04 am
All slow suburban services will have a double halt at the Vile Parle station but will not halt at the Ram Mandir station in either direction (Express File Photo)

Mumbai Maharashtra News Today Live: A five-hour-long ‘jumbo block’ will be implemented up and down slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on the Western Railway line from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday. The ‘jumbo block’ will be implemented to carry out maintenance work on tracks, signalling and overhead equipment.

Meanwhile, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday held the Eknath Shinde government solely responsible for Vedanta-Foxconn’s decision to set up its semiconductor plant in Gujarat instead of Maharashtra. The project went out of Maharashtra after the Shinde-led rebel Shiv Sena MLAs toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray, he said.

In other news, CM Shinde Saturday announced guardian ministers for various districts in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is now guardian minister for Nagpur as well as Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts in Vidarbha. Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will be the guardian minister for Ahmednagar and Solapur. Sudhir Mungantiwar has been appointed the guardian minister for Chandrapur and Gondia.

Mumbai news Live Updates: A multi-lane Nagpur-Goa expressway would be built to bring down travel time between the two cities and increase connectivity, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said; NCP leader Eknath Khadse on Saturday denied reports that he was planning to return to the BJP fold.

PFI has massive plans to trigger unrest in India: Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis

The Popular Front of India (PFI) has large-scale plans to trigger unrest in country, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Saturday. He was speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport in the wake of nationwide raids against the outfit and the arrest of its leaders by central agencies under terrorism charges.

Based on the investigations it has emerged that “PFI has now adopted a new modus operandi. It has massive plans to trigger unrest within India. And it was working towards creating communal tension,” Fadnavis said.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 07:41:04 am
