Mumbai news Live Updates: Five-hour ‘jumbo block’ between Santacruz and Goregaon local stations today

All slow suburban services will have a double halt at the Vile Parle station but will not halt at the Ram Mandir station in either direction (Express File Photo)

Mumbai Maharashtra News Today Live: A five-hour-long ‘jumbo block’ will be implemented up and down slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on the Western Railway line from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday. The ‘jumbo block’ will be implemented to carry out maintenance work on tracks, signalling and overhead equipment.

Meanwhile, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday held the Eknath Shinde government solely responsible for Vedanta-Foxconn’s decision to set up its semiconductor plant in Gujarat instead of Maharashtra. The project went out of Maharashtra after the Shinde-led rebel Shiv Sena MLAs toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray, he said.

In other news, CM Shinde Saturday announced guardian ministers for various districts in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is now guardian minister for Nagpur as well as Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts in Vidarbha. Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will be the guardian minister for Ahmednagar and Solapur. Sudhir Mungantiwar has been appointed the guardian minister for Chandrapur and Gondia.