Mumbai News Live Updates: Sakal Hindu Samaj to hold rally against ‘land jihad’ today

5-day festival to showcase Govandi from next week (Source: CDA)

With a vision to show that there is more to Govandi than just being a poor and often ignored part of the city, the first edition of the Govandi Arts Festival will be held for five days, starting Wednesday.

The festival, among others things, will have local youngsters trained in various art forms showcasing their talents through rap songs, exhibitions, screenings, performances, workshops and walks. The festival, being organised by the Community Design Agency (CDA), along with UK’s Lamplighter Arts CIC and Streets Reimagined and the British Council, is part of the ‘India/UK Together, a Season of Culture’ initiative.

Preparations began nearly six months ago when 45 youngsters from Govandi were selected to work with Mumbai-based artists or mentors. The focus was on art forms like theatre, filmmaking, photography, public art, rap and music, with three of the seven mentors guiding mentees in rap.

