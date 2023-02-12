scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Mumbai News Live Updates: Sakal Hindu Samaj to hold rally against ‘land jihad’ today

Mumbai News Live Updates: Earlier, the Sakal Hindu Samaj held a rally against ‘love jihad’ in Mumbai on January 29.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | February 12, 2023 09:04 IST
The Sakal Hindu Samaj held a rally against ‘love jihad’ in Mumbai on January 29. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai News Live Updates: After a rally against ‘love jihad’ in the city, the Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of Hindu right-wing organisations, plans to hold a rally against ‘land jihad’ in Mumbai on today. The Sakal Hindu Samaj has planned the rally on Sunday at Aarey Colony check-post in Marol in the western suburbs to protest against a burial ground (kabristan) next to a Ram temple. The rally is against ‘land jihad’ and to protest against “land-grabbing by Muslims in Hindu-dominant areas”, it said. The Maulana Azad Manch, meanwhile, has urged the state government and police to crack down on rallies which lead to communal tension.

Terming the battle for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections as “Mahavijay 2024”, the state BJP on Saturday pledged to redouble efforts to “reach out to the last voter and go the last mile” in Maharashtra. At the party’s state executive meeting held in Nashik, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis exhorted party leaders and workers to renew their efforts to strengthen the organisation ahead of the elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa today. The Sohna-Dausa stretch is the first leg of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. Being built at an estimated cost of Rs 98,000 crore, the 1,380-km long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway and pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Live Blog

Mumbai news live updates: First national Lok Adalat disposes 12 lakh cases in state; follow this space for all the latest updates from Mumbai, Maharashtra

09:04 (IST)12 Feb 2023
Shahid Azmi murder | HC rejects plea of accused to transfer trial of case to another court

The Bombay High Court (HC) this week rejected an application filed by an accused facing trial for the murder of lawyer Shahid Azmi, seeking to transfer the trial to another court. Read more on this case

08:42 (IST)12 Feb 2023
First national Lok Adalat disposes 12 lakh cases in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) organised this year’s first national Lok Adalat on Saturday, disposing over 12 lakh cases across the state. Know more here

5-day festival to showcase Govandi from next week (Source: CDA)

5-day festival to showcase Govandi from next week

With a vision to show that there is more to Govandi than just being a poor and often ignored part of the city, the first edition of the Govandi Arts Festival will be held for five days, starting Wednesday.

The festival, among others things, will have local youngsters trained in various art forms showcasing their talents through rap songs, exhibitions, screenings, performances, workshops and walks. The festival, being organised by the Community Design Agency (CDA), along with UK’s Lamplighter Arts CIC and Streets Reimagined and the British Council, is part of the ‘India/UK Together, a Season of Culture’ initiative.

Preparations began nearly six months ago when 45 youngsters from Govandi were selected to work with Mumbai-based artists or mentors. The focus was on art forms like theatre, filmmaking, photography, public art, rap and music, with three of the seven mentors guiding mentees in rap.

Constitution is homegrown, product of self-governance, dignity: CJI

The best and surest way to get rid of the deep inequality in society is by inculcating “the spirit of Constitutionalism in our society”, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said on Saturday.

The CJI also said that as a governing document, the Constitution’s potential is “tranformative”, and it is a “document which is homegrown, a product of self-governance, dignity and independence”.

Addressing the first convocation ceremony of the Maharashtra National Law University in Nagpur, CJI Chandrachud exhorted the students to be guided by constitutional values in their professional life. “Today, I would like to speak to you on the Preamble to our Constitution. It is a short but weighty part of the Constitution. It states that ‘We, the people of India give to ourselves this Constitution’. This is immeasurably significant because it marks the transition of the people of India from status of ‘subjects’ to the status of ‘citizens’. The colonial masters did not bestow the Constitution upon us as an act of grace. Ours is a document which is homegrown, a product of self-governance, dignity and independence.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 08:31 IST
