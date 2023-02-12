Mumbai News Live Updates: Sakal Hindu Samaj to hold rally against ‘land jihad’ today

Mumbai News Live Updates: After a rally against ‘love jihad’ in the city, the Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of Hindu right-wing organisations, plans to hold a rally against ‘land jihad’ in Mumbai on today. The Sakal Hindu Samaj has planned the rally on Sunday at Aarey Colony check-post in Marol in the western suburbs to protest against a burial ground (kabristan) next to a Ram temple. The rally is against ‘land jihad’ and to protest against “land-grabbing by Muslims in Hindu-dominant areas”, it said. The Maulana Azad Manch, meanwhile, has urged the state government and police to crack down on rallies which lead to communal tension.
Terming the battle for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections as “Mahavijay 2024”, the state BJP on Saturday pledged to redouble efforts to “reach out to the last voter and go the last mile” in Maharashtra. At the party’s state executive meeting held in Nashik, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis exhorted party leaders and workers to renew their efforts to strengthen the organisation ahead of the elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa today. The Sohna-Dausa stretch is the first leg of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. Being built at an estimated cost of Rs 98,000 crore, the 1,380-km long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway and pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
The Bombay High Court (HC) this week rejected an application filed by an accused facing trial for the murder of lawyer Shahid Azmi, seeking to transfer the trial to another court. Read more on this case
The Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) organised this year’s first national Lok Adalat on Saturday, disposing over 12 lakh cases across the state. Know more here