Hanuman Chalisa row Live Updates: Attempts to communalise situation, says state Home Minister

Mumbai News, Hanuman Chalisa Row: Early on Saturday, Shiv Sena workers broke barricades and attempted to enter the residence of MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, who had earlier announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, to “ward off the calamities that have been hitting the state ever since Thackeray took over as chief minister”. The police, however, brought the situation under control, and requested Rana and his wife not to step out of their house. “If they step out, the law and order situation may go out of hand,” a police officer said.

Navneet and Ravi are independent legislators; Navneet represents Amravati Lok Sabha constituency, while Ravi was elected from the Badnera seat in Amravati district.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, reacting to the incident, appealed to elected representatives to conform to the law and behave in a manner which does not disturb peace in society. “All those who want to read Hanuman Chalisa can read it inside their homes,” he said. Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut, also commenting on the incident, said party leaders didn’t need police protection as “Sainiks are capable of protecting them”.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP targetted Thackeray for giving a free hand to Sena workers, and sought President’s Rule in the state. “CM has given a free hand to Sena to attack the BJP. This is the first time in Maharashtra that the ruling party which is part of a coalition government is taking law and order in its own hands,” BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said. Opposition leader in the state council Praveen Darekar said, “How did the police allow sainiks to reach an MP’s residence? There was no attempt to stop them. It shows the police is being misused by Sena to instil terror in the minds of people.”

Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa has become a simmering issue in Maharashtra’s politics after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on April 2 gave an ultimatum to the government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3 and threatened to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if they failed to do so.