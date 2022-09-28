Mumbai news live updates: Govt reconstitutes development boards for Marathwada, Vidarbha, other areas

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday decided to reconstitute the statutory development boards for Marathwada, Vidarbha and the rest of Maharashtra. The term of these boards had expired on April 30, 2020. (File Photo)

Mumbai Maharashtra news live updates: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday decided to reconstitute the statutory development boards for Marathwada, Vidarbha and the rest of Maharashtra. The term of these boards had expired on April 30, 2020. The BJP had accused the MVA government of neglecting the backward Marathwada and Vidarbha regions by not reconstituting the boards. Former President Pranab Mukherjee, by an order dated April 30, 2015 had extended the term of boards by five years.

In other news, the Maharashtra Police on Tuesday picked up 47 people from different parts of the state for allegedly being affiliated with the Popular Front of India (PFI). While some of them were arrested, the others were detained under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the state.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a principal chief mechanical engineer (PCME) of Central Railway, posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for demanding money in connection to a bribe case. His driver was also arrested for accepting the bribe on behalf of the officer and an employee of a Kolkata-based private company was arrested for agreeing to pay him a bribe.