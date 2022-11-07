Mumbai News Live Updates: Gokhale Bridge closed to traffic from today; Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra tonight

Mumbai News Live Updates, November 07, 2022: Gokhale bridge, which is an important link between Andheri East and West, will be closed for traffic from Monday morning for at least two years while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) begins demolition and reconstruction of the bridge. Mumbai police have issued instructions on alternate routes to be taken by the public but suspect that it will take a few days for everyone to get to know them.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to set up ‘Toilet on Wheels’ for women by transforming scrapped buses is set to see the light of the day, as the civic body will be setting up one such toilet at Byculla in South Mumbai, later this month. Being set up under BMC’s Corporate Social Responsibility scheme, these motorable toilets will be known as ‘Mahilasathi Swacchatagruha’ or Pink Utility centres.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the meantime, flagged off its Jagar Mumbaicha Yatra’ (Awakening Mumbai campaign) on Sunday evening, with the first rally in Bandra East from the PWD ground at Government Colony. “The campaign has been initiated to create awareness about Shiv Sena’s (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), politics of appeasement of Muslims, corruption in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the past 25 years, and of Maharashtrians and Mumbaikars being cheated at the hands of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi in the past 2.5 years,” Ashish Shelar, BJP Mumbai president said, who kickstarted the campaign. The rally was held in the vicinity of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence Matoshree in Kalanagar. Read more here.

In other news, Congress party-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Maharashtra tonight at around 09:15 PM. It will be welcomed by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), following which it is scheduled to visit the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue and Kalamandir in Degloor.