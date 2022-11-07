scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Gokhale Bridge closed to traffic from today; Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra tonight

Mumbai News, November 07, 2022: Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to enter Maharashtra tonight at around 9 PM after resuming its journey from Kamareddy district in Telangana early morning.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: November 7, 2022 8:42:15 am
Alternate routes to take as Gokhale Bridge closes for at least two years starting Monday morning (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live Updates, November 07, 2022: Gokhale bridge, which is an important link between Andheri East and West, will be closed for traffic from Monday morning for at least two years while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) begins demolition and reconstruction of the bridge. Mumbai police have issued instructions on alternate routes to be taken by the public but suspect that it will take a few days for everyone to get to know them.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to set up ‘Toilet on Wheels’ for women by transforming scrapped buses is set to see the light of the day, as the civic body will be setting up one such toilet at Byculla in South Mumbai, later this month. Being set up under BMC’s Corporate Social Responsibility scheme, these motorable toilets will be known as ‘Mahilasathi Swacchatagruha’ or Pink Utility centres.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the meantime, flagged off its Jagar Mumbaicha Yatra’ (Awakening Mumbai campaign) on Sunday evening, with the first rally in Bandra East from the PWD ground at Government Colony. “The campaign has been initiated to create awareness about Shiv Sena’s (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), politics of appeasement of Muslims, corruption in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the past 25 years, and of Maharashtrians and Mumbaikars being cheated at the hands of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi in the past 2.5 years,” Ashish Shelar, BJP Mumbai president said, who kickstarted the campaign. The rally was held in the vicinity of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence Matoshree in Kalanagar. Read more here.

In other news, Congress party-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Maharashtra tonight at around 09:15 PM. It will be welcomed by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), following which it is scheduled to visit the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue and Kalamandir in Degloor.

Mumbai News Live Updates, November 7, 2022: Gokhale Bridge to be closed from today; Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra tonight. Follow this space for latest updates from your city.

08:42 (IST)07 Nov 2022
BMC to turn scrapped buses into mobile toilets for women

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to set up ‘Toilet on Wheels’ for women by transforming scrapped buses is set to see the light of the day, as the civic body will be setting up one such toilet at Byculla in South Mumbai, later this month.

These motorable toilets will be known as ‘Mahilasathi Swacchatagruha’ or Pink Utility centres. Ay Byculla, the facility will be set up on a pilot basis and after recording the response, the number of such utility centres will be augmented across various parts of the city. Read more here.

08:39 (IST)07 Nov 2022
Gokhale Bridge closed to traffic from today

The bridge, which is an important link between Andheri East and West, will be closed for traffic from Monday morning for at least two years while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) begins demolition and reconstruction of the bridge.

Mumbai police have issued instructions on alternate routes to be taken by the public. Read more.


A board that urges citizens to take diversions, as Gokhale Bridge shuts for at least two years, beginning Monday.



08:35 (IST)07 Nov 2022
BJP yatra to counter ‘Sena (UBT) appeasement politics’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flagged off its Jagar Mumbaicha Yatra’ (Awakening Mumbai campaign) on Sunday evening, with the first rally in Bandra East from the PWD ground at Government Colony. The rally was held in the vicinity of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence Matoshree in Kalanagar.

In the first phase of the campaign, BJP aims to hold public rallies in all 36 Assembly constituencies in Mumbai. On November 7, the Jagar Mumbaicha Yatra will be held at Gundavali in Andheri East. Read the full report by Eeshanpriya MS here.

08:32 (IST)07 Nov 2022
Good morning, Mumbai!

Watch this space for latest updates from your city.

Bonhomie between BJP, Shinde faction, and MNS increases but will it translate into new political alignment in Maharashtra?

With altered political equations in the state, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, in the meantime, appears to be gravitating towards the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a key factor to watch for ahead of the Mumbai civic polls where Marathi votes play a crucial role. The brewing chemistry was evident when the trio walked together to the venue in Shivaji Park from the residence of the MNS chief, on the eve of Diwali. Read more.

Andheri bypoll elections: In a low turnout election, Latke polls highest votes ever from constituency

Despite the low turnout of 31.7 per cent for the Andheri bypoll elections, Latke not only won the assembly election by securing 77 per cent votes but in the process also became the candidate to secure the highest number of votes from this constituency till date.

Winning the assmbly election on Sunday, Latke, secured a total of 66,530 votes, out of the 86,570 voted polled during the election. This is the highest vote that any candidate from this constituency has secured in the four assembly elections, since its formation in 2008. Read more.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 08:29:58 am
