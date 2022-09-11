Mumbai News Live Updates: At least 20 dead during Ganesh immersions in state; four tribal students from remote hamlets clear NEET 2022

Mumbai News Live Updates: At least 20 people died on Friday, the last day of Ganpati immersion across the state, data released by the DGP office showed. Police said that while 14 of these deaths were due to drowning, four members of the same family succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident in Nagpur while a 55-year-old woman died after a tree fell on a pandal in Thane.
Is the growing trend of hiring foreigners as artists, technicians etc taking away jobs of their Indian counterparts in the film industry? Well, film union leaders say the threat is real. They also claim many foreigners working in Bollywood don't possess a proper work permit, and that the Mumbai Police seldom act.
The Indian film industry, like its counterparts in sectors like Information Technology, telecom etc, is increasingly hiring foreign talents in the fields such as cinematography, direction, production, script-writing, and junior artists and dancers. The majority of foreigners are being fired from countries like the UK, Russia, and Uzbekistan to name a few.
It may appear as a win-win situation for the film industry and foreigners as the industry gets a variety of talent and the foreigners earn a steady income, but the unions differ. "We all know that Indian film and advertisement industries are ranked first in the world as far as the number of films produced per year is concerned. The annual turnover is pegged at USD 2.7 billion. Indian cinema is composed of various regional language film industries employing a large number of people. However, the Indian film industry is now facing a major issue with the foreign crew replacing their Indian counterparts. Many of these foreigners are working illegally in India in violation of visa norms," a union leader said. (PTI)
The family members of activists arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case claimed they were "systematically" denied medical treatment and the condition of activist Vernon Gonsalves was yet another act of "criminal negligence" of prison authorities.
Gonsalves, arrested for his alleged role in the case, was recently admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai. As per his lawyer, the activist he had been diagnosed with dengue and was on oxygen support.
The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held in Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts. (PTI)
The Maha Vikas Aghadi allies took a dim view of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sharing a stage with Chief Justice of India U U Lalit amid the Supreme Court hearing petitions of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and the CM camp.
State NCP president Jayant Patil, whose party is a constituent of the MVA along with the Sena and Congress, in a tweet said, "A serious case of challenging the legitimacy of the Eknath Shinde government is being heard by a Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court." "In such a case, it is improper that Shinde shares stage with the Chief Justice of India. This is not as per protocol." CJI Lalit was on Saturday felicitated at an event in Mumbai where Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was present. (PTI)
Four tribal students from remote villages of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region have moved a step closer to realising their dream of becoming doctors and serving their community by clearing the medical entrance examination NEET 2022.
With minimum resources at their disposal, students belonging to families of farm labourers and marginal farmers have cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022, results of which were declared on September 8.
Talking to PTI, 18-year-old Arun Lalsu Mattami said he always dreamt of becoming a doctor, but education was not easily accessible where he lived. Arun hails from a tribal hamlet in Bhamragad taluka. He pursued his studies by staying in a hostel from Class 4 onwards in Aheri and Class 12 in Bhamragad.
The teen, belonging to Madia Gond community categorised as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, scored 450 out of 720 in NEET-2022. Arun's parents are farmers, who take up odd jobs to eke out a living. (PTI)
Observing that getting proper medical aid is a valuable right of an undertrial prisoner, a special court earlier this week directed that Rakesh Wadhawan, the 69-year-old promoter of infrastructure company HDIL, be shifted to the state-run J J hospital.
Wadhawan suffers from various ailments and has been admitted to hospitals multiple times since his arrest in 2019 in the PMC Bank fraud case. The court was told that his movements are completely restricted and he requires assistance in jail. Read more
A sessions court recently rejected an appeal filed by Asha Gawli, wife of gangster Arun Gawli, seeking discharge from a case of alleged cheating and misappropriation of funds in 2006.
The court said that Asha was privy to the conspiracy and a prima facie case has been made out against her. Read more
The principal of a Mumbai college has been booked for allegedly making casteist remarks against a student. A sessions court earlier this week rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the principal.
The principal, a woman, was booked by the Azad Maidan police station under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in July. Read more
During the 10-day Ganesh festival, 1,93,062 Ganesh and Gauri idols were immersed across the city, a 14.51 per cent increase in the number of immersions from 1,65,040 in 2021.
However, the number of immersions in artificial ponds this year dipped in comparison to 2021. Read more
More from Cities
Eleven months after it was started, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week completed the restoration of four pyaus (drinking water fountains) inside Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan — the Byculla zoo.
While three of the four pyaus were restored to their original structures, one pyau was restored into a water fountain, which is now operational, according to information from BMC’s heritage department. All four pyaus are about a century old and came up between 1903 and 1933. Read more
The newly commissioned Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 have recorded over 45.62 lakh ridership in the last five months, between April and August, and September till date. The Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), which takes care of Metro Line 2A&7 operations and maintenance, has provided the ridership figures confirming the same.
The average monthly ridership recorded on the operational stretch of Metro Line 2A&7 collectively is more than 8 lakh on an average, whereas the daily average ridership is 27,000, as per the MMMOCL. Read more
While the deaths were reported from 13 districts of the state, in Mumbai, the Ganesh festival and the immersion procession passed off peacefully and no untoward incident was reported, police said. Read more