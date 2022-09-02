Mumbai News Live Updates: Ganpati’s Vinayaki Devi avatar hit among devotees

Mumbai News Live Updates (September 2): This year, a major attraction in the Khetwadi area is Ganpati bappa in Vinayaki Devi’s form — the lord dressed as a woman. The Ganesh idol here is draped in a Nauvari saree, a traditional Maharashtrian saree, has long hair and is also seen wearing bangles, gold ornaments and a Gajra (garland worn in hair). On Thursday night, the second day of the ten-day festival, a long queue was seen outside Khetwadi Cha Mahaganpati mandal to see Bappa’s female form and listen to the fascinating story behind it.
Meanwhile, over 34,000 idols were immersed by 9pm on Thursday. In all, 33, 962 household Ganesh idols, 108 mandal idols, and 52 Hartalika idols — of Shiva and Parvati kept for marital bliss– were immersed.
In other news, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a one-day tour of Mumbai on September 5 to visit the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh mandal and hold meetings with BJP leaders.
A special court in a recent order allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file additional evidence in the Gadchiroli security personnel attack case, collected during its probe in the Elgaar Parishad case.
The NIA had made an application before the special court stating that some evidence, including statements of protected witnesses, were required to be brought on record as evidence in the case against the accused in the Gadchiroli attack case as it has a bearing on it.
The defence counsel had said the procedure adopted by the NIA to bring on record the case was not proper and it should not be allowed. Sadaf Modak reports
Twenty years after an officer of the customs department was booked in a case of disproportionate assets, a special CBI court this week cleared him of all charges. PN Murlidharan Pillai, now 71, was acquitted on Monday.
“From the investigation carried out by the investigating officer, it appears that he purposefully avoided to take into account the financial transactions of the wife of the accused as well as the status of previous criminal cases registered against the accused and return of foreign currencies to its lawful owner and, thereby, suppressed vital evidence and documents and got the sanction for prosecution by misrepresenting and misleading the Sanctioning Authority,” special judge SH Gwalani said in the order. Read more here
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the upcoming mega Common Facility Centre (CFC) building at Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) in Mumbai would serve as an example that government and Public Private Partnership projects can also adhere to time-frames and would be completed within the stipulated deadlines.
He was speaking at the virtual Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of the CFC building.
Goyal highlighted that a target to complete work by May 1, 2023, has been set, which coincides with the completion of 50 years of the SEEPZ, the Maharashtra Day and the Labor Day. Read the full report here
A week after the death of two persons, including a minor, at a residential rehabilitation centre for the mentally challenged at Igatpuri in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, lab tests of stool samples of those admitted at the hospital reveal cholera infection. However, the administration awaits the postmortem reports of the deceased to decide on action against the centre’s management.
Igatpuri Taluka Health Officer Dr Mohammed TurabAli Deshmukh said, “The stool samples taken from individuals who were admitted at the Rural Health Centre (RHC) show Vibrio Cholerae O1 strain which causes loose motions. However, a final postmortem report which includes chemical analysis and histopathology report will confirm the cause of death.” The clinical reason reported in the postmortem is dehydration. However, what caused it has to be verified and so, viscera samples were sent to the forensic lab for further investigation. It is this report that is awaited.
“This infection is caused due to murky water. However, a report of the drinking water sample taken from the centre has not shown any issue. This is because the centre uses a water filter for drinking water. We suspect that this may have been caused due to tanker water used for other purposes such as toilet, washing of utensils etc. However, we cannot be certain until all reports are ready for final evaluation,” added Dr Deshmukh. “This could also be the reason different individuals reported different severity of the illness. I have not seen a cholera case in many years. All other reports may provide more clarity.” Meanwhile, all individuals who were admitted have been discharged. Pallavi Smart reports
Senior advocate Rajani Iyer of the Bombay High Court passed away on Thursday due to prolonged illness. She was in her late sixties.
Iyer was one of the few designated women senior advocates of the Bombay High Court. She was designated as a senior advocate by the High Court in 2006, after nearly three decades in the legal profession.
She worked on several high profile cases and also appeared in Public Interest Litigations, such as the Mumbai riots victims’ case, noise pollution matters. Iyer is survived by her brother and his family.
With nine confirmed monkeypox cases in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute for Research in Reproductive and Child Health (ICMR-NIRRCH), in association with Mumbai’s BYL Nair hospital, has made several recommendations to the Union Health Ministry on addressing the disease among pregnant women in India.
The recommendations included pressing accredited social health activists (ASHA) and other frontline healthcare workers to identify monkeypox cases; timely reporting; developing diagnostic laboratories and referral linkages in rural and urban areas; creating facilities for institutional isolation; establishing multidisciplinary team for management of monkeypox among pregnant women and newborns at tertiary care facilities as well as genomic surveillance.
Further, the recommendations spoke of conducting studies on the safety and efficacy of available anti-virals and vaccines for the treatment of monkeypox among pregnant women. Read more here
The Bombay High Court recently gave reprieve to around 8,000 flat and shopowners in Lokhandwala Complex and Oshiwara by setting aside a Maharashtra government order that had allowed the re-opening of a 55-year-old case.
The government had permitted the BMC to file a revision plea in connection to a 1965 order issue by an additional collector, which had vested rights of a 723-acre plot in favour of the person in possession of the land, who had rights over the land as was granted during the British regime in 1885.
The BMC, in 2019, had sought revision of the 1965 order, as it had utilised 65 acre of the plot for constructing a sewage treatment plant and the landowners had sought compensation. In a communication to the government, it had sought permission to revise the 1965 order, claiming that it would have to pay a huge amount as compensation for land acquisition to the owners. Omkar Gokhale reports
The Mumbai city collectorate is constructing a strongroom for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used during elections. The Rs 76.77 crore project is coming up on a 3,846 sq metre plot in the revenue division of Wadala salt pans.
City collector Rajiv Nivatkar said, “We have ten assembly constituencies in the island city district. As per the Centre’s guidelines, each district must have its own godown. Hence, we are constructing one at Wadala.’’
Till now, EVMs were requisitioned from outside and stored at schools in the city after votes were cast. Once the counting process was completed, they would be sent back to the state from where they were procured. The strongroom will also have a training centre and also a counting centre, an official said.
A forensic officer deposing in the Malegaon 2008 blast case told a special court (WHEN) that explosive ingredients detected at the blast site were “similar” to the samples seized from the home of an accused. The forensic expert was the 261st witness to depose in the case. His testimony, running into 89 pages, details the forensic analysis done by him during the investigation into the blast at Malegaon.
He told the court during his examination-in-chief by special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal that on November 25, 2008, his office had received a letter from an official of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) asking him to accompany them to search the home of one of the accused, Sudhakar Chaturvedi. He told the court that he informedhis superior and went to the spot where he met ATS officers. Chaturvedi was also present, he told the court. After Chaturvedi was unable to produce the key to his house, the ATS officials broke open the lock, he told the court. The witness said he had conducted a forensic analysis at Chaturvedi’s residence. An ATS officer had also shown him a detonator found in a cupboard. Based on the samples analysed, he had given his opinion that the “explosive ingredients – RDX, ammonium and nitrate radicals – detected at the blast site are similar to that … in samples seized from the accused place”.
During cross-examination by Chaturvedi’s lawyer, Prakash Salsingikar, the witness said that he had not obtained a written permission from his senior prior to visiting the accused’s home. He also said that he had not conducted a personal search of the ATS officers nor was he aware if Chaturvedi was under arrest at that time. “I do not know who visited prior to me and whether they planted anything in the house or not,” the witness told the court. The NIA, which took over the probe from the ATS in 2010 and filed a chargesheet in 2016, had said that false evidence was created by ATS by planting RDX at the home of the accused. Read the full report here
With the civic elections around the corner in Mumbai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led faction are going big with the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration to attract Maharashtrian voters in the city.
Maharashtrian people living in Mumbai, especially those from the Konkan belt, have been the traditional vote bank of Sena which has been ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Coporation (BMC) for the past 25 years. With the BMC polls slated for later this year, the BJP is focusing on celebrating local festivals on a grand scale to woo the voters.
After holding Dahi Handi last month in the Sena bastion in Mumbai, it has now begun celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival on a grand scale with huge posters put up outside Ganesh pandals in the city including in the bastion of Shiv Sena. Banners of CM Shinde as well as PM Modi and other BJP leaders were also put up in Worli, the constituency of Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray. Vallabh Ozarkar reports
