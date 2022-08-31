scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: 10-day-long Ganeshotsav celebrations begin; Kamaal R Khan lodged in Thane jail

Mumbai News Live Updates: The BMC has set up 188 first aid centres, and 83 ambulances equipped with medical supplies at crowded immersion sites, along with 786 lifeguards.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | August 31, 2022 11:02:11 am
Ganesh Galli Ganpati mandal is the oldest mandal in South Mumbai’s Lalbaug. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai News Live Updates: The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival started commenced on Wednesday, with the coronavirus pandemic no longer casting its shadow on the celebrations. The idols of Lord Ganesh, the god of prosperity and wisdom and a slayer of obstacles (`vighna-harta’), will be installed in homes with pomp and gaiety, while larger-than-life celebrations will be observed at pandals across the city.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Traffic curbs in Mumbai for five days, beware of old and dangerous bridges

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made 188 control rooms at the 24 administrative wards operational in case of emergencies during the celebrations. Approximately 10,000 civic employees have also been directed to be alert during the festival. The festival will end on September 9. Immersions will take place on September 1, September 4, September 6, and September 9.

Meanwhile, the Malad police said Kamaal R Khan has been sent to Thane jail, after he was arrested over controversial tweets he posted in 2020. Khan was taken to the Shatabdi Hospital on Tuesday night after he had complained of chest pain, according to Ravi Adane, senior inspector of Malad police station.

Mumbai News Live Updates: Ganeshotsav celebrations commence after two-year pandemic-induced break; Follow this space for Latest Updates

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

The BMC has approved 2,425 of the 2,925 applications it received from Ganesh mandals for erecting pandals. In all, 500 applications have been rejected during scrutiny by the traffic police, Mumbai Police and BMC. There has been a 4.5 per cent decrease in the number of applications in 2022 in comparison to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, when BMC had received 3,064 applications.

Five of the oldest Ganesh mandals in Mumbai

Meanwhile, pulling up a developer who insisted on continuing construction of a building adjacent to a plot reserved for a playground despite there being a stay from the Supreme Court, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that they would face a fate similar to that of Supertech twin towers of Noida.

In other news, with an eye on the coming local body polls in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Jayant Patil on Tuesday said that his party believes in the politics of addition and it is always open to those who wish to join the party. “Our politics is of addition. We always welcome people in our party. Our doors always remain open. We have to win as many local bodies as possible,” he said while addressing a party meeting in Vidarbha’s Gadchiroli district.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 11:02:11 am