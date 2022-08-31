Mumbai News Live Updates: 10-day-long Ganeshotsav celebrations begin; Kamaal R Khan lodged in Thane jail

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh during a procession ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

The BMC has approved 2,425 of the 2,925 applications it received from Ganesh mandals for erecting pandals. In all, 500 applications have been rejected during scrutiny by the traffic police, Mumbai Police and BMC. There has been a 4.5 per cent decrease in the number of applications in 2022 in comparison to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, when BMC had received 3,064 applications.

Meanwhile, pulling up a developer who insisted on continuing construction of a building adjacent to a plot reserved for a playground despite there being a stay from the Supreme Court, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that they would face a fate similar to that of Supertech twin towers of Noida.

In other news, with an eye on the coming local body polls in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Jayant Patil on Tuesday said that his party believes in the politics of addition and it is always open to those who wish to join the party. “Our politics is of addition. We always welcome people in our party. Our doors always remain open. We have to win as many local bodies as possible,” he said while addressing a party meeting in Vidarbha’s Gadchiroli district.