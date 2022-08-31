Mumbai News Live Updates: 10-day-long Ganeshotsav celebrations begin; Kamaal R Khan lodged in Thane jail

Mumbai News Live Updates: The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival started commenced on Wednesday, with the coronavirus pandemic no longer casting its shadow on the celebrations. The idols of Lord Ganesh, the god of prosperity and wisdom and a slayer of obstacles (`vighna-harta’), will be installed in homes with pomp and gaiety, while larger-than-life celebrations will be observed at pandals across the city.
Ganesh Chaturthi: Traffic curbs in Mumbai for five days, beware of old and dangerous bridges
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made 188 control rooms at the 24 administrative wards operational in case of emergencies during the celebrations. Approximately 10,000 civic employees have also been directed to be alert during the festival. The festival will end on September 9. Immersions will take place on September 1, September 4, September 6, and September 9.
Meanwhile, the Malad police said Kamaal R Khan has been sent to Thane jail, after he was arrested over controversial tweets he posted in 2020. Khan was taken to the Shatabdi Hospital on Tuesday night after he had complained of chest pain, according to Ravi Adane, senior inspector of Malad police station.