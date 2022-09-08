Mumbai News Live Updates: Many Metro barricades removed for Ganesh immersion; moderate to heavy rains expected till mid-Sept

Mumbai News Live Updates: Ahead of the Ganpati visarjan on Friday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has removed Metro barricades from major locations, especially along the routes of major Ganpati mandals. The annual Ganeshotsav festival will culminate with immersion of Ganpati idols on Friday, September 9.
Meanwhile, idol immersion in Dahisar river inside SGNP is set to resume this year on the 10th day of the Ganesh festival on Wednesday. “All preparations have been made for immersion in the Dahisar river in SGNP, based on demand from local political leaders and Ganesh mandals. On September 9, immersion will take place at this spot,” a senior police officer said. Immersion for the Ganesh festival in the river was stopped around 2018, and an artificial pond was set up outside the park.
In other news, in the wake of the fatal crash on Sunday that killed industrialist Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, the Palghar district administration has called for an urgent meeting on Thursday evening to put some safety measures on the NH-48 where the accident occurred.
A 32-year-old man, the personal secretary to an MP from Andhra Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly posing as a security officer associated with the Ministry of Home Affairs and trying to get close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Mumbai on Monday.
Mumbai is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall between September 8 and 12, with a wet spell in the city on September 9, 10 and 11, which is likely to bring a cumulative 200 mm of rainfall in Mumbai, according to Skymet Weather Services, a private weather forecasting company.
After two years of lockdown restrictions, real estate developers are set to hold the first property exhibition in Mumbai between October 13 and 16.
In view of the extra rush of passengers as part of the culmination of the annual 10-day Ganeshotsav in Mumbai, the Central Railway and Western Railway have announced more local train services on the intervening night of September 9 and 10.
The finale of the grand festival, which is marked by the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols, will be held on September 10.
Traffic restrictions will be in place in Mumbai on September 5, September 6 and September 9 when the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) processions will take place.
In all, 74 roads will be shut for vehicular traffic; 54 roads will have one-way vehicular traffic; heavy vehicles will be banned on 57 roads and parking restrictions will be applicable at 114 places in the city. These restrictions will be in place on the above days between 12 pm to 6 am.
