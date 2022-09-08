Mumbai News Live Updates: Many Metro barricades removed for Ganesh immersion; moderate to heavy rains expected till mid-Sept

Mumbai News Live Updates: Ahead of the Ganpati visarjan on Friday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has removed Metro barricades from major locations, especially along the routes of major Ganpati mandals. The annual Ganeshotsav festival will culminate with immersion of Ganpati idols on Friday, September 9.

Meanwhile, idol immersion in Dahisar river inside SGNP is set to resume this year on the 10th day of the Ganesh festival on Wednesday. “All preparations have been made for immersion in the Dahisar river in SGNP, based on demand from local political leaders and Ganesh mandals. On September 9, immersion will take place at this spot,” a senior police officer said. Immersion for the Ganesh festival in the river was stopped around 2018, and an artificial pond was set up outside the park.

In other news, in the wake of the fatal crash on Sunday that killed industrialist Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, the Palghar district administration has called for an urgent meeting on Thursday evening to put some safety measures on the NH-48 where the accident occurred.