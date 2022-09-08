scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Many Metro barricades removed for Ganesh immersion; moderate to heavy rains expected till mid-Sept

Mumbai News Live Updates: Following a request from Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, the MMRDA removed the barricade at Santoshi Mata Mandir to make traffic movement easier during Ganpati procession.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: September 8, 2022 10:13:51 am
Devotees immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh during 'Gauri Ganpati Visarjan' in Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Ahead of the Ganpati visarjan on Friday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has removed Metro barricades from major locations,  especially along the routes of major Ganpati mandals. The annual Ganeshotsav festival will culminate with immersion of Ganpati idols on Friday, September 9.

Meanwhile, idol immersion in Dahisar river inside SGNP is set to resume this year on the 10th day of the Ganesh festival on Wednesday. “All preparations have been made for immersion in the Dahisar river in SGNP, based on demand from local political leaders and Ganesh mandals. On September 9, immersion will take place at this spot,” a senior police officer said. Immersion for the Ganesh festival in the river was stopped around 2018, and an artificial pond was set up outside the park.

In other news, in the wake of the fatal crash on Sunday that killed industrialist Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, the Palghar district administration has called for an urgent meeting on Thursday evening to put some safety measures on the NH-48 where the accident occurred.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: MMRDA's SVR Srinivas said that they have adopted all measures to avert traffic bottlenecks due to ongoing Metro and other infrastructure projects; Follow this space for Latest Updates

10:13 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit

A 32-year-old man, the personal secretary to an MP from Andhra Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly posing as a security officer associated with the Ministry of Home Affairs and trying to get close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Mumbai on Monday.

Police said Hemant Pawar was arrested under Sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 171 (wearing grab or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) of the IPC. Read more

10:13 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai till mid-September

Mumbai is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall between September 8 and 12, with a wet spell in the city on September 9, 10 and 11, which is likely to bring a cumulative 200 mm of rainfall in Mumbai, according to Skymet Weather Services, a private weather forecasting company.

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Mumbai is expected to receive moderate rainfall on September 7, and heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 9 and 10. Read more

10:12 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Many Metro barricades removed for Ganesh immersion tomorrow

Ahead of the Ganpati visarjan on Friday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has removed Metro barricades from major locations, especially along the routes of major Ganpati mandals.

The annual Ganeshotsav festival will culminate with immersion of Ganpati idols on Friday, September 9. The crowd this year is expected to be huge since the festival is taking place without restrictions after two years. Read more

10:11 (IST)08 Sep 2022
City to host 1st property expo post pandemic

After two years of lockdown restrictions, real estate developers are set to hold the first property exhibition in Mumbai between October 13 and 16.

The exhibition will be organised by CREDAI-MCHI, a real estate association, at MMRDA’s Bandra-Kurla Complex grounds. The exhibition aims to facilitate ease of buying for homebuyers, said organisers. Read more

10:10 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Ganesh idol Immersion: Railways to run more late-night trains in Mumbai

In view of the extra rush of passengers as part of the culmination of the annual 10-day Ganeshotsav in Mumbai, the Central Railway and Western Railway have announced more local train services on the intervening night of September 9 and 10.

The finale of the grand festival, which is marked by the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols, will be held on September 10.

Read more here

10:09 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Ganesh Visarjan: Traffic restrictions in Mumbai; check out affected routes

Traffic restrictions will be in place in Mumbai on September 5, September 6 and September 9 when the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) processions will take place.

In all, 74 roads will be shut for vehicular traffic; 54 roads will have one-way vehicular traffic; heavy vehicles will be banned on 57 roads and parking restrictions will be applicable at 114 places in the city. These restrictions will be in place on the above days between 12 pm to 6 am.

Read full list of traffic restrictions here

Lightning bolts in the sky above Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus during monsoon in Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall between September 8 and 12, with a wet spell in the city on September 9, 10 and 11, which is likely to bring a cumulative 200 mm of rainfall in Mumbai, according to Skymet Weather Services, a private weather forecasting company. A cyclonic circulation and a low pressure area/depression is likely to come up over central parts of Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, a sessions court on Wednesday rejected an application filed by the mother of Khwaja Yunus to add four policemen as accused for his alleged custodial death. The court also allowed the withdrawal of an application filed by the prosecution to add the four as accused. Currently, four policemen are facing trial for the custodial death of Yunus in 2003.

In other news, after the Maharashtra government expressed its inability to fund and telecast educational videos in sign language for children with special needs, maintaining that it required assistance from the Union government under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, the Bombay High Court recently directed the Centre to inform it about the existing policies for such learning methods.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 10:03:49 am