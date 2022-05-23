scorecardresearch
Monday, May 23, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: After Centre’s excise duty cut, Maharashtra slashes tax on petrol by Rs 2.08, diesel by Rs 1.44

Mumbai News Live Updates, May 23, 2022: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the Centre’s reduction of excise duty was not enough and demanded that it be brought down further to what it was six or seven years ago.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: May 23, 2022 9:45:53 am
A statement issued by the Maharashtra government said the state exchequer will have to bear an annual loss of Rs 2,500 crore as a result of the cut in taxes on fuel. (File)

Mumbai News Live Updates: A day after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel, the Maharashtra government on Sunday slashed the VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre. A statement issued by the government said the state exchequer will have to bear an annual loss of Rs 2,500 crore as a result of this decision.

This comes after the Central government on Saturday announced a record Rs 8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and Rs 6 reduction on diesel. At the time, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the Centre’s reduction of excise duty was not enough and demanded that it be brought down further to what it was six or seven years ago.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit out at the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray after he claimed that a trap was being set up to file cases against his activists had he gone to Uttar Pradesh to visit Ayodhya. “Who stopped you from going to Ayodhya? Here, the BJP is supporting you and the BJP is in power in Uttar Pradesh. Who would have filed cases in Uttar Pradesh during Raj Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit? Who would have filed cases against the BJP-sponsored tour? His (MNS chief) statement is very funny,” Raut said while speaking to media persons.

Live Blog

Mumbai news: Taxes on fuel slashed in Maharashtra; Sanjay Raut takes a jibe at MNS chief Raj Thackeray over Ayodhya tour; Follow latest updates here

09:45 (IST)23 May 2022
Saving Maharashtra's public library culture

Public libraries in Maharashtra have been in dire straits for a while now and the staff working there a first-hand witness to their decline. In 2012, Maharashtra had 12,861 registered public libraries. Over the last decade, more than 712 of these libraries have shut down due to various reasons, including lack of funding and resources.

Under such circumstances, the state government’s recent announcement of setting up a “Village of Books” in each district has left many asking how the authorities plan to go about their motive to “nurture reading culture in today’s time” when little is being done to bring several already existing libraries back from the verge of closure. Read more

The Maharashtra State Library Association held a protest at Azad Maidan in March, which saw participation by representatives of libraries from across the state. (Express photo by Pradip Das)
09:44 (IST)23 May 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

To improve the quality of roads, the BMC is focusing more on construction of cement concrete roads. (File)

BMC begins repair of 300 roads, focus on making cement paths

The BMC has started repair work on nearly 60% of the roads that have been planned this year. The data from BMC’s Roads and Traffic department shows that contracts worth Rs 2,210 crore for repair of new 505 roads have been awarded to contractors early this year.

So far, work on 295 roads have started while repairs on the remaining 210 will take time as the ‘no objection’ certificate from traffic police will be issued in a staggered manner to avoid traffic pile up, officials said. To improve the quality of roads, the civic body is focusing more on construction of cement concrete roads. The BMC has planned to take up concretisation of 211 km.

Mumbai's metro line 3 likely to be completed only by 2024

With no land for Metro car shed, delay in the civil and electric work and no sign of commencement of trial run soon, the Mumbaikars will have to wait at least 2024 for the first underground Metro line 3 Colaba-SEEPZ-Bandra corridor.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), which is executing the much-delayed Metro 3 line, said they are now aiming to complete the work of the first phase of Metro corridor on Bandra-SEEPZ by January 2024 and it will take six more months to start Phase-1, that too only if the Metro car shed land issue is sorted out within three months.

The initial deadline for completion of the work was 2021. However, it seems that it’s not just the issue of car shed that is delaying the work, but other work have also been delayed and the first underground Metro will be ready for the public only after 2024.

