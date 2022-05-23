Mumbai News Live Updates: After Centre’s excise duty cut, Maharashtra slashes tax on petrol by Rs 2.08, diesel by Rs 1.44

To improve the quality of roads, the BMC is focusing more on construction of cement concrete roads. (File)

The BMC has started repair work on nearly 60% of the roads that have been planned this year. The data from BMC’s Roads and Traffic department shows that contracts worth Rs 2,210 crore for repair of new 505 roads have been awarded to contractors early this year.

So far, work on 295 roads have started while repairs on the remaining 210 will take time as the ‘no objection’ certificate from traffic police will be issued in a staggered manner to avoid traffic pile up, officials said. To improve the quality of roads, the civic body is focusing more on construction of cement concrete roads. The BMC has planned to take up concretisation of 211 km.

With no land for Metro car shed, delay in the civil and electric work and no sign of commencement of trial run soon, the Mumbaikars will have to wait at least 2024 for the first underground Metro line 3 Colaba-SEEPZ-Bandra corridor.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), which is executing the much-delayed Metro 3 line, said they are now aiming to complete the work of the first phase of Metro corridor on Bandra-SEEPZ by January 2024 and it will take six more months to start Phase-1, that too only if the Metro car shed land issue is sorted out within three months.

The initial deadline for completion of the work was 2021. However, it seems that it’s not just the issue of car shed that is delaying the work, but other work have also been delayed and the first underground Metro will be ready for the public only after 2024.