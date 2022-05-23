Mumbai News Live Updates: After Centre’s excise duty cut, Maharashtra slashes tax on petrol by Rs 2.08, diesel by Rs 1.44

Mumbai News Live Updates: A day after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel, the Maharashtra government on Sunday slashed the VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre. A statement issued by the government said the state exchequer will have to bear an annual loss of Rs 2,500 crore as a result of this decision.
This comes after the Central government on Saturday announced a record Rs 8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and Rs 6 reduction on diesel. At the time, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the Centre’s reduction of excise duty was not enough and demanded that it be brought down further to what it was six or seven years ago.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit out at the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray after he claimed that a trap was being set up to file cases against his activists had he gone to Uttar Pradesh to visit Ayodhya. “Who stopped you from going to Ayodhya? Here, the BJP is supporting you and the BJP is in power in Uttar Pradesh. Who would have filed cases in Uttar Pradesh during Raj Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit? Who would have filed cases against the BJP-sponsored tour? His (MNS chief) statement is very funny,” Raut said while speaking to media persons.
Public libraries in Maharashtra have been in dire straits for a while now and the staff working there a first-hand witness to their decline. In 2012, Maharashtra had 12,861 registered public libraries. Over the last decade, more than 712 of these libraries have shut down due to various reasons, including lack of funding and resources.
Under such circumstances, the state government’s recent announcement of setting up a “Village of Books” in each district has left many asking how the authorities plan to go about their motive to “nurture reading culture in today’s time” when little is being done to bring several already existing libraries back from the verge of closure. Read more
