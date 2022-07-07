Mumbai News Live Updates: Fire at Powai mall; heavy rains in Thane cause waterlogging near CM Shinde’s house

Mumbai News Live Updates: No injuries have been reported so far following a level 2 fire at a mall in Powai’s Hiranandani Gardens. 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
Meanwhile, heavy overnight rains caused flooding at various places in Maharashtra’s Thane district and also led to water-logging around Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s residence in the city on Thursday morning, officials said. Local firemen got a call around 6.15 am on Thursday about inundation near the CM’s residence in Louiswadi area of the city following heavy showers throughout the night, Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said. Civic personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the locality of the flood waters, he said.
In other news, days after members of the Covid-19 pediatric task force quit following the change in the government, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked the state Covid-19 task force, which was appointed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, to continue its work of advising the administration on how to control the viral spread.
No injuries have been reported so far following a level 2 fire at a mall in Powai’s Hiranandani Gardens. 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.