Mumbai News Live Updates: Fire at Powai mall; heavy rains in Thane cause waterlogging near CM Shinde’s house

Owing to heavy rain since the beginning of July, Mumbai has till now witnessed 957.9 mm of total rainfall since June 1. The figure is 43 per cent of the average seasonal rainfall (2,205 mm) the city receives every year. While during last year, the city recorded 70 per cent of the average July rainfall in the first 16 days, this year, Mumbai has already received 70 per cent (634.3 mm) of the July rainfall in the first six days of the month.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court recently granted bail to Mojo’s Bistro co-owner Yug Tuli in connection with the Kamala Mills fire that had claimed 14 lives in December 2017. Tuli was in custody for 11 months before the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in December 2018, pending his bail plea before the High Court.

In other news, Mumbai Police Inspector Anand Bhoir, whose reinstatement had been set aside by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last November, will be reinstated in the force for the second time in two years after the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) ruled in his favour on Monday. Soon after Bhoir was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2019 for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 22 lakh, he had been dismissed from the force. He was reinstated by the government in 2021, only to be dismissed again after a few months, following which, Bhoir had approached MAT.