Mumbai News Live Updates: Will meet teachers, govt staff for way forward on OPS, says Fadnavis

Mumbai News Live Updates: A day after the BJP lost the high-stakes Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday told the state Legislative Council that Shiv Sena-BJP government was not “entirely negative” about the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees, including teachers. He, however, said the decision on bringing the scheme back will be taken only after considering the state’s financial condition and to ensure that it will not burden its finances in the future. Fadnavis said he will hold a meeting with the members of recognised teachers unions and organisations of government employees to find a way forward.

In the last few weeks, Mumbai has witnessed a significant rise in influenza infections, with symptoms like fever and persistent cough. Some patients have even required hospitalisation. This year’s infection is more virulent than the cases seen previous year, with a delay in recovery, said experts. Doctors attribute it to low inoculation rate of annual influenza vaccines and subsequent impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the state government will set up a panel to curb corruption in caste verification committees, which have become a “hub of corruption”. Responding to a question raised by BJP MLC Ramesh Patil, who pointed out that there were plenty of corruption cases in the committee, Fadnavis said a meeting of senior officials will be held to come up with solutions and suggestions to make the entire system less tedious for people.