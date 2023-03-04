Mumbai News Live Updates: Will meet teachers, govt staff for way forward on OPS, says Fadnavis

Mumbai News Live Updates: A day after the BJP lost the high-stakes Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday told the state Legislative Council that Shiv Sena-BJP government was not “entirely negative” about the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees, including teachers. He, however, said the decision on bringing the scheme back will be taken only after considering the state’s financial condition and to ensure that it will not burden its finances in the future. Fadnavis said he will hold a meeting with the members of recognised teachers unions and organisations of government employees to find a way forward.
In the last few weeks, Mumbai has witnessed a significant rise in influenza infections, with symptoms like fever and persistent cough. Some patients have even required hospitalisation. This year’s infection is more virulent than the cases seen previous year, with a delay in recovery, said experts. Doctors attribute it to low inoculation rate of annual influenza vaccines and subsequent impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the state government will set up a panel to curb corruption in caste verification committees, which have become a “hub of corruption”. Responding to a question raised by BJP MLC Ramesh Patil, who pointed out that there were plenty of corruption cases in the committee, Fadnavis said a meeting of senior officials will be held to come up with solutions and suggestions to make the entire system less tedious for people.
A Vande Bharat semi-high speed express train will be operated on the Mumbai-Goa route soon, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve has informed a delegation of legislators from Maharashtra.
This information was shared by Niranjan Davkhare, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council representing the Konkan graduates constituency. Read more here
Shiv Sena ( UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the BJPs defeat in Kasbapeth assembly by-elections is a pointer to how politics will unfold ahead. Despite misuse of power and money, Pune people rejected BJP, he added.
"If Maha Vikas Aghadi together fights election they will win 200 plus seats in Maharashtra assembly polls and 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2024", said Raut.
Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh has issued a letter appealing to Muslims for participating in large numbers in Uddhav Thackeray's rally at Khed.
As part of a statewide outreach initiative, Uddhav Thackeray will be addressing a public rally at Khed in Ratnagiri of Konkan region, which is considered to be a traditional stronghold of Shiv Sena. However the defection of a few senior party leaders from this region, such as Ramdas Kadam, Deepak Kesarkar, Bharat Gogawale and Uday Samant who joined the Shinde faction, has weakened the party’s base, and the rally aims at consolidating what remains of the faction.
The outreach comes in the backdrop of the Election Commission (EC) recognising the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and allotting the party name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to it. Uddhav's state wide outreach is also seen a a bid to keep the 'morale' of Shiv Sainiks high and keep the flock together. He has also asked senior party functionaries to tour the state and interact with Sainiks and voters.