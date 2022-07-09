Mumbai News Live Updates: CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis meet Amit Shah in Delhi, to meet PM Modi today

scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022
Mumbai News Today Live Updates, July 09, 2022: In covid-related news, a day after reporting 2,678 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded a slight increase in the daily tally with 2,944 fresh positive cases on Friday.

Updated: July 9, 2022 9:00:45 am
CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi late Friday night. (Express)

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Today Live Updates, July 09, 2022: Days after clearing the floor test to prove their government’s majority Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis travelled to New Delhi on Friday for a meeting with Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. According to sources, the one-and-a-half-hour-long meeting centred around political developments in Maharashtra. While confirming about the visit, Fadnavis said, “We have reached Delhi for a two-day visit.” The duo is going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

In covid-related news, a day after reporting 2,678 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded a slight increase in the daily tally with 2,944 fresh positive cases on Friday. The death toll also remained high with seven persons succumbing to the infection. Out of the total cases, Mumbai alone reported 530 cases.

Meanwhile, following good rainfall since July 1 in the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday has withdrawn a 10 per cent water cut. The regular water supply will be restored in the city from today.

09:00 (IST)09 Jul 2022
Mumbai to see moderate rainfall: IMD

Mumbai will see moderate rain in the city and suburbs, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. 

08:52 (IST)09 Jul 2022
After meeting with Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis to meet PM Modi today

Days after clearing the floor test to prove their government’s majority Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis travelled to New Delhi on Friday for a meeting with Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

According to sources, the one-and-a-half-hour-long meeting centred around political developments in Maharashtra.

While confirming about the visit, Fadnavis said, “We have reached Delhi for a two-day visit.” The duo is going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. (Read More)

Despite the ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases in the state only 34.5 per cent of the eligible population above 60 years have taken the precautionary dose or the third dose. The response to the door-to-door drive under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ hasn’t been fruitful due to vaccine hesitancy among the elderly.

During the pre-and post-monsoon seasons, there has been a significant increase in areas in Latur in Marathwada classified as high, very high, or severe drought-prone, reveals a recent study. The study, ‘Monitoring drought pattern for pre-and post-monsoon seasons in a semi-arid region of Western India’, documented the increasing drought condition in the Latur district from 1996 to 2016 using satellite data. It also notes a constant decline in the region’s ability to use water for irrigation and other purposes during the pre-monsoon season.

A 66-year-old woman recently approached the Bombay High Court seeking directions from authorities to grant her Indian Citizenship as she has been married to an Indian for the last 55 years and her children and grandchildren are all Indian citizens.

