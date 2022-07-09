Mumbai News Live Updates: CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis meet Amit Shah in Delhi, to meet PM Modi today

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Today Live Updates, July 09, 2022: Days after clearing the floor test to prove their government’s majority Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis travelled to New Delhi on Friday for a meeting with Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. According to sources, the one-and-a-half-hour-long meeting centred around political developments in Maharashtra. While confirming about the visit, Fadnavis said, “We have reached Delhi for a two-day visit.” The duo is going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
In covid-related news, a day after reporting 2,678 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded a slight increase in the daily tally with 2,944 fresh positive cases on Friday. The death toll also remained high with seven persons succumbing to the infection. Out of the total cases, Mumbai alone reported 530 cases.
Meanwhile, following good rainfall since July 1 in the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday has withdrawn a 10 per cent water cut. The regular water supply will be restored in the city from today.
Mumbai will see moderate rain in the city and suburbs, India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
