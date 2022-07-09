Mumbai News Live Updates: CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis meet Amit Shah in Delhi, to meet PM Modi today

Despite the ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases in the state only 34.5 per cent of the eligible population above 60 years have taken the precautionary dose or the third dose. The response to the door-to-door drive under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ hasn’t been fruitful due to vaccine hesitancy among the elderly.

During the pre-and post-monsoon seasons, there has been a significant increase in areas in Latur in Marathwada classified as high, very high, or severe drought-prone, reveals a recent study. The study, ‘Monitoring drought pattern for pre-and post-monsoon seasons in a semi-arid region of Western India’, documented the increasing drought condition in the Latur district from 1996 to 2016 using satellite data. It also notes a constant decline in the region’s ability to use water for irrigation and other purposes during the pre-monsoon season.

A 66-year-old woman recently approached the Bombay High Court seeking directions from authorities to grant her Indian Citizenship as she has been married to an Indian for the last 55 years and her children and grandchildren are all Indian citizens.