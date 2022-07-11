Mumbai News Live Updates: Shinde celebrates Maha Pooja; Aditya says can’t destroy Aarey unique forest

It will be the state government's endeavour to take the state on the path of progress, Eknath Shinde said. (PTI File Photo)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his wife performed a ‘maha pooja’ of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a famous temple in Pandharpur town on Sunday on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’. The CM sought God’s blessings for the prosperity of every section of society even as he added that his government was that of the common man.

Meanwhile, calling Aarey “a unique forest within our city”, Thackeray said, “(Former CM) Uddhav Thackeray Ji declared 808 acres of Aarey as forest and the car shed must move out (of there).” “Our human greed and lack of compassion cannot be allowed to destroy the biodiversity in our city”, as he joined citizens protesting the shifting of Metro car shed back to Aarey.

In other news, Bombay High Court seeks the state’s response on action against ‘illegal’ nursing homes, following the finding that over 6,000 hospitals in the state were functioning without complying with the stipulated laws.