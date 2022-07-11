Mumbai News Live Updates: Shinde celebrates Maha Pooja; Aditya says can’t destroy Aarey unique forest

Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his wife performed a ‘maha pooja’ of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a famous temple in Pandharpur town on Sunday on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’. The CM sought God’s blessings for the prosperity of every section of society even as he added that his government was that of the common man.
Meanwhile, calling Aarey “a unique forest within our city”, Thackeray said, “(Former CM) Uddhav Thackeray Ji declared 808 acres of Aarey as forest and the car shed must move out (of there).” “Our human greed and lack of compassion cannot be allowed to destroy the biodiversity in our city”, as he joined citizens protesting the shifting of Metro car shed back to Aarey.
In other news, Bombay High Court seeks the state’s response on action against ‘illegal’ nursing homes, following the finding that over 6,000 hospitals in the state were functioning without complying with the stipulated laws.
As many as 53 members of state legislative assembly belonging to rebel Shiv Senaleader and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena president and former CM Uddhav Thackeray’s camps have been served show cause notices by Maharashtra State Legislative Secretariat.
A result of both factions accusing each other of violating the party’s whip during the election for speaker and the trust vote, the notice has sought disqualification of the members concerned. Read more.
Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai forecasts moderate rain in the city and the suburbs and the possibility of heavy rains in isolated areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be 29 degree with a minimum of 24.
The Powai police arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly duping a multinational investment bank and financial services company of Rs 3.5 crore. The woman, who worked with the company for 16 years as a personal assistant (PA) to an executive director, deceived them by fraudulently buying gift vouchers in the company’s name, police said.
The woman, Manpreet Shahani, was apprehended from her house in Kandivali. Read more.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch and president Sharad Pawar has said he would like to fight the next elections under the aegis of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress which lost power following a split and rebellion in the Sena ranks engineered by senior leader and current chief minister Eknath Shinde.
Pawar also claimed that his party was not consulted before Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts were renamed as Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively. Read more.