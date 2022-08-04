Mumbai News Live Updates: SC asks EC not to decide on Eknath Shinde camp’s pleas for now; BMC delimitation decision reversed

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Today Live Updates (August 04): In a relief for the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp of the Shiv Sena, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission not to decide on the pleas submitted by the Eknath Shined-led faction as yet. A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that the apex court would decide whether to refer the pleas to a five-judge constitution bench by Monday, August 8.
Meanwhile, in a move that could have a bearing on BMC election outcome and hurt Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena which has been weakened by the recent split in his party and fall of the MVA government, the two-member state Cabinet of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reversed the MVA government’s decision on delimitation of wards last year.
In other news, researchers have been unable to reach the fourth of the five Olive Ridley turtles tagged from the Maharashtra coast. They had lost contact with three turtles since March. The state-run Mangrove Foundation confirmed that researchers have lost contact with Rewa and suspected a transmitter failure.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case, will be produced before a special court on Thursday.
Raut's ED custody granted by the court on Monday, ends on Thursday.
The central agency had arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates. (PTI)
The new government’s decision ahead of the BMC elections will not only bring the number of electoral wards in the BMC down to 227 instead of 236 (post the delimitation exercise during MVA), but according to sources, will also hurt the prospects of Shiv Sena in the elections. Read more
Mumbai police seized more than 700 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore following a raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nalasopara of Palghar district, and arrested five persons, an official said.
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch conducted the raid at the unit, he said. "The action was carried out based on specific inputs. The ANC team raided the premises, during which it found that mephedrone, a banned drug, was being manufactured," he said.
"While four of the accused were arrested in Mumbai, one person was held in Nalasopara," the official said.
This is one of the biggest drug hauls by the city police in recent times, he added. (PTI)
