Mumbai News Live Updates: SC asks EC not to decide on Eknath Shinde camp’s pleas for now; BMC delimitation decision reversed

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Today Live Updates (August 04): In a relief for the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp of the Shiv Sena, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission not to decide on the pleas submitted by the Eknath Shined-led faction as yet. A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that the apex court would decide whether to refer the pleas to a five-judge constitution bench by Monday, August 8.

Meanwhile, in a move that could have a bearing on BMC election outcome and hurt Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena which has been weakened by the recent split in his party and fall of the MVA government, the two-member state Cabinet of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reversed the MVA government’s decision on delimitation of wards last year.

In other news, researchers have been unable to reach the fourth of the five Olive Ridley turtles tagged from the Maharashtra coast. They had lost contact with three turtles since March. The state-run Mangrove Foundation confirmed that researchers have lost contact with Rewa and suspected a transmitter failure.