Mumbai News Live Updates: Salman Khan issued arms license following threats; ED arrests Sanjay Raut in money laundering case

Mumbai News Live Updates: Actor Salman Khan has been issued an arms license after he applied for a weapon license for self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently. Sources in Mumbai Police had confirmed in June that police patrolling outside actor Salman Khan’s apartment at Bandstand in Bandra (west) has been increased and security given to the actor has been beefed up after a threat letter was found near his residence. The letter reportedly stated, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan bahot jald aapka Moosewala hoga k G.B.L.B (You will become like Moosewala).”
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl’ after conducting a nine-hour search at his residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized, officials said. Raut, 60, was arrested after over six hours of questioning at the ED’s zonal office in south Mumbai’s Ballard Estate shortly after Sunday midnight. He was taken into custody at 12:05 am on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was not cooperating in the probe, the officials claimed.
While Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut said that Shiv Sena workers will stage protests against the MP’s arrest, NCP’s Ajit Pawar – who is the Opposition leader – appeared to distance himself from the raid, while others slammed the move as the BJP’s tactics against rivals.