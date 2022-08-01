scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Salman Khan issued arms license following threats; ED arrests Sanjay Raut in money laundering case

Mumbai News Live Updates: Police patrolling outside Salman Khan’s apartment in Bandra (west) was increased and security given to the actor was beefed up after a threat letter was found near his residence.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
August 1, 2022 10:31:15 am
The threat letter reportedly stated, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan bahot jald aapka Moosewala hoga k G.B.L.B (You will become like Moosewala).” (File photo)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Actor Salman Khan has been issued an arms license after he applied for a weapon license for self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently. Sources in Mumbai Police had confirmed in June that police patrolling outside actor Salman Khan’s apartment at Bandstand in Bandra (west) has been increased and security given to the actor has been beefed up after a threat letter was found near his residence. The letter reportedly stated, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan bahot jald aapka Moosewala hoga k G.B.L.B (You will become like Moosewala).”

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl’ after conducting a nine-hour search at his residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized, officials said. Raut, 60, was arrested after over six hours of questioning at the ED’s zonal office in south Mumbai’s Ballard Estate shortly after Sunday midnight. He was taken into custody at 12:05 am on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was not cooperating in the probe, the officials claimed.

While Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut said that Shiv Sena workers will stage protests against the MP’s arrest, NCP’s Ajit Pawar – who is the Opposition leader – appeared to distance himself from the raid, while others slammed the move as the BJP’s tactics against rivals.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: Sanjay Raut termed the ED action an attempt to force him to quit the Shiv Sena; fatal road crashes see downward trend in city; Follow this space for Latest Updates

Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Patra Chawl redevelopment case, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after being detained by the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

In his last column for the Shiv Sena’s official mouthpiece Saamana before being picked up by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with an alleged money laundering case on Sunday evening, senior leader and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut accused the Union government of misusing central agencies to harass the opposition leaders, calling it the ‘death of democracy’.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena appointed Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar Dighe as the head of the Shiv Sena’s Thane district unit. Shiv Sena had faced a huge vacuum after Eknath Shinde formed another group. Anita Birje, who was made his deputy, is a long term of Shiv Sainik and had not allowed Shinde to enter Shiv Sena shakha in Thane.

In other news, BMC will spend an additional Rs 15 crore on the city’s first underground water tank to prevent flooding in central Mumbai’s Hindmata area. The funds will be spent on the construction of four more pumps for a water tank below St Xavier’s Ground, officials said.

