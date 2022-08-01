Mumbai News Live Updates: Salman Khan issued arms license following threats; ED arrests Sanjay Raut in money laundering case

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after being detained by the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

In his last column for the Shiv Sena’s official mouthpiece Saamana before being picked up by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with an alleged money laundering case on Sunday evening, senior leader and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut accused the Union government of misusing central agencies to harass the opposition leaders, calling it the ‘death of democracy’.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena appointed Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar Dighe as the head of the Shiv Sena’s Thane district unit. Shiv Sena had faced a huge vacuum after Eknath Shinde formed another group. Anita Birje, who was made his deputy, is a long term of Shiv Sainik and had not allowed Shinde to enter Shiv Sena shakha in Thane.

In other news, BMC will spend an additional Rs 15 crore on the city’s first underground water tank to prevent flooding in central Mumbai’s Hindmata area. The funds will be spent on the construction of four more pumps for a water tank below St Xavier’s Ground, officials said.