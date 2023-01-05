Mumbai News Live Updates: After suffering minor injuries in road accident, Dhananjay Munde in stable condition

Mumbai News Live Updates: Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde who had suffered minor injuries in a road accident in Beed district is in stable condition, his office informed. He has been brought to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital for treatment. The incident took place at after midnight on Wednesday near Parli (in Beed district) when the car driver lost control over the wheels, Munde’s office said in a tweet. He suffered a minor chest injury. Doctors have advised him to take rest, the tweet said.
The Election Commission will be hearing today arguments of the Shiv Sena’s warring factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over usage of the party’s original name and symbol. Last month, lawyers from both the factions had sought more time to examine documents submitted by the rival groups to claim the party name and symbol. In an interim order in October, the commission had barred the two factions from using the party’s name or its ‘bow and arrow’ symbol.
In other news, employees of three state-run power companies in Maharashtra called off their strike after the government assured it will not privatise the firms. The three-day strike was called by the employees’ union of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) against the Adani electricity company, which is seeking a power distribution licence for the Bhandup Zone, the MSEB director said Wednesday that all the complaints related to the power supply are due to technical glitches, and not employees’ strike. As many as nine districts of Maharashtra have reported power supply issues on Wednesday.
A day after Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das “blessed” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, more voices from Ayodhya – from VHP’s Champat Rai to the Hanuman Garhi mahant to Ram temple trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri – backed “the cause of uniting the country” with Rai pointing out that none, be it the RSS or the Prime Minister, has criticised the Yatra.
In Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, responding to a query on the Yatra making its way through UP, said everyone has the freedom to conduct programmes and “we have to respect the feelings of people”.
“The question is what is their intention and ambition. If you are talking of connecting, then it should reflect through work and statements. For the BJP, as the Prime Minister says, the nation comes first and we keep the country above the party. But for many people, the party is above the country. If you look at the incident of Tawang and some other issues, the kind of statements that were made, I think the statements were not to connect the country but to increase the divide and to encourage the enemies. We should avoid doing that,” he said. (Read More)
Nearly 30 underprivileged cricketers from Dharavi were in for a pleasant surprise on Tuesday evening when Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale invited them to watch the India vs Sri Lanka T20 international match from a corporate box at Wankhede Stadium.
The youngsters from Dharavi, who had never seen a live international match, sat next to the section full of VIPs, including some actors. “I play for the District Sports Club (set up for boys living in the city’s slums) and two days before the game, a WhatsApp group was formed in the name of India vs Sri Lanka. We didn’t know until then why it was formed but later Suraj Samat sir (member of Mumbai Cricket Association’s Apex Council) informed us that MCA president Amol Kale has given passes to us to see the match. We didn’t know that it would be in the corporate box and we were surprised,” said Sarthak Mane, a 20-year-old pacer. (Read More)
A day after Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar announced that his party and Shiv Sena (UBT) have committed to contest together in the upcoming municipal polls, the Peoples Republican Party (PRP) led by Jogendra Kawade on Wednesday announced an alliance with the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.
“Ever since the Eknath Shinde-led government was formed in Maharashtra, we have been talking on many issues. Shindeji was receptive of ideas presented by us and even worked to solve the problems raised by us. We met in Nagpur as well and it was decided that our alliance will be formed based on the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Prabodhankar Thackeray,” said Kawade. (Read More)
Hello Readers, Welcome to today's Mumbai Live Blog. Follow this space to get all the latest updates from your city.