Mumbai News Live Updates: After suffering minor injuries in road accident, Dhananjay Munde in stable condition

Mumbai News Live Updates: Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde who had suffered minor injuries in a road accident in Beed district is in stable condition, his office informed. He has been brought to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital for treatment. The incident took place at after midnight on Wednesday near Parli (in Beed district) when the car driver lost control over the wheels, Munde’s office said in a tweet. He suffered a minor chest injury. Doctors have advised him to take rest, the tweet said.

The Election Commission will be hearing today arguments of the Shiv Sena’s warring factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over usage of the party’s original name and symbol. Last month, lawyers from both the factions had sought more time to examine documents submitted by the rival groups to claim the party name and symbol. In an interim order in October, the commission had barred the two factions from using the party’s name or its ‘bow and arrow’ symbol.

In other news, employees of three state-run power companies in Maharashtra called off their strike after the government assured it will not privatise the firms. The three-day strike was called by the employees’ union of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) against the Adani electricity company, which is seeking a power distribution licence for the Bhandup Zone, the MSEB director said Wednesday that all the complaints related to the power supply are due to technical glitches, and not employees’ strike. As many as nine districts of Maharashtra have reported power supply issues on Wednesday.