Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra records 1,193 Covid-19 cases; AQI to remain ‘very poor’ today

Mumbai Live News: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,193 fresh Covid-19 cases, a rise of 115 from a day ago, and 39 new fatalities, the health department said. With these additions, the statewide coronavirus tally rose to 66,14,158, while the death toll increased to 1,40,313, the department added.

Maharashtra’s case recovery rate now stands at 97.6 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. Of the 39 deaths, the Thane region recorded 15, followed by 10 in the Pune region. Mumbai district reported the highest 319 new infections, followed by 119 in Pune district.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index of the city on Diwali is expected to be in the “very poor” category, according to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research. The AQI will stand at 307 on Thursday. The concentration of fine particles – Particulate Matter 2.5 — on November 4 is expected to be 111 ug/m3 without firecrackers emissions. However, with 50 per cent cracker emissions, PM 2.5 is expected to reach 129 ug/m3 and further increase to 182 ug/m3 the next day. The upcoming winter season accompanied by slow wind speed has spiked pollution levels in the city.

In other news, the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust is carrying out repairs worth of Rs 5 crore in the shikhar (tower) of the temple that rises over the complex. As part of these repairs, the trust has approved gold plated covers for the marble lotus petals on the shikhar. It will crowd-source the fund needed for this from devotees.