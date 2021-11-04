scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 04, 2021
Mumbai News Live Updates: Maharashtra records 1,193 Covid-19 cases; AQI to remain ‘very poor’ today

Mumbai Today Latest Updates, Mumbai Covid-19 Cases Live: The Air Quality Index of the city on Diwali, standing at 307, is expected to be in the “very poor” category, according to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: November 4, 2021 8:24:56 am
Marathi artists celebrate Diwali at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Live News: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,193 fresh Covid-19 cases, a rise of 115 from a day ago, and 39 new fatalities, the health department said. With these additions, the statewide coronavirus tally rose to 66,14,158, while the death toll increased to 1,40,313, the department added.

Maharashtra’s case recovery rate now stands at 97.6 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. Of the 39 deaths, the Thane region recorded 15, followed by 10 in the Pune region. Mumbai district reported the highest 319 new infections, followed by 119 in Pune district.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index of the city on Diwali is expected to be in the “very poor” category, according to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research. The AQI will stand at 307 on Thursday. The concentration of fine particles – Particulate Matter 2.5 — on November 4 is expected to be 111 ug/m3 without firecrackers emissions. However, with 50 per cent cracker emissions, PM 2.5 is expected to reach 129 ug/m3 and further increase to 182 ug/m3 the next day. The upcoming winter season accompanied by slow wind speed has spiked pollution levels in the city.

In other news, the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust is carrying out repairs worth of Rs 5 crore in the shikhar (tower) of the temple that rises over the complex. As part of these repairs, the trust has approved gold plated covers for the marble lotus petals on the shikhar. It will crowd-source the fund needed for this from devotees.

Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai records 319 new Covid-19 cases; Siddhivinayak Temple Trust carrying out repairs worth of Rs 5 crore in the shikhar; Follow this space for latest updates:

08:24 (IST)04 Nov 2021
Approaching winter season, slow wind speed push pollution levels up

Upcoming winter season accompanied by slow wind speed has spiked pollution levels in the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI), according to System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), was 266 (poor) on Wednesday, up from 259 (poor) on Tuesday and 188 (moderate) on Monday.

SAFAR has forecast AQI of very poor category i.e., 307 for Thursday, the day of Diwali. The concentration of fine particles – Particulate Matter 2.5 — on November 4 is expected to be 111 ug/m3 without firecrackers emissions. However, with 50 per cent cracker emissions, PM 2.5 is expected to reach 129 ug/m3 and further increase to 182 ug/m3 the next day. The 24-hour permissible level is 60 micrograms per cubic meter. Read More

A Heritage Tour Bus of BEST at Colaba in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Hockey players Monika Malik, Vandana Katariya to get Arjuna Award

The Central Railway’s (CR) Monika Malik and Vandana Katariya will receive the prestigious Arjuna Award for their excellent performance during the recently held Olympic Games at Tokyo.

Malik and Katariya, who worked as head TC in Mumbai Division, have been promoted as officer on special duty. Malik was a part of Indian women’s hockey team that secured a place in the semi-finals. Monika made her second consecutive Olympic appearance after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Katariya, also a part of the women’s hockey team, has the distinction of being the only woman who scored a hattrick in field hockey at any Olympic Games. Vandana scored her hattrick against South Africa.

