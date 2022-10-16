Mumbai News Live Updates: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis promises a comprehensive mining policy by January 26

Mumbai Live Updates: “The state government along with the Centre will work towards a comprehensive mining policy to be in force by January 26, 2023,” Fadnavis announced.

Mumbai Maharashtra Live Updates: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said a comprehensive mining policy will be approved by January 26 next year. While urging industry to strike a perfect balance between requirement and natural resources. Fadnavis was addressing a Mincon Conclave at Nagpur where he outlined the necessity for regulations in the mining sector to ensure it does not lead to exploitation. Instead, mining should serve development and growth of the region, he said.

The Congress has demanded that the state government provide aid for farmers and declare a ‘wet drought’ in Maharashtra due to excessive rain. Parts of the state have seen heavy rain even in the month of October. “The Congress party has already demanded that wet drought be declared but the state government clearly ignored farmers. The Congress party is firmly standing behind the farmers…,” said state Congress president Nana Patole.

Kharif sowing across Maharashtra has recorded a slight rise from 145.42 lakh hectares to 146.86 lakh hectares at the end of September this year. But the area under foodgrain has shown a 9.05 per cent decline. As against 54.75 lakh hectares last year, the area under foodgrain this kharif season has come down to 49.79 lakh hectares, which is 4.96 lakh hectares less compared to last year, according to state agriculture department data.