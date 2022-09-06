Mumbai News Live Updates: Cyrus Mistry’s funeral at 11 am; highest noise levels during Ganesh immersion in Babulnath, Bandra

Mumbai News Live Updates: Cyrus Mistry’s funeral will be held at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai at 11 am on Tuesday. Palghar police in Maharashtra have obtained the CCTV footage of the Mercedes car in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling to Mumbai, shortly before it crashed, killing him and his friend, an official said. The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check post in Palghar district at 2.21 pm on Sunday, he said. The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at around 3 pm, killing Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole, who were on the back seats.

The preliminary autopsy of Mistry revealed that he sustained severe head trauma and multiple fractures in chest, head region, thigh and neck, in the accident near Mumbai on Sunday. This caused multiple injuries to vital organs, leading to his death. Along with viscera, his blood samples have been preserved for further analysis. Jehangir Pandole, who was seated on the back seat of the vehicle along with Mistry, also died after sustaining similar injuries.

The wrecked car in which businessman Cyrus Mistry was travelling with three others when it met with an accident on Sunday afternoon. (PTI) The wrecked car in which businessman Cyrus Mistry was travelling with three others when it met with an accident on Sunday afternoon. (PTI)

