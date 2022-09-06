scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Live now

Mumbai News Live Updates: Cyrus Mistry’s funeral at 11 am; highest noise levels during Ganesh immersion in Babulnath, Bandra

Mumbai News Live Updates: The preliminary autopsy of Mistry revealed that he sustained severe head trauma and multiple fractures in chest, head region, thigh and neck, in the accident near Mumbai.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | September 6, 2022 10:06:32 am
Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry. (File)

Mumbai News Live Updates: Cyrus Mistry’s funeral will be held at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai at 11 am on Tuesday. Palghar police in Maharashtra have obtained the CCTV footage of the Mercedes car in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling to Mumbai, shortly before it crashed, killing him and his friend, an official said. The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check post in Palghar district at 2.21 pm on Sunday, he said. The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at around 3 pm, killing Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole, who were on the back seats.

The preliminary autopsy of Mistry revealed that he sustained severe head trauma and multiple fractures in chest, head region, thigh and neck, in the accident near Mumbai on Sunday. This caused multiple injuries to vital organs, leading to his death. Along with viscera, his blood samples have been preserved for further analysis. Jehangir Pandole, who was seated on the back seat of the vehicle along with Mistry, also died after sustaining similar injuries.

The wrecked car in which businessman Cyrus Mistry was travelling with three others when it met with an accident on Sunday afternoon. (PTI)

Meanwhile, the highest noise levels during the immersion on the fifth day of the Ganesh festival were recorded at 115.6dB at the Babulnath Temple Corner, which is a few hundred meters from the Girgaum Chowpaty. The same was recorded at 112.1dB in Bandra, according to information from Sumaira Abdulali, from Awaaz foundation, a non-governmental not-for-profit organisation.

Live Blog

Mumbai News Live Updates: NHAI will be put up more signages on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Charoti bridge, cautioning motorists to drive safely, a day after Cyrus Mistry was killed after their car crashed on the bridge; Follow this space for Latest Updates

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others, in Mumbai on Monday.

Even as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, the CM’s inclusion in the visit was made at the last moment to ensure that it does not remain an ‘only BJP’ show.

Amid the widespread discontent among government teachers over being assigned increasing non-teaching duties outside school by government authorities, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that instructions have been given to the department to not engage teachers with such work.

The Sion Lake, which is a grade II-A heritage structure along with its premises, saw about 20-25 per cent fewer Ganesh Idol immersions after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) requested devotees not to use the site for visarjan. BMC has planned rejuvenation of the lake and restoration of its premises, which is in the planning and design stage at present.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 10:06:32 am