Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai records single Covid death, 201 new cases

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to connect an under construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Road with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Pune. The authority is now seeking a consultant, who will prepare a detailed project report of it and will decide on the suitable linkage for it. The plan was almost a decade old, however, it could not get implemented due to the delay in the MTHL.

According to the officials, a tender has been floated for the appointment of the consultant for “Preparation of DPR for connectivity of MTHL to Mumbai Pune Expressway and as per the basic plan as the MTHL will land into Chirle in Navi Mumbai, a 6 km of the link will be connected to the Expressway.”

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed Jitendra Navlani, a builder and an owner of a bar in south Mumbai, to attend the office of Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on March 4, pertaining to a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him in connection with corruption allegations against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The court also asked Navlani to provide all necessary details of his scheduled visit to London for medical treatment and contact numbers of his spouse as well as two nearest relatives to the police.

Bombay High Court continued till March 7 an interim protection from coercive steps granted to persons booked by Mumbai Police for the death of Parliamentarian Mohan Delkar. The court permitted Mumbai Police to record statements of the accused persons present before the court. The court was conducting a hearing on the criminal writ pleas filed by the accused challenging the FIR registered by police in connection with the case.

The state government, on April 27, last year, had made a statement that it would take no coercive action against all petitioners in view of the pandemic situation and the same was continued from time to time.