Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai records single Covid death, 201 new cases

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Mumbai recorded one death due to Covid-19 for the second consecutive day on Saturday. The state capital recorded a single death due to the infection on Friday after seeing zero Covid-19 deaths for three days in a row. The city saw 201 new cases on Saturday. Out of the 36,833 tests conducted, 201 were detected with Covid-19. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.54 per cent.
Meanwhile, after hitting Vehloli in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district, bird flu has now spread to Agashi and Vatar areas of Vasai Taluka in Palghar district, officials said. In other news, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Saturday began the statutory inspection of the delayed Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro corridors 2A and 7 between Dahanukarwadi and Aarey, a stretch of 20 km in the western suburbs. Also, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned construction of a link road connecting Dahisar and Bhayander in order to reduce the traffic at Dahisar check naka.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that a director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made benami investments in a Rs 260-crore project in Palghar “being built by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son”. Somaiya’s wife is a director in the project, he added. Raut further alleged that central investigative agency offices in Mumbai are being used for extortion and that the “Sena would expose the biggest scam of the ED” in the next week.
