Sunday, February 20, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: Mumbai records single Covid death, 201 new cases

Mumbai COVID-19 Active Cases Today, Maharashtra, Mumbai Omicron Cases Latest News, Mumbai Today News Live, Mumbai Latest Updates, 20 Feb:

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 20, 2022 9:06:21 am
Out of the 36,833 tests conducted, 201 were detected with Covid-19. (Express)

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Mumbai recorded one death due to Covid-19 for the second consecutive day on Saturday. The state capital recorded a single death due to the infection on Friday after seeing zero Covid-19 deaths for three days in a row. The city saw 201 new cases on Saturday. Out of the 36,833 tests conducted, 201 were detected with Covid-19. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, after hitting Vehloli in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district, bird flu has now spread to Agashi and Vatar areas of Vasai Taluka in Palghar district, officials said. In other news, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Saturday began the statutory inspection of the delayed Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro corridors 2A and 7 between Dahanukarwadi and Aarey, a stretch of 20 km in the western suburbs. Also, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned construction of a link road connecting Dahisar and Bhayander in order to reduce the traffic at Dahisar check naka.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that a director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made benami investments in a Rs 260-crore project in Palghar “being built by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s son”. Somaiya’s wife is a director in the project, he added. Raut further alleged that central investigative agency offices in Mumbai are being used for extortion and that the “Sena would expose the biggest scam of the ED” in the next week.

Mumbai Live News Updates: Mumbai records single Covid death, 201 new cases; ED officer made benami investments in Rs 260-crore project of Somaiya’s son: Raut; BMC plans link road connecting Dahisar and Bhayander; Follow live updates here.

09:06 (IST)20 Feb 2022
😷 Mumbai records single Covid death, 201 new cases

Mumbai recorded one death due to Covid-19 for the second consecutive day on Saturday. The state capital recorded a single death due to the infection on Friday after seeing zero Covid-19 deaths for three days in a row. The city saw 201 new cases on Saturday. Out of the 36,833 tests conducted, 201 were detected with Covid-19. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.54 per cent.

Navi Mumbai: People celebrate the 392nd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Maharaja Chowk in Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to connect an under construction Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Road with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Pune. The authority is now seeking a consultant, who will prepare a detailed project report of it and will decide on the suitable linkage for it. The plan was almost a decade old, however, it could not get implemented due to the delay in the MTHL.

According to the officials, a tender has been floated for the appointment of the consultant for “Preparation of DPR for connectivity of MTHL to Mumbai Pune Expressway and as per the basic plan as the MTHL will land into Chirle in Navi Mumbai, a 6 km of the link will be connected to the Expressway.”

READ | MMRDA plans to connect MTHL Road with Mumbai-Pune E-way

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed Jitendra Navlani, a builder and an owner of a bar in south Mumbai, to attend the office of Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on March 4, pertaining to a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him in connection with corruption allegations against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The court also asked Navlani to provide all necessary details of his scheduled visit to London for medical treatment and contact numbers of his spouse as well as two nearest relatives to the police.

READ | Bombay HC permits Param Bir aide to get treatment in London as he submits undertaking to appear before police

Bombay High Court continued till March 7 an interim protection from coercive steps granted to persons booked by Mumbai Police for the death of Parliamentarian Mohan Delkar. The court permitted Mumbai Police to record statements of the accused persons present before the court. The court was conducting a hearing on the criminal writ pleas filed by the accused challenging the FIR registered by police in connection with the case.

The state government, on April 27, last year, had made a statement that it would take no coercive action against all petitioners in view of the pandemic situation and the same was continued from time to time.

READ | Mohan Delkar case: Bombay HC continues interim protection to accused from coercive action till March 7

